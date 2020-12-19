SATURDAY’S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
BLACKFOOT 63, HIGHLAND 52
CENTURY 64, VALLIVUE 24
At Middleton, Century coasted into the holiday break with a blowout win.
Emmett Holt scored 22 points and Eli Williams added 15 for the Diamondbacks, who led 39-15 at halftime.
Century (7-2) hosts Highland on Jan. 5.
MARSH VALLEY 72, SUGAR-SALEM 58
At Preston, Marsh Valley handled Sugar-Salem behind Stanton Howell’s 23 points.
“Today was probably the best game we’ve played, offensively and defensively,” Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell said. “We still have to keep working on our defense and execution in certain situations, but it was a really good team effort.”
Cody Hansen added 16 points and Payton Howe had 10 to give Marsh Valley three scorers in double figures.
The Eagles (6-2) play Dec. 29 at Ririe.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (UT) 67, GRACE 56 (OT)
GRACE 75, PINEDALE (WY) 44
At Green River, Wyoming, Grace split a pair of games to conclude their weekend tournament.
Against Mountain View, the Grizzlies were the victims of a high-scoring overtime by their opponents, as Mountain View put up 19 points in the extra period — more than the Bruins had scored in any quarter to that point.
Gage Stoddard scored 19 points and Treyson Draper had 17 to lead the Grizzlies.
Grace then came out of the gates strong against Pinedale, leading 39-11 at halftime after holding the Wranglers to two points in the second quarter.
Draper had 18 points, Payson Andersen had 15 and Stoddard had 13 to lead a balanced scoring effort.
Grace (1-6) plays at Malad on Tuesday.
Century 16 23 16 9 — 64
Vallivue 6 9 7 2 — 24
Century — L. Panttaja 2, Lee 2, I. Panttaja 4, Williams 15, Holt 22, B. Fleischmann 4, Cook 4, Blackhawk 3, Harding 3, T. Fleischmann 5.
MARSH VALLEY 72, SUGAR-SALEM 58
Marsh Valley 26 12 18 16 — 72
Sugar-Salem 15 14 13 16 — 58
Marsh Valley — S. Howell 23, Hansen 16, Howe 10, B. Howell 9, C. Howell 8, Roche 4, Belnap 2.
Sugar-Salem — Clark 19, Guymon 9, Gordon 7, Pinnock 9, Clay 2, Harris 12.
MOUNTAIN VIEW 67 (UT), GRACE 56 (OT)
Mountain View 16 9 7 16 19 — 67
Grace 18 10 5 15 8 — 56
Mountain View — Raitz 5, Newton 3, Micheli 7, Sweep 15, Eldredge 2, Schofield 7, Meeks 26, Rees 2.
Grace — Stoddard 19, T. Draper 17, Taggart 6, Gilbert 3, Andersen 8, D. Draper 3.
GRACE 75, PINEDALE 44
Pinedale 9 2 14 19 — 44
Grace 14 25 18 18 — 75
Pinedale — Harber 4, Kaiser 7, Gosar 19, Bailey 6, Ramage 2, M. Hosler 4, T. Hosler 2.
Grace — Stoddard 13, T. Draper 18, Judd 6, Taggart 5, Gilbert 8, Andersen 15, D. Draper 7, Gibbs 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 40, PLEASANT GROVE (UT) 33
At Jordan, Utah, Preston got the win in a defensive struggle.
Hailey Meek scored 12 points for the Indians, who broke a 26-26 tie with 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Preston (9-3) plays at Highland on Tuesday.
PRESTON 40, PLEASANT GROVE (UT) 33
Preston 9 8 9 14 — 40
Pleasant Grove 8 4 14 7 — 33
Preston — Meek 12, Larsen 8, Marlow 7, Ward 6, Moser 4, Lords 2, Robertson 1.
WRESTLING WILEY DOBBS INVITATIONAL
Four Highland wrestlers won their brackets to carry the Rams to a second-place finish at the Wiley Dobbs Invitational in Twin Falls on Saturday.
