GIRLS BASKETBALL
1A DI DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
GRACE 37, BUTTE COUNTY 25
At Butte County, Grace captured its fifth-straight district championship with a 37-25 road win.
“We were down seven at the half. Just came out on fire, Switched up some defensive pressure in the second half and the girls started attacking more, got some easy buckets,” Grizzlies coach Kyle Christensen said.
“I challenged them at halftime and said, ‘You've been down before.’ And the girls dug deep. It showed the maturity they have.”
Maniah Clegg led Grace with 18 points and 16 rebounds.
“We followed her lead all year,” Christensen said. “Other girls followed her, and we were able to get some stops in the second half.”
Grace (20-3) now heads to the state tournament. The Grizzlies will play Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Columbia, Rimrock or Liberty Charter.
GRACE 37, BUTTE COUNTY 25
Butte County 5 14 1 5 — 25
Grace 6 6 8 17 — 37
Grace — Clegg 18, Walker 9, Straatman 4, Smith 4, Lloyd 2.
1A DII DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
MACKAY 65, ROCKLAND 42
At Rockland, the Bulldogs fell 65-42 to Mackay, setting up a winner-takes-all contest on Friday.
Despite the loss, Rockland only needs to beat Leadore on Saturday to earn a spot in the state tournament. But, of course, the defensing state champions hoped to get the job done on Thursday.
“Mackay's a good team, we just got outplayed,” Rockland coach vern Nelson said. “My kids hustled and worked hard, but Mackay shot the lights out, they really did. It seemed like everything they put up went in.
“I think that's the most points anyone's scored against us all year. They played good, physical defense on us and we didn't get many good looks at the basket tonight.”
In the loss, Ember Farr scored a dozen, Kiersley Boyer notched 11 and Angie Lee scored 10 points.
Rockland (17-4) plays Leadore on Saturday at Hillcrest High.
MACKAY 65, ROCKLAND 42
Mackay 16 17 15 17 — 65
Rockland 9 18 8 7 — 42
Mackay — R. Moore 23, M. Moore 15, Seefried 14, McAffee 6, Christensen 3, Wieters 2, Holt 2.
Rockland — Farr 12, K. Boyer 11, Lee 10, T. Wilson 3, Peterson 3, Jensen 2, A. Wilson 1.
LEADORE 62, NORTH GEM 54
At Leadore, North Gem’s season ended with a 62-54 loss to the Mustangs.
“We got behind by 10 twice and we fought back twice. We took a 3 point lead with about 2 and a half to go. They made every shot after that and we just couldn't hit the basket.
“We finished tied for third with Leadore for the season and tonight they got us. We tried to be competitive and we were right there,” said Cowboys’ coach Ken Christensen. “I just think the girls gave me everything they had and they worked hard all season, I was real proud of them.”
Makayla Mabey scored a game-high 20 points for North Gem. DanniKa Barfuss had 15 and Hayden Corta added 14. North Gem, which was down 18-11 after the first period, was always clawing back.
“We got behind by 10 twice and we fought back twice,” Christensen said. “We took a three-point lead with about two-and-a-half minutes to go. They made every shot after that and we just couldn't hit the basket.”
The season is over for North Gem (12-9).
LEADORE 62, NORTH GEM 54
North Gem 11 14 11 18 — 54
Leadore 18 9 14 19 — 62
North Gem — Makayla Mabey 20, Barfuss 15, Corta 14, O'Brien 2, Hill 1.
Leadore — Mackay 17, Ramsey 16, Herbst 9, Bird 8, Bruce 6, Lovell 4.
12-11
BOYS BASKETBALL
SODA SPRINGS 69, ABERDEEN 43
At Soda Springs, senior Brittan Bergholm exploded for 20 points in the Cardinals’ 69-43 senior-night win over Aberdeen.
Bergholm, the crafty guard who can hit shots from a quarter-mile back, was the story, but Soda Springs’ forwards Hayden McWilliams and Wade Sims both tallied 11 points.
Soda Springs had a 22-8 lead after the first period and never looked back.
Soda Springs (11-9, 3-4 2A District 5) now heads to the district tournament.
Aberdeen (5-13, 1-7 2A District 5) plays Malad on Saturday in the district tournament.
SODA SPRINGS 69, ABERDEEN 43
Aberdeen 8 17 11 8 — 43
Soda Springs 22 13 19 15 — 69
Aberdeen — Hall 14, Beck 12, Rowbury 6, Bright 5, Elliott 4, D. Driscoll 2.
Soda Springs — Bergholm 30, McWilliams 11, Sims 11, Gambles 8, McCullough 7, Hansen 2.
WEST SIDE 69, MALAD 54
At West Side, the Pirates didn’t need any late heroics against district rival Malad this time around. The Pirates poured in 28 points in the fourth quarter and celebrated Senior Night with a 69-54 triumph over the Dragons (7-12, 1-6). West Side rallied to force overtime and outlasted Malad, 73-72, a couple of weeks ago.
With the victory, West Side captured a share of the 2A Fifth District regular season title with Bear Lake. The Pirates, however, will be the top seed at the district tournament and will be aiming for their three straight district tournament championship.
West Side honored four seniors in Brentan Noreen, Jackson Stewart, Lemmon and Jaxon England. Lemmon finished with 17 points, Noreen added 10, Stewart seven and England three. Lemmon scored eight points during his team’s big fourth quarter.
“Good win on Senior Night,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Malad was right there the whole time.”
Bryler Shurtliff chipped in with 16 points for the Pirates, who have won 13 of their last 14 games. West Side, ranked fourth in the most recent 2A coaches and media polls, knocked down nine 3-pointers Thursday.
West Side (17-4, 7-1 2 A District 5) will host the winner of Saturday’s Aberdeen/Malad game next Tuesday in its district tourney opener.
Malad (7-12, 1-6 2A District 5) plays Aberdeen on Saturday in the district tournament.
WEST SIDE 69, MALAD 54
Malad 14 13 8 19 — 54
West Side 11 11 13 28 — 69
Malad — Simpson 18, Williams 11, Cluff 10, Ward 6, Richardson 6, Bastian 3.
West Side — Lemmon 17, Shurtliff 16, Noreen 10, E. Henderson 8, Stewart 7, P. Henderson 3, Brown 3, England 3, Love 2.
MACKAY 77, GRACE LUTHERAN 34
At Mackay, the home team jumped on Grace Lutheran and rolled to a 77-34 win.
“It was a cold first half. We were getting shots, we just couldn’t make any,” Royals’ coach Jeremy Hess said. “But we came out in the second half and competed.”
Indeed. Grace Lutheran scored 17 points in the third period alone as Ben Hess led the Royals with 11 points.
Grace Lutheran (6-14, 4-12) plays on Friday at Rockland in the district tournament.
MACKAY 77, GRACE LUTHERAN 34
Grace Lutheran 5 7 17 5 — 34
Mackay 24 26 19 8 — 77
Grace Lutheran — Hess 11, Thiros 10, Spencer 2, Argail 2, Horst 2, Staats 2.
Mackay — Peterson 31, Green 16, Woodbury 10, Warner 10, Barnhard 6, Lunch 2, Koken 2.
The Herald Journal’s Jason Turner contributed to this report.