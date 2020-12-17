BOYS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 64, SUGAR-SALEM 26
At Preston, the Indians poured in 24 points in the first quarter and put the clamps on Sugar-Salem (1-6) en route to a 64-26 drubbing of the Diggers. In the process, the Indians (4-0) extended their winning streak to 26.
It was a balanced scoring effort from Preston, which got 12 points from Brecker Knapp, 10 apiece from Braden Hess and Cole Harris, eight from Tyler Lindhardt and seven from two more players.
"I liked our energy," Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. "I thought it was a great start. We've had some slow starts this year in our games and I thought our (defensive) pressure (was great). We got a lot of deflections, which led to easy baskets and transition baskets, and got us really going. And that was good to see because we haven't really done that in a game yet this year."
Preston plays again Friday in its own tournament.
LAKE CITY 53, CENTURY 44
At Middleton, a second-half comeback couldn't save a slow start for Century.
Isaac Panttaja had 10 points for the Diamondbacks, who trailed by double digits at halftime after a five-point second quarter.
Century outscored Lake City in both the third and fourth quarters, but couldn't cut into the lead enough to make things close at the end.
Century (5-2) plays again in the Middleton tournament on Friday.
POST FALLS 44, POCATELLO 41
Pocatello (3-1) plays Vallivue on Friday at the Middleton tournament.
SNAKE RIVER 42, KIMBERLY 32
Snake River (7-0) hosts Filer on Jan. 2.
SKY VIEW (UT) 66, MARSH VALLEY 63
Marsh Valley (3-2) plays Star Valley (WY) on Friday at Preston's tournament.
RAFT RIVER 43, ABERDEEN 40
At Raft River, a slow fourth quarter doomed Aberdeen, as the hosts broke a tie through three quarters for the win.
Aberdeen took a 15-10 lead after the first quarter, but the game was tied both at halftime and at the end of the third quarter. Aberdeen scored just five points in the final frame.
"We got a wide-open look to tie it, we just missed it at the buzzer," Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll said. "We didn't play well enough on offense to win. Except for Cory Rowbury, nobody shot well, and we turned the ball over too much. We couldn't find a rhythm offensively, we had too many empty possessions."
Rowbury scored a game-high 20 for the Tigers (2-4), who play Liberty Charter in a tournament at New Plymouth on Monday.
MACKAY 66, GRACE LUTHERAN 27
Grace Lutheran (0-4, 0-4 1A DII District 5-6) plays Friday at Sho-Ban.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIGHLAND 32, IDAHO FALLS 31
At Idaho Falls, Highland needed some clutch shots at the line to escape with a 32-31 victory.
“Saydree Bell hit two free throws with 4.3 seconds left in the game to put us up one,” Highland coach Gino Mariani said.
Those two free throws were Bell’s only two points of the game, but they pushed Highland to its seventh win of the season after the Rams struggled for most of the game. Aside from their 17-point second quarter, they didn’t score more than seven points in a period the rest of the game.
Highland (7-3, 2-1) hosts Preston on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
AMERICAN FALLS 61, POCATELLO 32
At Pocatello, American Falls broke out in the second quarter to take the road win over a 4A team.
Pocatello held the Beavers to five points in the first quarter and held a 7-5 lead at that point, but the visitors scored 24 points in the second quarter — a near-100-point pace — and led 29-17 at halftime.
"We got off to a good start defensively, we disrupted them a little bit," Pocatello coach Sunny Evans said. "We had a little spell there where we gave up a couple 3s and couldn't match it. We were competing, and I look up and we're down 20. (Our players') energy, their effort, their commitment was where it needed to be, we just need to make baskets."
Emma Barclay had 19 points and McKenzie Long added 16 for American Falls. Alexia Tinno led Pocatello with 11.
Pocatello (1-7) hosts Burley on Saturday. American Falls (6-3) hosts Declo on Jan. 4.
THUNDER RIDGE 57, CENTURY 44
At Century, the Diamondbacks hung with 5A team Thunder Ridge for three quarters before falling.
"They're a really good team, they're fast," Century coach Chris Shuler said. "It was a fast-paced game. We had a few too many turnovers, and they hit their shots. They outrebounded us, and we have to clean that up. We can't allow that many offensive rebounds."
Ashton Adamson and Taylor Bull had 16 points apiece for Century, which was down just four heading to the fourth before Thunder Ridge had its best quarter of the evening.
Century (5-4) plays at Burley on Friday.
PRESTON 34, AMERICAN FORK (UT) 25
SNAKE RIVER 47, TETON 32
At Teton, the Panthers snapped out of a first-quarter funk behind 18 points from Josee Steadman.
