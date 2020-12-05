GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIGHLAND 45, POCATELLO 35
At Pocatello, a 22-point final period for Highland sealed the Rams' comeback road win over Poky, 45-35.
“We had a nice fourth quarter tonight — need to have that same energy for an entire game,” Highland coach Gino Mariani said. “It’s great to get back in the win column. We need to continue to build on it.”
The Rams overcame a disastrous 12-2 deficit after the first quarter, getting big contributions from Saydree Bell (12 points) and Kiki Baldwin (11). For Pocatello, Chloe Fuller led the way, tallying 14 points.
Highland (4-2) hosts Madison on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Pocatello (0-3) travels to Canyon Ridge on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.
PRESTON 57, TWIN FALLS 27
At Preston, the Indians held Twin Falls to 12 points in the first half and stretched their lead from there.
Kylie Larsen had 16 points and Sydnee Marlow added 13 for Preston, which had some offensive struggles of its own in the first half and led 21-12 at the break.
"Twin is a hard-nosed defensive team," Preston coach Ryan Harris said. "In the second half I think we generated a few more turnovers and we able to get some easy transition buckets to get us going."
Preston (5-1) hosts Bear River on Thursday in the first game of the Preston tournament.
RIGBY 58, BLACKFOOT 39
At Rigby, Blackfoot was victimized by a first-half shooting barrage from the hosts.
"They hit 8 of 9 3s in the first half, which killed us," Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. "They shot the lights out. I was proud of the way our girls competed, we just have to do a little better job defending the 3-point line."
Esperanza Vergarra led the way with 18 points for the Broncos.
Blackfoot (3-3) plays at Idaho Falls on Wednesday.
SNAKE RIVER 44, SODA SPRINGS 35
At Snake River, the Panthers jumped out to an early lead and held on to beat the defending 2A state champions.
Josee Steadman had 17 points for Snake River, which led 11-4 after the first quarter.
"We played all four quarters pretty well," Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. "Our first three games, we had some quarters where we disappeared, but we had some consistency there. At times we passed the ball well and got the right girl the ball to score."
Snake River (4-0) plays Layton Christian at Preston on Thursday in the Preston tournament. Soda Springs (1-5) hosts Star Valley (WY) on Wednesday.
RIRIE 49, ABERDEEN 31
At Aberdeen, the Tigers struggled in their first loss of the season.
"We had a really bad night shooting," Aberdeen coach Lincoln Driscoll said. "It was really frustrating, but they're a good team, and I'm glad that it's now and we're going to fix some stuff from it."
Aberdeen (4-1) hosts Grace on Thursday.
BEAR LAKE 43, RICH (UT) 36
At Bear Lake, the Bears got 14 points from Eliza Sharp to move back to 2-2 after an 0-2 start.
"I'm proud of my girls. After starting 0-2, to recover back and get these two wins is big for us," Bear Lake coach Brenda Messerly said. "They were undersized, so we able to get the ball inside, and (Sharp) rebounded well and scored well off the block too."
Hailey Humpherys added 10 points for the Bears, who play at West Side on Friday.
Highland 2 8 13 22 — 45
Pocatello 12 2 5 16 — 35
Highland — Saydree Bell 12, Kiki Baldwin 11, Mackenna Thayne 6, Clarissa Schrock 6, Lydia Maughan 4, Kenadee Tracy 2, Tambree Bell 2, Maggie Agado 2.
Pocatello — Chloe Fullmer 14, Elle Hokanson 8, Hallie Pearson 8, Paige Austin 2, Lexi Tinno 2, Ellie Johnson 1.
PRESTON 57, TWIN FALLS 27
Twin Falls 4 8 10 5 — 27
Preston 9 12 18 18 — 57
Twin Falls — Peterson 7, Leavitt 2, Bailey 4, Stokes 4, Thompson 2, Nielson 4, Iverson 4.
