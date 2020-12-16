GIRLS BASKETBALL
GRACE 54, ABERDEEN 53 (OT)
At Grace, the Grizzlies needed a miracle shot to send the game to overtime, where it knocked off Aberdeen, 54-53.
“We had a three-point lead with three seconds on the clock,” Aberdeen coach Lincoln Driscoll said. “They threw the ball into the corner and we jumped the pass and knocked it out of bounds. The clock went down to 1.8 seconds and they put Maniah Clegg out on the wing.”
Added Grace coach Kyle Christensen: “She just turned and heaved it and it went in.”
Clegg finished with a game-high 19 points, but her twisting chuck was the game’s defining play. It gave the Grizzlies momentum heading into overtime, where they got off to a hot start and never looked back.
“It was a great effort from us,” Driscoll said. “Aberdeen was up three or four points most of the game. We put some pressure on them towards the end and we just played really hard. It’s kind of sad someone had to lose because both teams deserved to win it.”
“We played a really good all-around game,” Christensen said. “We have to learn how to handle pressure when we have the lead. They forced us into some turnovers when we had control of it.”
Aberdeen (4-4) plays at Marsh Valley on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Grace (10-1) plays Mountain View (WY) in Green River, Wyoming on Friday at 7:20 p.m.
WEST SIDE 50, SODA SPRINGS 47
At Soda Springs, West Side’s first win of the season was certainly a gratifying one.
The Pirates (1-6, 1-1 district) took a 30-23 lead into halftime and made enough free throws down the stretch to hold off the Cardinals (2-8, 0-1) by a 50-47 scoreline. West Side went 19 of 29 free the charity stripe.
Kajsia Fuller led the way for West Side with 19 points, followed by Sienna Fuller with 17 and Timberly Dean with seven.
“Our defense won that game for us,” WS head coach Bob Sorensen said.
“West Side was the more physical team,” said Soda Springs coach Wade Schvaneveldt. “They were up 6-10 points all night. We missed several layups and free throws down the stretch that could have made it interesting. West Side was definitely the better team tonight. “
West Side (1-6, 1-1) hosts Firth on Friday at 7:00 p.m.
Soda Springs (2-8, 0-1) play at Star Valley (WY) on Wednesday, Dec. 30.
ROCKLAND 56, RAFT RIVER 39
At Rockland, the Bulldogs came back from their first loss of the season on Tuesday and grabbed a 56-39 win over Raft River
“Tonight was a 100% turnaround with the girls. We moved the ball well. We didn’t have the turnovers we had last night,” Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. “Our two post players did good rebounding and scoring. I couldn’t have asked more from Ember (Farr) and Kiersley (Boyer).”
Indeed. Both of them tallied double-doubles with Farr finishing with 20 points and 13 rebounds while Boyer scored 16 and grabbed 11 rebounds.
“We got Raft River’s zone to open up to the point where we could get the ball to both of them,” Nelson said. “Kierlsey can step out and shoot it but she played well in the post tonight. And Ember Farr got a number of offensive putbacks.”
Rockland (6-1, 3-0) hosts Leadore on Friday at 6:00 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
AMERICAN FALLS 35, GOODING 28
At American Falls, the Beavers recorded their first win of the season, beating Gooding 35-28.
“Our defense was extremely solid tonight,” American Falls coach Jason Brower said. “As a team, we played well. We have been improving every night. We can build off of this.”
Despite being outscored 18-11 in the second half, American Fall’s big 15-point second quarter was enough for them to cruise on en route to win No. 1.
American Falls (1-7) hosts Filer on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
GRACE 54, ABERDEEN 53 (OT)
Aberdeen 11 14 9 13 6 — 53
Grace 10 12 11 14 7 — 54
Aberdeen — Ortiz 14, Phillips 13, Driscoll 11, Watson 9, Peck 2, Hernandez 2.
Grace — Maniah Clegg 19, Smith 9, Me. Straton 7, B Lloyd 4, T. Walker 4, A. Mansfield 3, Hulse 2, J. Christensen 1, Ma. Straton 1.
WEST SIDE 50, SODA SPRINGS 47
West Side 12 18 6 14 — 50
Soda Springs 11 12 6 18 — 47
West Side — K. Fuller 19, S. Fuller 17, Dean 7, J. Phillips 5, Barzee 1, Lemmon 1.
Soda Springs — Thompson 12, Garbett 10, Pelayo 9, Jacobson 8, K. Moldenhauer 4, A. Moldenhauer 2, Somsen 2.
ROCKLAND 56, RAFT RIVER 39
Raft River 12 7 10 10 — 39
Rockland 10 15 12 19 — 56
Raft River — Schuman 16, Kaybree Christensen 14, Heaton 4, Knudsen 3, Smith 2.
Rockland — Farr 20, K. Boyer 16, Lee 6, A. Wilson 6, Woodworth 4, T. Wilson 4.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
AMERICAN FALLS 35, GOODING 28
Gooding 4 6 9 9 — 28
American Falls 9 15 3 8 — 35
Gooding — Roukou 8, Rogers 6, Loveland 4, Atkinson 4, Daras 2, Martin 2.
American Falls — Harwood 7, Henesh 7, Yan 6, deBruijn 5, Alvarez 5, Bolgan 5,
The Herald Journal’s Jason Turner contributed to this report.