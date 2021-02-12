BOYS BASKETBALL
MARSH VALLEY 57, SNAKE RIVER 54
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles completed a regular-season sweep over Snake River to take the No. 1 seed in the upcoming district tournament.
Marsh Valley's two wins over the Panthers this season have been by a combined six points.
"It was a dogfight," Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell said. "They are a handful. We were up one and we got fouled, made both free throws, and then we had to hold them on two different possessions. It was two good teams going at it, it just came down to whoever had the advantage there at the end."
Bracken Howell and Karter Howell scored 12 points apiece for Marsh Valley. Mitch Lindsay led Snake River with 16.
The Panthers will host American Falls on Tuesday in the first round of the 3A District 5 tournament, with the winner playing at Marsh Valley on Thursday.
POCATELLO 68, TWIN FALLS 55
At Twin Falls, Pocatello stormed out of the gate to close the regular season with a win.
Ryan Payne's game-high 23 points for the Indians matched the 23 points they put up in the first quarter, at the end of which they were up 23-7.
Julian Bowie added 19 points for Pocatello.
The Indians finished the regular season with a 15-6 record but will be the No. 3 seed in the 4A District 5 tournament and play at Century on Tuesday.
HILLCREST 58, BLACKFOOT 49
At Blackfoot, Carter Layton's game-high 22 points weren't enough for Blackfoot in the Broncos' regular-season finale.
Blackfoot went down 30-18 at halftime after scoring just five points in the second quarter and couldn't fight back.
Candon Dahle added 12 points for the Broncos.
Blackfoot finished the regular season 10-10 and, with a 4-4 district record, will be the No. 3 seed in the 4A District 6 tournament.
GRACE 76, CHALLIS 55
At Challis, Grace finished the regular season with a blowout win behind Gage Stoddard's 34 points.
"He hit five or six 3s and then we got a lot of transition layups off of the press," Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. "The kids played better today. A lot of kids got in, it just a good team win for us going into districts."
Treyson Draper added 18 more points for the Grizzlies, who led 19-10 after the first quarter and only stretched the lead from there.
With the win, Grace finished 4-0 in 1A DI District 5-6 play, but despite that, the Grizzlies will have to play their district tournament games at Butte County, the No. 2 seed.
Grace will play the winner of Monday's Challis-Butte County game on Wednesday.
1A DII DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
NORTH GEM 107, SHO-BAN 32
At North Gem, the Cowboys celebrated senior night by hitting triple digits in the first round of the district tournament.
All four North Gem seniors scored in double figures, with James Bodily leading the way at 27 points. Garrett Leavitt had a career-high 20 points, Logan Corta poured in 14 and Brett Freeman added 13.
"It was a good sendoff for those seniors," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "It was a total team effort, we passed the ball exceptionally well. Guys were looking for each other, having fun out there. Garrett, it was fun to see him, in his final home game, get to do that."
Adrien Honena led Sho-Ban with nine points. The Chiefs started strong, but their 15 first-quarter points were nearly half of their output for the whole game.
North Gem plays Rockland on Wednesday at Hillcrest. Sho-Ban plays Grace Lutheran on Tuesday, also at Hillcrest.
ROCKLAND 41, GRACE LUTHERAN 11
At Rockland, the effects of a week-and-a-half layoff showed on the Bulldogs, who never quite got their offense in gear en route to beating Grace Lutheran in the first round of the district tournament.
"From the anthem to the fourth quarter, it was like we haven't played in 10 days," Rockland coach Shae Neal said. "Not playing for 10 days and still getting a win, getting some of the kinks out and moving on to North Gem is good. The intensity of the game wasn't there, it was just sluggish all the way around, but we'll take it."
The game saw a rarity in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring in the period as the Bulldogs coasted to the finish line.
Braden Permann led Rockland with 10 points. Gavin Spencer had six for Grace Lutheran.
Rockland plays North Gem on Wednesday at Hillcrest. Grace Lutheran plays Sho-Ban on Tuesday, also at Hillcrest.
MARSH VALLEY 57, SNAKE RIVER 54
Snake River 9 18 14 13 — 54
Marsh Valley 12 13 15 17 — 57
Snake River — Lindsay 16, Coombs 13, Gilbert 9, Higginson 4, Watt 4, McCraw 4, Poulter 4.
Marsh Valley — B. Howell 12, K. Howell 12, Hansen 11, Belnap 7, S. Howell 7, Howe 6, Roche 2.
POCATELLO 68, TWIN FALLS 55
Pocatello 23 14 9 22 — 68
Twin Falls 7 11 15 22 — 55
Pocatello — Payne 23, Bowie 19, Christensen 8, Vaughan 7, Killian 5, Nielsen 2, Williams 2.
HILLCREST 58, BLACKFOOT 49
Hillcrest 17 13 13 15 — 58
Blackfoot 13 5 11 20 — 49
Hillcrest — Austin 19, Davis 10, Phippen 9, Taylor 7, Chatelain 5, Kofe 4, Kunz 4.
Blackfoot — Layton 22, Dahle 12, Ball 4, Harris 3, King 3, Peterson 2, Grimmett 2, Hale 1.
GRACE 76, CHALLIS 55
Grace 19 17 21 19 — 76
Challis 10 14 15 16 — 55
Grace — Stoddard 34, Draper 18, Judd 4, Gilbert 2, T. Anderson 4, P. Anderson 2, Froehlich 2, D. Draper 6, Gibbs 4.
Challis — Peterson 2, Arrizubieta 2, Ohler 4, Phillips 16, Dorazio 2, Herbert 7, Parkinson 22.
NORTH GEM 107, SHO-BAN 32
North Gem 30 33 23 21 — 107
Sho-Ban 15 6 5 6 — 32
North Gem — Bodily 27, Leavitt 20, Corta 14, Freeman 13, Setser 11, Hatch 9, Cooper 6, Low 5, Barnes 2.
Sho-Ban — Honena 9, Dixey 8, Brunette 6, Thomas 6, Tarness 2, Tendoy 1.
ROCKLAND 41, GRACE LUTHERAN 11
Grace Lutheran 1 4 6 0 — 11
Rockland 17 13 11 0 — 41
Grace Lutheran — Spencer 6, Argyle 3, Hess 1, Rodriguez 1.
Rockland — Bra. Permann 10, Bri. Permann 9, T. Matthews 8, W. Matthews 6, Farr 6, Parish 2.