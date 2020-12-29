GIRLS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 56, LOGAN (UT) 35
At Logan, the Indians came back from Christmas break with a comfortable win.
Preston scored just four points in the second quarter, but still had a 24-14 lead at halftime.
Kylie Larsen had 21 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Indians, while Sydnee Marlow chipped in 18.
Preston (11-3) starts conference play at Pocatello on Jan. 6.
ABERDEEN 62, DECLO 35
At Aberdeen, the Tigers shook off the Christmas rust to handle Declo.
"We started off a little rusty, I think just being in the Christmas break," said Aberdeen coach Lincoln Driscoll, whose team led 12-9 after the first quarter. "We stayed in our press and the press started clicking, got a lot of steals, a lot of turnovers, and got in a rhythm in the second half."
Courtney Phillips had 17 points to lead a balanced Aberdeen effort, with Yasmin Ortiz adding 15, Ellie Watson 13 and Hope Driscoll 10.
The Tigers (6-4) play at West Side on Jan. 6.
BOYS BASKETBALL
VALLIVUE 66, PRESTON 63 (OT)
MARSH VALLEY 62, RIRIE 45
FIRTH 41, BEAR LAKE 33
At Bear Lake, Firth's hot start put the Bears in a hole they couldn't recover from.
"They came out and just punched us right in the mouth," Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. "We didn't respond, they were doing whatever they wanted. We didn't good looks, and when we did, we didn't make any shots."
Bear Lake trailed 18-4 after the first quarter and, despite holding Firth to three points in the second quarter, couldn't get closer than four points the rest of the way.
Owen Teuscher had 11 points for the Bears (4-4), who play North Fremont on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
PRESTON 56, LOGAN (UT) 35
Preston 20 4 14 18 — 56
Logan 8 6 9 12 — 35
Preston — Larsen 21, Marlow 18, Robertson 6, Lords 5, Kunz 2, Knapp 2, Moser 2.
ABERDEEN 62, DECLO 35
Declo 9 12 10 4 — 35
Aberdeen 12 18 22 10 — 62
Declo — Peterson 3, Larsen 8, Spencer 5, Koyle 2, Kahalioumi 7, Bott 10.
Aberdeen — Carrillo 7, Ortiz 15, Phillips 17, Driscoll 10, Watson 13.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
FIRTH 41, BEAR LAKE 33
Firth 18 3 10 10 — 41
Bear Lake 4 9 9 11 — 33
Firth — Howell 4, Arriaga 2, Leslie 3, Jacobsen 7, Holley 3, T. Jacobsen 10, Longhurst 2, Blonquist 10.
Bear Lake — Shaul 5, Hillier 2, Teuscher 11, Carlsen 6, Hammond 9.