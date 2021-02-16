BOYS BASKETBALL:
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
THUNDER RIDGE 52, HIGHLAND 50
At Thunder Ridge, Highland nearly pulled the upset but fell, 52-50, on the road.
“We played really hard. Just couldn’t close the deal,” said Rams’ coach Ty Pearson. “I’m very proud of our guys.”
Highland led by a half-dozen at halftime and even entered the fourth quarter up seven. But an 18-8 deficit in the final period is what kept Highland out of the 5A District 5-6 Championship.
Big man Mason Mickelson led the Rams with 16 points. Sophomore Jayden Wright added 11.
Highland (4-16) plays at Idaho Falls on Thursday.
Highland 14 17 11 8 — 50
Thunder Ridge 13 12 9 18 — 52
Highland — Mickelson 16, Wright 11, Durham 6, Wheelock 5, Hulesman 5, Kelley 3, Barela 2, Anderson 2.
Thunder Ridge — Driggs 22, Godfrey 12, Johnson 7, Potter 6, Marlowe 3, Sonthwick 2.
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
SKYLINE 53, BLACKFOOT 51
At Blackfoot, the Broncos couldn’t edge out Skyline and fell, 53-51.
“Skyline outplayed us,” Blackfoot coach Clint Arave said.
Blackfoot was down just one heading into the final period but Skyline continued to pull ahead over the final eight minutes. For the Broncos, Ja’Vonte King scored 19 points in the loss.
Blackfoot (10-11) hosts Shelley on Thursday.
Skyline 14 13 10 16 — 53
Blackfoot 15 10 9 17 — 51
Skyline — Shippen 25, Marlow 9, Merzlock 8, Thomas 6, Maas 3, Farnsworth 2.
Blackfoot — King 19, Harris 8, Grimmett 8, Dahle 5, Layton 5, Ball 3, Peterson 3.
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
BEAR LAKE 73, SODA SPRINGS 67
At Bear Lake, the Bears survived a scare to earn a 73-67 win over Soda Springs.
“They made it a close game. We were up 14 at halftime and they came back and tied it 46-46 in the third. We made enough foul shots at the end to win,” Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. “We played good, we played bad, they came back, that's district basketball for you.”
For Soda Springs, 6-foot-6 forward Hayden McWilliams notched a game-high 27 points while guard Brittan Bergholm added 23.
The Bears were led by Brady Shaul’s 20 points.
“Brady had a good game, everybody kind of had little spurts,” Carlsen said. “We shot 26-30 from the FT line. It's tough beating a team three times, period. We haven't played since we played last Tuesday, so to get this win is huge.”
Bear Lake (13-8) plays at West Side on Thursday. Winner goes to state.
Soda Springs (10-10) hosts Salad on Thursday.
Soda Springs 19 8 19 21 — 67
Bear Lake 26 15 7 25 — 73
Soda Springs — McWilliams 27, Bergholm 23, Hansen 7, Gambles 6, Sims 4.
Bear Lake — Shaul 20, Teuscher 17, Beresford 12, Hammond 9, Schreiber 9, Carlsen 3, Sparks 3.
WEST SIDE 61, MALAD 52
At West Side, the top-seeded Pirates came storming back from a 10-point deficit by going on a 17-0 run spanning the second and third quarters on its way to a hard-fought 61-52 victory over fourth-seeded Malad in the 2A Fifth District Boys Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night.
"I didn't like our start, but we haven't had a good start for a while now it seems like," WS head coach Tyler Brown said. "It seems like it takes us a minute to get going, but give Malad credit. They did exactly what we wanted to do. We wanted to get a few layups coming out and we didn't get them, and they got them.”
West Side led by 7-12 points most of the second half, but Malad did not go down without a fight. The Dragons got as close as 53-48 on a pair of Tom Simpson free throws with 1:39 remaining in the contest.
However, the Pirates bounced right back as the Dragons were whistled for goaltending on a well-executed inbound play to Shurtliff, who netted a game-high 27 points. West Side was also clutch from the free throw line as it went 12 of 13. Malad knocked down all 10 of its freebies.
Simpson netted a team-best 21 points for the Dragons, while Ward added 19. Simpson buried a few tough shots with Shurtliff in his face, and Ward crashed the offensive glass hard.
West Side (19-4) hosts Bear Lake on Thursday.
Malad (7-14) plays at Soda Springs on Thursday.
1A DII DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
GRACE LUTHERAN 39, SHO-BAN 24
At Grace Lutheran, the Royals had little trouble getting a 39-24 win over Sho-Ban.
“We were just pretty solid most of the night. Our defense was really good all night,” Grace Lutheran coach Jeremy Hess said. “Antonio Rodriguez had three 3-pointers in the first half.”
The victory was just the second district tournament win for the young Grace Lutheran boys basketball program after they nabbed their first last year.
“It was good. As we build our program, we wanted to build on last year and get another win this year,” Hess said. “It wasn’t something that was do-or-die but as we build and try and hit our goals, it was important to get at least one win.”
Grace Lutheran (7-14) plays at the loser of Mackay/Watersprings on Friday.
The Herald Journal’s Jason Turner contributed to this report.