"I don't know if it was the bus ride or what, but we did have a slow start and then were able to get in a better offensive rhythm," Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. "Mainly, I think we're going on a stretch here where we're playing six games in 10 days, so we didn't came out as sharp as we needed to. I think we picked up our effort in the second quarter and had a much better rest of the game after that."
Snake River trailed 9-7 after one quarter but turned things around to lead 22-16 at halftime.
The Panthers (8-1) play at West Jefferson on Saturday.
SOUTH FREMONT 62, MARSH VALLEY 42
At South Fremont, Marsh Valley's offense dropped off in the second half, while South Fremont continued to hit.
The Eagles trailed 25-22 at halftime, but couldn't keep up after the break.
"They were hitting shots pretty good, and they gave us a little bit of a headache with their length," Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. "The girls played pretty tough, we just played off-and-on too much. We'd have a spurt here, a spurt there, it just wasn't consistent."
Zoie Armstrong had 13 points for Marsh Valley (4-4), which hosts Aberdeen on Saturday.
MACKAY 62, GRACE LUTHERAN 17
Grace Lutheran (1-6) plays Friday at Sho-Ban.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
LAKE CITY 53, CENTURY 44
Lake City 16 14 8 15 — 53
Century 11 5 10 18 — 44
Lake City — Mitchell 13, Kiesbuy 5, Meredith 7, Buchanon 14, Johnson 6, Irvin 4, Jenke 4.
Century — Lee 3, I. Panttaja 10, Williams 6, Holt 7, B. Fleischmann 8, Tolman 2, T. Fleischmann 8.
RAFT RIVER 43, ABERDEEN 40
Aberdeen 15 7 13 5 — 40
Raft River 10 12 13 8 — 43
Aberdeen — Beck 4, Hall 8, Bright 4, Potts 2, D. Driscoll 2, Rowbury 20.
Raft River — Boden 8, Spencer 5, Knutsen 4, Stanger 4, Loughmiller 7, Whitaker 2, Spaegh 13.
MACKAY 66, GRACE LUTHERAN 27
Mackay 20 16 17 13 — 66
Grace Lutheran 7 5 9 6 — 27
Mackay — Peterson 35, Holt 17, Woodberry 8, Warner 6.
Grace Lutheran — Spencer 5, Hess 6, Thiros 6, Rodriguez 7, Staats 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
HIGHLAND 32, IDAHO FALLS 31
Highland 5 17 3 7 — 32
Idaho Falls 10 8 3 10 — 31
Highland — Kenadee Tracy 7, Lydia Maughan 7, Clarissa Schrock 6, Mackenna Thayne 5, Kiki Baldwin 3, Tambree Bell 2, Saydree Bell 2.
Idaho Falls — Robertson 10, Items 7, Cordon 6, Duttin 4, Wood 4.
AMERICAN FALLS 61, POCATELLO 32
American Falls 5 24 17 15 — 61
Pocatello 7 10 7 8 — 32
American Falls — Long 16, Cox 2, Grigg 6, Fehringer 10, Bell 3, Torres 2, Hall 3, Barclay 19.
Pocatello — Murdoch 7, Hokanson 4, Pearson 5, Johnson 5, Tinno 11.
THUNDER RIDGE 57, CENTURY 44
Thunder Ridge 14 12 11 20 — 47
Century 12 11 10 11 — 44
Thunder Ridge — Caldwell 14, Steinquist 4, John 11, Spencer 3, Davenport 14, Clark 5, Smith 6.
Century — Merrill 4, Adamson 16, Te. Smith 4, Ta. Smith 4, Bull 16.
SNAKE RIVER 47, TETON 32
Snake River 7 15 10 15 — 47
Teton 9 7 12 4 — 32
Snake River — Jo. Steadman 18, VanOrden 9, Edlefsen 7, Ja. Steadman 4, Goff 4, Gilbert 3, Howell 2.
Teton — Brown 16, Street 6, Stevens 4, Johnson 3, Kunz 2, Hogan 1.
SOUTH FREMONT 62, MARSH VALLEY 42
Marsh Valley 14 8 7 13 — 42
South Fremont 15 10 17 20 — 62
Marsh Valley — Hadley 7, Ab. Marshall 4, An. Marshall 3, Armstrong 13, Lunt 8, Bennett 5, Sutton 2.
South Fremont — Angell 6, Geisler 16, Cordingley 1, Yancy 16, Nebille 21, Hill 2.
MACKAY 62, GRACE LUTHERAN 17
Mackay 22 20 15 5 — 62
Grace Lutheran 0 5 8 4 — 17
Mackay — Moore 15, Christensen 9, Seefried 4, Mcaffee 2, M. Moore 9, Teichert 2, Holt 6, Seefried 14, Johnson 1.
Grace Lutheran — Trogden 5, Grayson 9, Austin 3.