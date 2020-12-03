GIRLS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 55, HIGHLAND 42
At Preston, the Indians came away with a 55-42 victory despite Highland’s 24-point fourth quarter.
“We played pretty well for three quarters. Highland is a good basketball team and they didn’t give up,” Preston coach Ryan Harris said. “Offensively, we played as well as we have all season for the first three quarters.”
Preston’s Hailey Meek finished with a game-high 20 points, while the Indians’ Mickayla Robertson and Riley Ward had double-digit outputs.
Highland was again playing without two of its best players in Meghan Calley and Kayzee Vaughan, who are out with injuries, but got 13 points from Mackenna Thayne and a dozen from Saydree Bell.
“The girls had a great second half,” Highland coach Gino Mariani said. “With all the changes going on with our lineup, we are starting to figure it out.”
Highland (3-2) plays at Pocatello on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Preston (4-1) hosts Twin Falls on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
ABERDEEN 59, MALAD 28
At Malad, Aberdeen's Ellie Watson feasted in the post, scoring a career-high 30 points in the Tigers' win.
"We got inside pretty good tonight," Aberdeen coach Lincoln Driscoll said. "Bottom-line, we just tried to keep the ball moving, get (Watson) to an edge and get her the ball, and she was scoring inside."
Riley Dorius led Malad with 11 points, but the Dragons trailed 20-6 after the first quarter.
"We started slow," Malad coach Ty Price said. "Usually the second quarter is the problem, today it was the first quarter. We had a couple of starters in foul trouble early, including our post player, that's why (Watson) went off."
Aberdeen (4-0, 1-0 2A District 5) hosts Ririe on Saturday. Malad (0-5, 0-1 2A District 5) travels to West Jefferson on Friday.
MACKAY 45, GRACE LUTHERAN 26
At Mackay, Grace Lutheran’s big second half wasn’t enough as it fell on the road, 45-26.
“At halftime, we were down 25-5,” Grace Lutheran coach Ryan Strehlow said. “We had 17 shots in the first half. If we put a couple of those in, we’re right in the game.”
Emma Grayson had 16 points and Allie Austin had 11 rebounds for the Royals.
“It was good for us to get out and play against a more competitive team and see what our offensive and defensive sets look like against a better team,” Strehlow said.
Grace Lutheran (1-1) plays Friday at home against North Gem at 6:00 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST SIDE 69, RIRIE 52
At Ririe, a big night from Bryler Shurtliff led West Side to a 69-52 road win.
“We were just trying to win in Ririe. This is our fourth year playing them — and the last three years we’ve lost there. It was nice breaking that streak,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said.
“We pressured them a little bit and we got a few deflections. We fed off that and then shot the ball really well. For a first game, I’m pleased.”
Behind Shurtliff’s 27 points, Ryan Lemmon had 13, Blaize Brown scored 12 and Brentan Noreen netted 8.
West Side (1-0) plays at Grace on Wednesday.
SODA SPRINGS 73, GRACE 42
At Soda Springs, the Cardinals opened their season with an emphatic win.
"We got educated tonight," Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. "(Soda Springs) shot the ball and played really well."
Soda Springs (1-0) hosts Snake River on Wednesday. Grace (0-1) plays Friday at Bear Lake.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
PRESTON 55, HIGHLAND 42
Highland 4 7 7 24 — 42
Preston 17 16 11 11 — 55
Highland — Mackenna Thayne 13, Saydree Bell 12, Kiki Baldwin 6, Lydia Maughan 4, Clarissa Schrock 3, Maggie Agado 2, Mele Fiefia 2.
Preston — Hailey Meek 20, Mickayla Robertson 12, Riley Ward 10, Kylie Larsen 7, Sydnee Marlow 2, Akazia Knapp 2, Addison Moser 2.
ABERDEEN 59, MALAD 28
Aberdeen 20 17 16 6 — 59
Malad 6 11 5 6 — 28
Aberdeen — Serna 5, Ortiz 8, Phillips 3, Driscoll 11, Watson 30, Hernandez 2.
Malad — Gross 3, Brown 6, Dorius 11, Green 6, Thomas 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
WEST SIDE 69, RIRIE 52
West Side 15 22 14 18 — 69
Ririe 6 16 16 14 — 52
West Side — Bryler Shurtliff 27, Ryan Lemmon 13, Blaize Brown 12, Brentan Noreen 8, Easton Henderson 5, Ryker Love 2, Parker Henderson 2.