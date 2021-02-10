BOYS BASKETBALL
NORTH GEM 66, GRACE 64
At Grace, two of the top 1A players in the area put on a show, with James Bodily's 27 points for North Gem narrowly outshining Gage Stoddard's 25 for Grace.
The game went the way of the two stars, as Bodily's 20 points in the first half got North Gem out to a 33-19 lead at the break. Stoddard scored 18 in the second half as Grace stormed back.
"It was definitely a tale of two halves," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "We came out on on fire, they turned the tables on us in the second half. It was a fight holding them off, and luckily the time ran out."
Bridger Hatch and Logan Corta combined to score 17 of North Gem's 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Cowboys barely held on in front of a raucous road crowd.
"It's a good test for our team," Tracey Corta said. "We seem to play a lot of games that aren't close, so it was awesome to play in a tough environment. To have to fight down the stretch, that was a good experience for us heading into the playoffs."
North Gem finishes the regular season 18-2 and will be the No. 2 seed in the 1A DII District 5-6 tournament, hosting Sho-Ban on Friday. Grace plays at Challis on Friday.
North Gem 14 19 11 22 — 66
Grace 8 11 17 28 — 64
North Gem — Bodily 27, Corta 13, Hatch 12, Cooper 7, Setser 5, Freeman 2.
Grace — Stoddard 25, Gilbert 11, P. Anderson 8, T. Draper 6, Judd 5, Gibbs 5, T. Anderson 2, D. Draper 2.