Rustan Cordingley (145 pounds), Bristin Corrigan (170), Luke Sidwell (182) and Logan George (220) won their weight classes for Highland, which finished second in the team standings behind Jerome.
Kael Cordingley finished third at 152 pounds and Ian Allen was second at 285 to give the Rams six total wrestlers on the podium.
Soda Springs’ Tucker Bowen was second at 98 pounds and was the only other local wrestler to finish in the top three of his weight class.
In the girls’ brackets, Aberdeen’s Larissa Carillo won at 177 pounds and her teammate Tesla Torres was second at 107.
HCC DUALS, BONNEVILLE
All weekend, American Falls was focused on South Fremont, and after going undefeated in pool play, the Beavers got their matchup, losing to the defending state champion Cougars in the final, 49-25.
“We knew, once it shaped up, that’s what we were kind of hoping for, to test those waters against South,” A.F. coach Nathan Gugelman said. “We needed to see where we lined up against them, they’re the defending state champs. I felt good, the team wrestled great. As a whole, we’re wrestling really well. We knew it was going to be close.”
Along the way, American Falls beat Bonneville, Emmett, Firth, Idaho Falls and Sugar-Salem. Colter Burton (98 pounds), Grayson Williams (106), Cooper Evans (113) and Isaac Avalos (145) went undefeated for the Beavers, with Andrew Adkins following close behind at 5-1.
Among other local teams, Blackfoot went 4-1 and Snake River 3-2. Pocatello, with just four wrestlers competing, lost all of its matches, but Ben Reed VII went undefeated for the Indians at heavyweight.
FRIDAY’S SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 34, BURLEY 28
At Burley, Tenleigh Smith scored 10 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter and Century locked up on defense to snap the Bobcats’ seven-game winning streak.
“We played probably the best defense we’ve played all year,” Century coach Chris Shuler said. “They’d won seven in a row, and they were scoring in the 60s, so it was good to hold them down. We didn’t shoot the ball well in the first three quarters, but Tenleigh came alive in the fourth quarter. She kind of sparked us.”
Taylor Bull supported Smith with six points for Century (6-4), which plays in the Parma tournament starting Dec. 29.
JORDAN (UT) 32, PRESTON 23
FIRTH 44, WEST SIDE 30
At West Side, the Pirates played Firth tough until the fourth quarter.
West Side led by five points at halftime and the game was tied going into the fourth, but Firth broke out with 19 points in the final quarter and the Pirates couldn’t keep up.
“We just died the second half,” West Side coach Bob Sorenson said. “It was a ballgame, it was a defensive struggle, then they found their rhythm and we couldn’t find the bottom of the net to save us.”
Kajsia Fuller had 10 points for West Side (1-7), which plays at Rich (UT) on Saturday.
MACKAY 56, NORTH GEM 34
At Mackay, freshman Hayden Corta’s 14 points weren’t enough for the Cowboys.
“We just went cold about the middle of the second quarter, and they turned up the defense in the second half,” North Gem coach Ken Christensen said.
North Gem (5-5, 4-2 1A DII District 5-6) hosts North Fremont on Saturday.
ROCKLAND 49, LEADORE 32
At Rockland, the Bulldogs stayed undefeated in conference play with a comfortable win over Leadore.
Kiersley Boyer had 13 points and Angie Lee added 10 for Rockland.
“I thought our kids came out and played well, especially the first three quarters,” Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. “It was just a good game to get everybody in that we suited up. I thought we moved the ball well offensively and we defended well. Kiersley, especially the first half, did really well for us offensively.”
Rockland (8-1, 5-0 1A DII District 5-6) plays at Watersprings on Dec. 30.
GRACE LUTHERAN 47, SHO-BAN 31
At Sho-Ban, Emma Grayson’s 21 points carried the Royals to their second win of the season.
“Emma was awesome tonight,” Grace Lutheran coach Ryan Strehlow said. “Scored a bunch and did a lot for us on the defensive side of the ball too. Raquel Trogden played great too.”
