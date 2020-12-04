BOYS BASKETBALL
POCATELLO 63, CANYON RIDGE 60 (OT)
At Canyon Ridge, Pocatello scored just four points in the first quarter but eventually came back to win an overtime thriller behind 29 points from freshman Julian Bowie.
"They kind of jumped out and pressed us the whole game and were really efficient," Pocatello coach Joe Green said. "We didn't handle it in the first half. We grinded it out and find a way to get back in it. It was kind of a gutsy win for us."
Despite their difficult first quarter, the Indians trailed by just two points at halftime, 19-17. Both teams picked up the offense in the second half, with Pocatello turning around a six-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Ryan Payne added 13 points for Pocatello, and Matt Christensen had 11, including two clutch 3-pointers in overtime.
Pocatello (2-0) hosts Twin Falls on Tuesday.
CENTURY 61, LOGAN (UT) 46
At Century, the Diamondbacks seemed to get stronger as the game went on, dominating the second half for a 61-46 win.
The game was tied 24-24 at halftime, but Century took the lead with a 17-point third quarter and killed the game off with a 20-point fourth.
"It was two things," Century coach Ryan Frost said. "Our defense picked up in the second half. We did a good job of making them earn shots. Offensively, we did a good job of sharing the ball. When we share the ball, we're hard to stop."
Emmett Holt scored 21 points and Eli Williams added 20 to lead the Diamondbacks.
"They shot the ball well from outside, got to the foul line, did a good job of getting in the paint," Frost said. "Our big men, Bruin and Titan (Fleischmann), have been playing good, so they focus on them and that opens things up for our guards."
Century (3-0) hosts Burley on Tuesday.
RIGBY 56, BLACKFOOT 49
At Blackfoot, Rigby’s defense forced double-digit charges on the Cowboys en route to a 56-49 victory.
“I think they called like 15 charges against us tonight. Rigby did a good job sliding,” Blackfoot coach Clint Arave said. “We got downhill and past people, but we got too out of control and got too many charge calls against us.
“One good takeaway was that we kept fighting.”
Blackfoot was only down a pair heading into the half but was outscored by seven in the third quarter. Carter Layton had a team-high 12 points for the Broncos, followed up by seven from Dylan Peterson and a half-dozen from Candon Dahle.
Blackfoot (1-1) plays on Tuesday at Highland at 7:30 p.m.
SNAKE RIVER 66, BUHL 38
BEAR LAKE 74, GRACE 70 (2OT)
At Bear Lake, the hosts battled back to topple Grace in a wild two-overtime game.
"Grace pretty much led the whole game," Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. "The only lead we had until the second overtime was 4-0. They shot the ball, they out-executed us. The kids stayed the course, kept working hard, and we got enough stops down the end."
Sophomore guard Brady Shaul led all scorers with 22 points for Bear Lake. Owen Teuscher added 20, and Briston Schreiber had 12 and came up with some big rebounds and putbacks down the stretch.
Treyson Draper had 21 points and Gage Stoddard added 17 for Grace, which led 32-24 at halftime before the Bear Lake comeback.
Bear Lake (1-0) plays Tuesday at Marsh Valley. Grace (0-2) hosts West Side on Wednesday.
NORTH FREMONT 48, ABERDEEN 41
At Aberdeen, the Tigers took a halftime lead on defending 2A state champion North Fremont, but couldn't hold it in the second half.
"We got outrebounded in the fourth quarter," Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll said. "We're young, and those guys are the back-to-back state champions. We missed some shots that we needed to make, but we came out and competed hard against a really good team."
Brody Beck, Seth Hall and Cory Rowbury each scored nine points for Aberdeen, which held a 27-22 lead at halftime thanks mostly to a 20-point first quarter.
The Tigers (0-2) play at American Falls on Tuesday.
ROCKLAND 61, RICHFIELD 55
At Rockland, the Bulldogs punched back after an early Richfield flurry, winning their season opener behind 27 points from Braden Permann.
Rockland trailed 14-11 after the first quarter thanks to a late 6-0 run from the visitors, but regrouped to take the lead back by halftime.
"Defensively, we struggled a little bit," Rockland coach Shae Neal said. "They have some good shooters. The second half, we made them shoot some tougher shots and took the lead. We hustled, we shot really well."
Rockland (1-0) plays at Grace Lutheran on Tuesday. That will be the Royals' season opener after their first two games were canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test on the team.
Rigby at Blackfoot, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SKYLINE 64, CENTURY 58
At Skyline, the Diamondbacks did the hard work to get to the fourth quarter with a lead — but faltered once they got there, missing free throws down the stretch and losing to the Grizzlies.
"It was a back-and-forth game, two really good teams," Century coach Chris Shuler said. "The big difference was, we shot 2 for 11 from 3 and 8 for 19 on free throws. They made free throws down the end and we didn't."
Preslie Merrill's 16 points led four Century players in double figures. Tenleigh and Taylor Smith each had 12, and Ashton Adamson added 11.
Century (3-3) hosts Highland next Friday.
