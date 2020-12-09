BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST SIDE 66, GRACE 63 (OT)
West Side rallied for a thrilling road victory over Grace in a battle of defending state runner-ups — the Pirates in the 2A classification and the Grizzlies at the 1A level.
Bryler Shurtliff scored 20 points for the Pirates, followed by Blaize Brown with 17 and Easton Henderson with 12. Shurtliff netted all but five of his points after halftime for West Side (2-0), while Brown scored all of his points from the third quarter on, including seven in overtime.
Shurtliff poured in 27 points in West Side’s season opener against Ririe.
“We never had a lead until overtime,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Good game to watch. Too bad not very many people could see it.”
West Side (2-0) plays at Firth on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Grace (0-3) hosts Soda Springs on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
SNAKE RIVER 47, SODA SPRINGS 44
At Soda Springs, Snake River was clutch in the second half and got the 47-44 road win over the Cardinals.
“We were up five at halftime,” Soda Springs coach Greg Bergholm said. “We got into some foul trouble and we’re not too deep. It was a two- to three-point game the whole second half. We missed a 3 at the buzzer that would have tied it.”
Snake River had two players score in double-figures but it was Soda Springs’ Brittan Bergholm who stole the show with a 27-point performance.
“I’m pretty excited about what we’re doing,” Bergholm said. “The kids play hard. We have some big kids that are solid. And our guard line plays smart … “I really feel like we can compete. Our district is really tough but we’re shooting for one of the two spots to state.”
Soda Springs (1-1) travels to Declo on Friday at 7:00 p.m.
MARSH VALLEY 71, RIRIE 41
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles ran away with a 71-41 victory over Ririe.
“The season is so early we have so much to work on. Even though the margin of victory was good, we see things we have to work on,” Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell said. “The biggest thing we did was our defense. We played very well defensively and, on offense, we moved the ball effectively to get the right shot.”
And on Wednesday, the beneficiaries of that approach were Michael Belnap and Stanton Howell, who recorded 17 and 16 points, respectively.
Marsh Valley (2-0) plays at Teton on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIGHLAND 30, MADISON 22
At Highland, the Rams come ahead in a defensive slugfest and knocked off Madison, 30-22.
“The girls had an incredible defensive effort tonight,” Highland coach Gino Mariani said. “Neither team shot the ball well but our defense led to some easy buckets at the right time.”
Highland was only up a pair heading into the half but scored 18 in the second half — which, on Wednesday, felt like a million. Mackenna Thayne and Saydree Bell led the Rams, scoring a combined 16 points.
Highland (5-2) plays at Century on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 51, IDHAO FALLS 23
At Idaho Falls, Blackfoot found its offensive rhythm and notched a 51-23 win over I.F.
“They came out playing hard, we had to just settle into our groove,” Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. “We wanted to push the ball and set the tone early. And we were patient on offense. They started finding each other and making the game fun.”
“Everybody got to play, which was awesome. My starting five really stepped up.”
The Broncos had three players — Arave, Vergara and Wright — who scored in double-digits. And, on defense, they were stout, holding Idaho Falls to just nine points in the second half.
Blackfoot (4-3) hosts Skyline on Friday at 7:30.
WRESTLING
At Blackfoot, Preston, Century, Shelly and the Broncos competed in a mid-week quad meet.
Century clobbered Shelley but lost 45-36 to Blackfoot. Preston, though, took down both Shelley and Blackfoot.
“I thought our kids did a really good job today. Hats off to Preston,” Blackfoot coach Thain Cashmore said. “They basically had a full lineup, expect for like one weight class. We forfeited 160, 170 and heavyweight. Going into the last two matches, we were up. But since we forfeited them, we lost.”
“Preston has some good wrestlers, but we were right there with them.”
In that Blackfoot/Preston matchup, the Indians got falls and six points from Eli Hammons, Bryson Such, Brayden Weisbeck, and Emery Thorson.
For Blackfoot, five wrestlers — Avian Martinez (120), Kaye Trautner (145), Austin Ramirez (152), Maverick Malm (195) and Jacob Averett (220) — went 2-0 on the day.
And Devyn Greenland, Dillon Turner, Xander Thompson and Easton Millward all had wins for Century against Blackfoot.
But, wrestling coaches across the country know there is still rust as they’re hitting the mat early in this season.
“Right now, with the situation going on, with kids sick or whatever the cause is, Century isn’t 100%. We’re not 100%. And Preston is probably not 100% right now,” Cashmore said. “We’re looking to get stronger as the season gets going.”
As far as the tough competition in 4A, Cashmore isn’t necessarily sure that Wednesday’s results will be the precursor to what’s to come this season.
“Based off last year, Century should be the odds-on-favorites,” he said. “They have some good returners. They’re no slouches — we’re lucky to walk away with a win tonight. Preston is rebuilding their program and the coach they have down there has done a fantastic job.”
SNAKE RIVER 47, SODA SPRINGS 44
Snake River 13 6 15 13 — 47
Soda Springs 12 12 10 10 — 44
Snake River — Lindsay 14, Poulter 10, Watt 7, Coombs 7, Higgins 4, Gilbert 3, Keller 2.
Soda Springs — Brittan Bergholm 27, Hayden McWilliams 8, Wade Sims 6, Greg Hansen 3.
HIGHLAND 30, MADISON 22
Madison 6 4 7 5 — 22
Highland 6 6 8 10 — 30
Madison — Dow 12, Mackenzie 4, Gillette 2, Cook 2, Parkinson 2.
Highland — Mackenna Thayne 9, Saydree Bell 7, Lydia Marshall 6, Kiki Baldwin 5, Halle Richards 3.
BLACKFOOT 51, IDHAO FALLS 23
Blackfoot 11 17 10 13 — 51
Idaho Falls 6 8 5 4 — 23
Blackfoot — I. Arave 12, E. Vergara 11, K Wright 11, H. Humpherys 9, P. Caldwell 6, M. Piper 2.
Idaho Falls — K. Robertson 10, A. Corgatelli 5, S. Williams 4, S. Hess 3, M. Cordon 1.
The Herald Journal's Jason Turner contributed to this report.