Vivica Nappo had 15 points and Rylia Edmo added 12 for Sho-Ban, but a slow first quarter put the Chiefs in a hole they couldn’t recover from.
“Our shots just weren’t going in,” Sho-Ban coach Shayann Johnson said. “It was our first time playing against a man defense, and they were just having a little bit of trouble.”
Grace Lutheran (2-5, 1-5 1A DII District 5-6) hosts Taylor’s Crossing on Jan. 7. Sho-Ban (1-1) plays at Watersprings on Jan. 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
THUNDER RIDGE 75, HIGHLAND 42
At Highland, the Rams started slowly and couldn’t get back in the game against Thunder Ridge.
Easton Durham had 11 points and Drew Roberts and Jayden Wright each added eight for Highland, which trailed 20-5 after the first quarter.
The Rams (2-3) travel to Blackfoot on Saturday. That game was originally scheduled for Wednesday.
CENTURY 33, MINICO 29
At Middleton, Century used a big fourth quarter to pull through for a 33-29 win over Minico.
The Diamondbacks were up 16-9 at halftime but fell behind after they were outscored by eight points in the third quarter.
Emmett Holt and Titan Fleischmann were the key contributors for Century, recording a combined 25 points in the Diamondbacks’ victory.
Century (6-2) plays Vallivue on Saturday at Middleton.
HILLCREST 67, BLACKFOOT 57
At Hillcrest, a second-half swoon hurt Blackfoot, which lost despite a 31-18 halftime lead.
“Hillcrest is a really good team, but we’re looking forward to the next matchup,” Blackfoot coach Clint Arave said.
Carter Layton and Ja’Vonte King scored 15 points apiece to lead the Broncos (3-3), who host Highland on Saturday.
POCATELLO 59, VALLIVUE 46
MARSH VALLEY 52, STAR VALLEY 39
At Preston, Marsh Valley rolled to a win behind 16 points from Cody Hansen.
“It was just a good team effort,” Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell said. “We’re still making improvements on our defense, we have some stuff to work on, but it was a good win.”
The Eagles (4-2) play Sugar-Salem at Preston on Saturday.
FILER 59, AMERICAN FALLS 58
FIRTH 65, MALAD 43
MANILA (UT) 51, GRACE 47
At Green River, Wyoming, a possession here and there cost Grace in a close loss.
“We missed a couple of shots, we had a couple defensive possessions that kind of went bad,” Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. “It came down to a few possessions, we didn’t get stops when we needed to.”
Ty Gilbert scored 20 points for the Grizzlies (0-5) who play both Mountain View (WY) and Pinedale (WY) on Saturday at Green River.
NORTH GEM 78, MACKAY 40
At Mackay, the Cowboys came out firing to get some revenge on defending district champion Mackay.
“The guys came out and set a tone with an extremely fast pace,” North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. “I think there was a lot of frustration from how well Mackay handled us last year every time we played, so I felt they were really determined to get that monkey off our back. Once we got rolling, we never really quit. I know Mackay is a little depleted, but it’s still tough to go into their house and get a win.”
James Bodily scored 25 points and Logan Corta, who was named a first-team all-state linebacker by the Idaho Statesman earlier in the day, added 17.
North Gem (6-1, 4-1 1A DII District 5-6) plays at Grace Lutheran on Jan. 2.
ROCKLAND 62, LEADORE 34
At Rockland, the Bulldogs pulled away from Leadore in a 62-34 win.
“Once we got our feet warmed up the first two to three minutes, we were off to the races in the first quarter. It was good to see that and them turn it up and play our style of ball,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said.
“Offensively we struggled a little from the arc and foul line but rebounded really well. Leadore plays hard, so we had to make them do things they didn’t like to do.”
The Bulldogs scored 23 points in the first quarter and rolled the rest of the way. Brigham Permann led all scorers with 14 points and Michael Jensen followed with 11.
Rockland (5-1) hosts Mackay on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY’S BOX SCORES
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 34, BURLEY 28
Century 6 9 5 14 — 34
Burley 6 5 8 9 — 28
Century — Merrill 5, Adamson 4, Te. Smith 12, Gardea 5, Ta. Smith 2, Bull 6.
