BOYS BASKETBALL
ABERDEEN 64, ROCKLAND 63
At Rockland, a last-second foul shot doomed the Bulldogs and gave Aberdeen the 64-63 win.
“From our end, we shot really well in the first half and that allowed us to keep up with them,” Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll said. “They’re a veteran team, they’re well-coached and they’ve been through the state tournament. We needed all the cushion we could get in those last two minutes.”
After nabbing a few turnovers late in the game, Rockland’s Braden Permann, who scored a game-high 31 points, was fouled on a 3-point attempt and knocked down two of the free throws to tie the game at 63. With under 40 seconds left, Aberdeen got the ball back. The Tigers missed two straight shots but got both rebounds.
“It gets tipped out to Cory Rowbury with 1.4 seconds left,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “He goes up and one of my guys comes over and fouls him. He hit one of them and the Bulldogs lost by one.”
Aside from Permann’s big night, stats were almost even across the board between the Bulldogs and Tigers. And, for Neal, that’s a positive.
“For us to compete with a big 2A team like that says a lot about the boys,” he said. “Not backing down. Wanting to fight. They battled, it was back-and-forth all night long. It was a game of runs and it came down to the last possession.”
Aberdeen (2-3) travels to Raft River on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Rockland (4-1) plays Leadore at home on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
CENTURY 57, THUNDER RIDGE 55 (OT)
At Century, the Diamondbacks prevailed in overtime behind 17 points from Emmett Holt.
Century led by three going into the fourth quarter, but Thunder Ridge, which got 26 points from Dutch Driggs, came back to force the extra period.
The D-Backs then held Thunder Ridge to three points in overtime to get the win.
Century (5-1) plays Lake City at Middleton on Thursday.
MARSH VALLEY 52, BUHL 40
At Buhl, Marsh Valley overcame a subpar offensive night to come away with a 52-40 road victory.
“I loved our defense,” Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell said. “I thought they worked well together, especially in the second half. It was a team effort on defense and they’re progressing in that area.
“We have a lot of work to do on our offensive execution. That’s fine, it’s early. We’re well aware of what we have to work on.”
Stanton and Carter Howell still combined to score 24 points for the Eagles.
Marsh Valley (3-1) plays Skyview (UT) on Thursday at 4:40 at Preston.
NORTH GEM 75, LEADORE 30
At North Gem, James Bodily scored 27 points and North Gem stomped on Leadore.
"Our defense set the tone tonight," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "We came out with a lot of intensity on defense and that helped us get going offensively. We had a couple of lapses, but most of the time guys were playing hard."
The Cowboys led 29-2 after the first quarter.
Logan Corta added 14 points for North Gem (5-1, 3-1 1A DII District 5-6), which plays at Mackay on Friday.
SHO-BAN 57, CLARK COUNTY 27
At Clark County, Sho-Ban got its first win of the season with a 57-27 defeat of Clark County.
“It’s definitely one of those things that's a relief,” Sho-Ban coach Daren Merzlock said. “To get that first win under our belt and to work hard doing so. Hopefully this starts a streak.”
Sho-Ban not only had a 20-point scorer, Tre Dixey, but tallied 53 of its 57 points in the first three quarters.
“It was a good team effort. We played well — it’s the best basketball we’ve played all year," Merzlock said. "We came out on the defensive end and put out a lot of effort and that led to offensive scoring. Lot of fast breaks, lot of steals.”
Sho-Ban (1-4, 1-4) plays Friday at home against Grace Lutheran.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIGHLAND 38, BONNEVILLE 35
At Highland, the Rams held Bonneville under 10 points in three quarters to earn the 38-25 win.
“We played really well for three quarters but struggled in the fourth,” Highland coach Gino Mariani said. “Saydree Bell and Kiki Baldwin had solid efforts.”
Highland got back in the win column after a tough loss to Century on Friday, using a team effort that saw six players score at least 4 points. Kiki Baldwin led the Rams with 9 points, followed by 8 from Mackenna Thayne and 7 from Kenadee Tracy.
Highland (6-3) plays at Idaho Falls on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 63, HILLCREST 43
At Blackfoot, the Broncos turned around a lackluster first half with an offensive explosion to end the game.
With the score tied 21-21 at halftime, Blackfoot scored 28 points in the third quarter to easily pull away.
"I was proud of the way the girls came out in the third quarter," Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. "We put together a much better second half to get the win."
Esperanza Vergarra had 14 points and Hadley Humpherys added 12 for Blackfoot (6-3), which hosts Idaho Falls on Saturday.
CANYON RIDGE 44, POCATELLO 26
At Canyon Ridge, a disappointing effort doomed Pocatello.
"We challenged them with a few things tonight, and I think they're more capable of rising to a challenge than they showed tonight," Pocatello coach Sunny Evans said. "We have to show a little more resistance, a little more grit."
Pocatello (1-6) hosts American Falls on Thursday.
AMERICAN FALLS 47, ABERDEEN 28
At American Falls, McKenzie Long's hot shooting led the hosts to a rivalry win.
Long had 29 points for the Beavers, who led 28-11 at halftime.
"She just went on a hot streak," Aberdeen coach Lincoln Driscoll said. "We were contesting her shots, but she had a heck of a game."
On the other end, Ellie Watson had 13 points for Aberdeen, but the Tigers struggled to score consistently.
"I was super proud of our team defense, our defense was outstanding tonight," American Falls coach Stephen Grigg said. "We've just been working on details, and tonight, we communicated, we played really good help-side, we flew out at the shooters, we just did really well on all the little things we've been working on."
American Falls (5-3) plays at Pocatello on Thursday. Aberdeen (4-3, 1-0 2A District 5) plays Wednesday at Grace.
