BOYS BASKETBALL
MIDDLETON 61, PRESTON 52
MARSH VALLEY 62, WEST SIDE 52
At West Side, Marsh Valley buckled down in the second half and secured a 62-52 victory over the previously-unbeaten Pirates.
“It was a good game for us because we got a feel some pressure,” said Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell. “It was close at halftime and we’ve struggled in those situations before. Then we had to fight down the stretch.”
The Eagles outscored West Side 34-23 in the second half after heading into the locker room only up 1. A big reason for that was the play of Stanton Howell and Payton Howe, who scored 17 and 16 points, respectively.
“I thought they just did a good job taking what the defense gave them,” Kent Howell said of the pair. “If they had a hole, they went through it and hit a pull-up jumper. They played good team basketball and the were just the beneficiaries.”
Marsh Valley (7-2) plays at Bear Lake on Saturday at 7 p.m.
West Side (3-1) hosts Grace on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
NORTH FREMONT 43, BEAR LAKE 41
At Bear Lake, North Fremont hit a layup with two seconds left to beat the Bears, 43-41.
“It was a broken play,” Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said, “and the North Fremont ball-handler was falling near the baseline and then threw it to the backside and they hit the 2 for the win.”
Bear Lake was up five at one point in the fourth quarter but let the lead slip and needed a clutch 3-pointer from Matthew Hammond to tie the game with eight seconds left.
“We actually led most of the second half,” Carlsen said. “We didn’t execute enough with the lead. We became very passive.”
Bear Lake (4-5) hosts Marsh Valley on Saturday at 7 p.m.
ROCKLAND 44, WATERSPRINGS 41
At Watersprings, Rockland used a pesky defense to grab a 44-41 win and hand the home team its first loss of the season.
“I told them pregame, ‘We have to defend every possession like it was our last,’” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “The first half, our posts struggle with that but we made an adjustment. In the second half, they only made four field goals.”
Braden Permann and Michael Jensen combined for 20 points as the Bulldogs edged out a three-point victory.
Rockland (7-1, 5-0) plays at Dietrich on Saturday at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ROCKLAND 59, WATERSPRINGS 25
At Watersprings, Rockland cruised to an easy 59-25 victory over Watersprings thanks to a great transition performance.
“Our fast break was working great because our defense was working well for us,” said Rockland coach Vern Nelson. “Our kids have have really bought into our defense. We have some kids who can run the floor. They’re learning to look ahead and get easy buckets.”
Posts Ember Farr and Kiersley Boyer combined for 29 points. Forward Tayler Wilson had 6 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. And point guard Addie Wilson had 9 points and a team-high 6 assists.
Rockland (9-1, 6-0) plays at North Gem on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
MARSH VALLEY 62, WEST SIDE 52
Marsh Valley 24 6 16 18 — 62
West Side 10 19 10 13 — 52
Marsh Valley — S. Howell 17, Howe 16, B. Howell 9, Hansen 8, K. Howell 8, Roche 4.
West Side — Brown 19, Shurtliff 16, Henderson 8, Lemon 5, Lane 2, Noreen 2.
NORTH FREMONT 43, BEAR LAKE 41
North Fremont 9 10 7 17 — 43
Bear Lake 9 10 13 9 — 41
North Fremont — Lenz 14, Palmer 12, A. Hill 8, L. Hill 5, Richardson 4.
Bear Lake — Owen Teuscher 18, Matthew Hammond 7, Burbank 5, Berefford 4, Schreiber 3, Carlsen 2, Shaul 2.
ROCKLAND 44, WATERSPRINGS 41
Rockland 12 12 11 9 — 44
Watersprings 9 16 7 9 — 41
Rockland — Bra. Permann 11, Jensen 9, T. Matthews 7, Bri. Permann, Parish 6, Farr 4.
Watersprings — Smith 18, D. Canfield 10, Aldinger 8, R. Canfield 3, Strahm 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
ROCKLAND 59, WATERSPRINGS 25
Watersprings 8 2 12 3 — 25
Rockland 18 15 18 8 — 59
Watersprings — Wiest 17, Winkelman 6, Syzerson 2.
Rockland — Farr 17, K. Boyer 12, A. Wilson 9, T. Wilson 6, Jensen 4, T. Boyer 4, Lee 3, Woodworth 2, Hansen 2.