AMERICAN FALLS 53, WEST SIDE 40
At West Side, the inside-out combo of McKenzie Long and Emma Barclay carried American Falls to the win.
"Those two just shot the lights out," West Side coach Bob Sorenson said. "We made several runs, got it back within two points a number of times, and they'd open it back up on us."
Long scored 24 points, mostly on outside shots, while Barclay added 17, mostly from the post. Kajsia Fuller led West Side with 19 points.
American Falls (4-2) hosts Grace on Wednesday. West Side (0-5) starts conference play next Friday, hosting Bear Lake.
RIRIE 45, SODA SPRINGS 35
NORTH GEM 40, GRACE LUTHERAN 31
At Grace Lutheran, a big fourth quarter from the Royals wasn’t enough as North Gem won, 40-31.
“We started to push them at the end,” Grace Lutheran coach Ryan Strehlow said, “but we just couldn’t quite get there.”
North Gem had five scorers and none of them had more than 10 points, a balanced effort to earn the Cowboys their first win. For Grace Lutheran, Emma Grayson led the way with 18 points while Raquelle Trogden netted eight.
Grace Lutheran (1-2) hosts Rockland on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. North Gem (1-2) plays at Clark County on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
POCATELLO 63, CANYON RIDGE 60 (OT)
Pocatello 4 13 16 17 13 — 63
Canyon Ridge 11 8 20 11 10 — 60
Pocatello — Bowie 29, Vaughan 2, Killian 2, Payne 13, Williams 6, Christensen 11.
Canyon Ridge — Olsen 7, Holtzen 14, Lapumba 20, Seitz 10, Kelso 9.
CENTURY 61, LOGAN (UT) 46
Logan 13 11 12 10 — 46
Century 13 11 17 20 — 61
Logan — Tuft 7, Hashimoto 2, Davis 5, Jensen 12, Jensen 2, Sargent 5, Penigar 13.
Century — I. Panttaja 6, Williams 20, Holt 21, B. Fleischmann 4, Tolman 2, T. Fleischmann 8.
RIGBY 56, BLACKFOOT 49
Rigby 12 13 15 16 — 56
Blackfoot 12 11 8 18 — 49
Rigby — K. Jones 11, K. Dabell 11, Freeman 9, Barber 5, Fox 5, Falevai 5, Tucker 4, R. Tyler 4, T. Larsen 1, T. Togiai 1.
Blackfoot — Carter Layton 12, Dylan Peterson 7, Candon Dahle 6, Jaxson Ball 5, Chase Cannon 4, Jaden Harris 3, Miles Toussaint 2.
BEAR LAKE 74, GRACE 70 (2OT)
Grace 15 17 14 12 12 — 70
Bear Lake 10 14 18 16 16 — 74
Grace — Stoddard 17, Draper 21, Judd 4, Gilbert 10, Anderson 3, Andersen 11, Gibbs 4.
Bear Lake — Shaul 22, Burbank 4, Teuscher 20, Carlsen 6, Hammond 6, Sparks 4, Schreiber 12.
NORTH FREMONT 48, ABERDEEN 41
North Fremont 15 7 14 12 — 48
Aberdeen 20 7 8 6 — 41
North Fremont — Lenz 8, Dye 6, L. Hill 10, M. Palmer 7, A. Hill 2, Richardson 8, J. Palmer 2, Childs 5.
Aberdeen — Beck 9, Hall 9, Elliott 8, Bright 3, Pratt 3, Rowbury 9.
ROCKLAND 61, RICHFIELD 55
Richfield 14 15 15 11 — 55
Rockland 11 19 17 14 — 61
Richfield — Perkes 20, Kent 12, Dalton 16, Lucero 8.
Rockland — Parish 1, Bra. Permann 27, Hall 4, W. Matthews 5, Jensen 10, T. Matthews 2, Bri. Permann 4, Farr 8.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
SKYLINE 64, CENTURY 58
Century 14 11 20 13 — 58
Skyline 17 13 9 25 — 64
Century — Merrill 16, Adamson 11, Te. Smith 12, Ta. Smith 12, Bull 7
Skyline — Taylor 9, Chapman 12, Anderson 10, Bialas 11, Olsen 18, Thomas 4.
AMERICAN FALLS 53, WEST SIDE 40
American Falls 17 7 14 15 — 53
West Side 8 8 15 9 — 40
American Falls — Long 24, Grigg 2, Fehringer 9, E. Barclay 17, Stucki 1.
West Side — Barzee 2, J. Phillips 4, L. Phillips 2, S. Fuller 8, Lemmon 5, K. Fuller 19.
NORTH GEM 40, GRACE LUTHERAN 31
North Gem 14 9 13 4 — 40
Grace Lutheran 6 7 8 12 — 31
North Gem — Danika B. 10, Hayden C. 10, Elizabeth M. 8, Maronda H. 7, Makayla M. 5.
Grace Lutheran — Emma Grayson 18, Raquelle Trogden 8, Mali H. 5, Natalie P. 2.