Preston — Marlow 13, Ward 10, Larsen 16, Moser 4, Robertson 7, Meek 4.
SNAKE RIVER 44, SODA SPRINGS 35
Soda Springs 4 9 10 12 — 35
Snake River 11 8 14 11 — 44
Soda Springs — A. Moldenhauer 3, K. Moldenhauer 10, Garbett 2, Pelayo 9, Thompson 2, Billman 10.
Snake River — Goff 4, Jo. Steadman 17, VanOrden 11, Howell 2, Ja. Steadman 5, Gilbert 1, Rodriguez 1, Edlefsen 3.
BEAR LAKE 43, RICH (UT) 36
Rich 9 9 9 9 — 36
Bear Lake 9 12 14 8 — 43
Rich — Stacey 19, Lutz 5, McKee 4, Petersen 2, Cornia 6.
Bear Lake — Humpherys 10, Johnson 5, Crane 3, Sharp 14, Parker 8, Hennick 3.
WRESTLING
Century finished 4-1 at the two-day Buck's Bags Duals that included 13 schools.
On Saturday, the Diamondbacks suffered their first loss of the season to Post Falls (60-27) before getting back on track with a 48-42 victory over Thunder Ridge.
“That Post Falls, I think they’ve won state four years in a row now,” Century coach Michael Millward said. “That’s the level we want to be. The other thing that’s misleading is we were missing four varsity wrestlers (against Post Falls).”
Century had three wrestlers — Canyon Mansfield (160), Easton Millward (182) and Gerardo Duran (285) — who finished the event 5-0, while 145-pounder Xander Thompson went 4-1.
“There’s a group of kids that lead us. Easton and Canyon have the most mat time of everyone, just because they’ve been on the longest,” Millward said before describing some of the early-season rust his team endured.
“They just don’t finish their moves. They’ll execute them properly but don’t finish, and sometimes that will cost them a match.”
Century will wrestle Blackfoot and Shelley on Wednesday at Blackfoot.
****
At the Dahlke Duals, American Falls won all nine of its matches en route to a first-place finish at the early-season meet.
Behind the Beavers, Snake River (8-1) took bronze, while Marsh Valley (5-4), Malad (5-4) and West Side (4-5) had respectable finishes in the 20-team meet at American Falls High.
American Falls had seven wrestlers who finished at 8-1 or better. Snake River was right behind them, posting a half dozen with those credentials -- including sophomore Emilio Caldera, who went 9-0 in the 132-pound division.
“That was impressive,” Snake River coach Jeff Gardner said. “Some of the kids that I knew he was going to be matched up against, there was some good talent. He placed third at state last year, so we knew he was good. But he performed above expectations.”
Gardner graduated a number of kids last year after the Panthers finished second in the state tournament. He still has some experience -- like senior Nick Parris, who went 8-1 as heavyweight this weekend -- but will have to rely on youngsters like Caldera more than most coaches would like.
“With them being as young as they are, you never know until they’re in varsity tournaments,” Gardner said. “It’s early, but they’re right where I want them to be right now.”
Here’s the full list of local wrestlers who finished 9-0 or 8-1 at the Dahlke Duals:
AMERICAN FALLS
98 Kolter Burton 8-1
106 Grayson Williams 9-0
113 Cooper Evans 8-1
145 Isac Avalos 9-0
152 Ryker Permann 8-1
160 Tanner Hartley 9-0
182 Andrew Adkins 9-0
SNAKE RIVER
126 Easton Gardner 9-0
132 Emilio Caldera 9-0
152 Lane Carter 8-1
160 Lance Hunter 8-1
220 Dillon Anderton 8-1
285 Nick Parris 8-1
MARSH VALLEY
126 Brock Young 8-1
152 Collin Williams 8-1
160 Brad Benson 8-1
MALAD
138 Ruxton Tubbs 9-0
145 Austin Nalder 8-1
WEST SIDE
106 Jed Hurren 8-1
113 Tige Riberts 6-1