SUGAR-SALEM 39, SNAKE RIVER 33
At Snake River, the Panthers went scoreless in the fourth quarter to lose a lead against Sugar-Salem.
"We didn't have our best game shooting-wise, but they're a tough team," Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. "They're one of the better teams around, that's for sure."
Josee Steadman had 13 points for Snake River, which took a two-point lead after a 17-point third quarter but couldn't hold it.
Snake River (7-1) plays at Teton on Thursday.
NORTH GEM 51, LEADORE 47
At North Gem, the Cowboys used big performances from three key players to edge out Leadore, 51-47.
Junior DanniKa Barfuss had 19 points. Freshman point guard Hayden Corta had 16 points, nine rebounds and a half-dozen assists. Elizabeth Michaelson tallied nine rebounds.
“If we didn’t have have any one of those performances, we wouldn’t have won,” North Gem coach Ken Christensen said.
Leadore was up four heading into halftime, but North Gem exploded for a 16-point third quarter.
“Leadore has two really good players and we had a tough time shutting them down. They weren’t great at getting back down the court, so we got a lot of runaway layups,” Christensen said. “We just did a lot better job passing the ball. We’ve been turnover-prone lately.”
North Gem (5-4, 4-1) plays at Mackay on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
RICHFIELD 30, ROCKLAND 26
At Richfield, Rockland suffered a 30-26 loss, the Bulldogs’ first of the season.
“It was just not a good night for us,” Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. “We turned it over way too many times tonight and we missed a lot of easy shots. Between those two factors, we weren’t going to win the game. We were kind of our own worst enemy.”
Rockland forward Kiersley Boyer still managed a game-high 12 points on what was the worst offensive night of the season for the Bulldogs.
“If you don’t take care of the ball, you lose some opportunities to score. And we missed some real gimmes around the basket,” Nelson said.
Rockland (5-1, 3-0) plays on Wednesday at home against Raft River at 7:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
ABERDEEN 64, ROCKLAND 63
Aberdeen 23 14 9 11 — 64
Rockland 15 18 11 19 — 63
Aberdeen — Rowbury 19, Bright 17, Elliot 8, Hall 8, Beck 7, Valeriano 3, Potts 2.
Rockland — Bra. Permann 31, Bri. Permann 13, Farr 7, Jensen 5, W. Matthews 5, Parish 2.
CENTURY 57, THUNDER RIDGE 55 (OT)
Thunder Ridge 15 15 9 13 3 — 55
Century 14 10 18 10 5 — 57
Century — I. Panttaja 7, Williams 9, Holt 17, B. Fleischmann 7, Blackhawk 6, T. Fleischmann 11.
NORTH GEM 75, LEADORE 30
Leadore 2 11 15 2 — 30
North Gem 29 12 26 8 — 75
Leadore — Herbst 4, J. Beyeler 12, A. Beyeler 9, Mackay 5.
North Gem — Bodily 27, Corta 14, Leavitt 8, Freeman 7, Low 4, Yost 4, Cooper 4, Setser 3, Cook 3, Hatch 1.
SHO-BAN 57, CLARK COUNTY 27
Sho-Ban 19 14 20 4 — 57
Clark County 9 2 13 3 — 27
Sho-Ban — Dixey 20, Honena 10, Brunette 7, Montoya 6, Friday 4, Thomas 4, Loneman 2, Bear 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
HIGHLAND 38, BONNEVILLE 35
Bonneville 7 7 13 8 — 35
Highland 13 7 14 4 — 38
Bonneville — Haut 11, Kofe 8, Trane 6, Sorenson 4, Faulkner 4, Shurtliff 1, Spence 1.
Highland — Kiki Baldwin 9, Mackenna Thayne 8, Kenadee Tracy 7, Saydree Bell 6, Maggie Agado 4, Lydia Maughan 4.
BLACKFOOT 63, HILLCREST 43
Hillcrest 6 15 9 13 — 43
Blackfoot 12 9 28 14 — 63
Blackfoot — Caldwell 4, Navarette 5, Arave 10, Vergarra 14, Wright 6, Piper 2, Dalley 10, Humpherys 12.
AMERICAN FALLS 47, ABERDEEN 28
Aberdeen 5 6 10 7 — 28
American Falls 16 12 10 9 — 47
Aberdeen — Serna 5, Ortiz 2, Phillips 2, Driscoll 4, Watson 13, Hernandez 2.
American Falls — Long 29, Grigg 2, Fehringer 2, Bell 2, Adair 2, Hall 1, Barclay 9.
SUGAR-SALEM 39, SNAKE RIVER 33
Sugar-Salem 11 10 10 8 — 39
Snake River 7 9 17 0 — 33
Sugar-Salem — Me. Fillmore 10, Harris 4, Baldwin 2, Crapo 3, Gillette 13, Miller 5, Ma. Fillmore 2.
Snake River — Goff 5, Jo. Steadman 13, VanOrden 6, Howell 2, Ja. Steadman 2, Gilbert 2, Edlefsen 3.
NORTH GEM 51, LEADORE 47
Leadore 12 13 9 13 — 47
North Gem 9 12 16 14 — 51
North Gem — DanniKa Barfuss 19, Hayden Corta 16, Makayla Mabey 8, Elizabeth Michaelson 6, Maranda Hill 2.
RICHFIELD 30, ROCKLAND 26
Rockland 4 10 8 4 — 26
Richfield 7 10 11 2 — 30
Rockland — K. Boyer 12, T. Boyer 4, Farr 4, Lee 2, Jensen 2, A. Wilson 2.
Richfield — Kent 11, Truman 9, James 5, Hendren 3, Riley 2.