Burley — Whiting 16, Hope 6, L. Searle 2, S. Searle 4.
FIRTH 44, WEST SIDE 30
Firth 5 11 9 19 — 44
West Side 11 10 4 5 — 30
Firth — Robbins 8, Clayson 5, Mecham 8, McKinnon 5, Jolley 6, Barker 8, Folkman 4.
West Side — Dean 5, J. Phillips 4, L. Phillips 2, S. Fuller 5, Lemmon 4, K. Fuller 10.
MACKAY 56, NORTH GEM 34
North Gem 13 7 4 10 — 34
Mackay 14 14 13 15 — 56
North Gem — Michaelsen 3, Mabey 4, Barfuss 5, O’Brien 8, Corta 14.
Mackay — Christensen 2, McAfee 2, K. Seefried 3, Holt 5, M. Moore 9, T. Seefried 12, R. Moore 23.
ROCKLAND 49, LEADORE 32
Leadore 8 3 5 16 — 32
Rockland 13 12 16 8 — 49
Leadore — Mackay 11, Ramsey 13, Beyeler 4, Bird 4.
Rockland — A. Wilson 8, Woodworth 2, T. Boyer 2, K. Boyer 13, Jensen 4, Lee 10, T. Wilson 8, Farr 2.
GRACE LUTHERAN 47, SHO-BAN 31
Grace Lutheran 10 8 14 13
Sho-Ban 4 15 8 4
Grace Lutheran — Trogden 9, Grayson 21, Phinney 6, Hall 4, Austin 5.
Sho-Ban — Edmo 12, Nappo 15, Diaz 2, Zamora 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
THUNDER RIDGE 75, HIGHLAND 42
Thunder Ridge 20 14 21 20 — 75
Highland 5 12 15 10 — 42
Thunder Ridge — Briggs 7, Driggs 14, Johnson 14, Godfry 7, Porter 3, Hill 4, Hawks 6, Scorseby 6, Harris 11, Marlowe 3.
Highland — Wheelock 2, Durham 11, Rudd 4, Mickelsen 7, Roberts 8, Wright 8.
CENTURY 33, MINICO 29
Minico 7 2 13 7 — 29
Century 8 8 5 12 — 33
Minico — Wilson 11, Merrill 6, Trenkle 5, Fletcher 4.
Century — Emmett Holt 14, Titan Fleischmann 11, Isaac Panttaja 6, Parker Tolman 2.
HILLCREST 67, BLACKFOOT 57
Blackfoot 12 19 8 18 — 57
Hillcrest 6 12 26 23 — 67
Blackfoot — Harris 3, Toussaint 1, Ball 4, Cannon 5, Peterson 8, Dahle 6, Layton 15, King 15.
MANILA (UT) 51, GRACE 47
Manila 6 12 17 16 — 51
Grace 6 14 12 15 — 47
Manila — Gahley 14, Hughes 1, Davis 12, Muir 4, Taylor 20.
Grace — Gilbert 20, Stoddard 7, Judd 5, Andersen 6, D. Draper 7, Gibbs 2.
NORTH GEM 78, MACKAY 40
North Gem 29 17 15 17 — 78
Mackay 10 12 13 5 — 40
North Gem — Bodily 25, Corta 17, Low 11, Setser 7, Cooper 5, Hatch 5, Leavitt 3, Cook 3, Freeman 2.
Mackay — Peterson 11, Woodbury 6, Barnhard 2, Green 9, Holt 12.
ROCKLAND 62, LEADORE 34
Leadore 4 10 10 10 — 34
Rockland 23 16 10 13 — 62
Leadore — Foster 13, A. Beylen 11, J. Beylen 5, Tomchalk 5.
Rockland — Bri. Permann 14, Jensen 11, T. Matthews 9, Bra. Permann 8, Farr 6, Hall 5, Hendrickson 4, Parish 3, Merritt 2.