GIRLS BASKETBALL
MARSH VALLEY 45, BEAR RIVER (UT) 35
At Preston, after losing to Pocatello on Friday, Marsh Valley responded and got a 45-35 win over Bear River (UT).
“The girls hustled well and they didn’t let last night’s loss against Poky get them down,” Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. “Bear River had a tough time with the pressure we put on them and our girls feasted on that.”
Marsh Valley was led in scoring by Zoie Armstrong, who tallied 14 points.
“They grew with mental toughness to overcome bad games, bad situations, bad scenarios,” McQuivey said. “It put us in a state tournament situation to play a bunny of games quick to test their heart and stamina.”
Marsh Valley (4-3) plays at South Fremont on Thursday.
PRESTON 37, SODA SPRINGS 22
At Preston, the Indians used a bog second half to grab a 37-22 victory over Soda Springs.
“We learned some stuff playing Snake River yesterday and that we still have some stuff to work on,” Preston coach Ryan Harris said. “With our big wins, we don’t really know how good we are or what we need to work on.”
In a sloppy first half, both teams only combined for 13 points heading into the break. Harris has an idea why that happened.
“I think both teams, coming off games they were disappointed in, it was tough to get going,” he said. “Yesterday, we had single-digit turnovers and today we had 10 in the first half. Then we were finally able to generate pressure and get things going there in the second half.”
Preston (7-2) plays American Fort (UT) in Jordan, Utah on Thursday.
SNAKE RIVER 56, NORTH SUMMIT (UT) 46
At Preston, Snake River stayed undefeated with a 56-46 win over Utah’s North Summit.
“We started off really, really well. I don’t know how many 3-pointers we hit in the first quarter but they weren’t guarding the line and we just kept hitting them,” S.R. coach Jeff Steadman said. “They played us in a zone and we moved the ball around well to get some nice, open looks.”
The Panthers scored 24 points in the first quarter and never looked back. Josee Steadman led Snake River with 21 points in a game that showed the Panthers’ potential.
“I think our rebounding took a step forward and, also, there was a more consistent effort to play four solid quarters instead of one big quarter,” Jeff Steadman said.
Snake River (7-0) hosts Sugar-Salem on Tuesday.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN (UT) 65, POCATELLO 52
At Preston, Pocatello lost its final game of the weekend tournament to Layton Christian (UT), 65-52.
“We’re learning and improving and getting better,” Poky coach Sunny Evans said. “Fifty points is great for us and it means we’re learning how and when we can score. Defensively, we weren’t as good tonight as we can be.”
While Poky never recovered from a seven-point first-quarter deficit, Halle Pearson still managed a game-high 20 points.
“She’s really tough and really physical,” Evans said of Pearson. “She can get to the basket easily and shot a lot of free throws. And her leadership may be her best quality. She’s fearless.”
Pocatello (1-5) play at Canyon Ridge on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BONNEVILLE 81, CENTURY 74
BEAR LAKE 53, SUGAR-SALEM 43
At Sugar-Salem, Bear Lake exploded in the second quarter and notched a 53-43 win over the Diggers.
“We got hot. We told the boys to keep shooting and they kept hitting,” Bear Lake assistant coach Ryan Shaul said. “We’ve really been growing. Last night, we beat the 2A defensing state champs with North Fremont. And that was like a football game with so few possessions. And then against Sugar, it was the exact opposite.”
The Bears netted 9 of their 11 3-point attempts in the first half alone, helping ignite a 23-point second quarter. Shaul joked that he thought his team had hit just a quartet of triples before Saturday.
“Our bench came in and just broke the seal,” he said. “We practice a lot of shooting this week and I just kept preaching to them this week to stay confident.”
Bear Lake (2-2) plays in the Flaming Gorge Classic in Green River, WY starting on Friday.
ROCKLAND 77, SHO-BAN 23
At Rockland, the Bulldogs used a team effort to get a 77-23 win over Sho-Ban and saty undefeated.
“We played good team defense tonight. We worked on a few things that we have been trying to implement and the players responded,” Rockland coach Shae Neal. “Sho-Ban has great shooters, so we had to keep the ball out of their hands.”
Rockland had just two players — Levi Farr (14) and Braden Permann (11) — who finished in double-figures, but had a dozen total who scored on Saturday.
Rockland (4-0) host Aberdeen on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
MARSH VALLEY 45, BEAR RIVER (UT) 35
Bear River 6 6 10 13 — 35
Marsh Valley 15 11 12 7 — 45
Bear River — Taylor 14, Marchant 4, Goldman 4, Mickelson 3, LaCroix 3, Dahle 3, Gibbs 2, Pebley 2.
Marsh Valley — Armstrong 14, Bennett 13, Hadley 10, Lunt 6, Belnap 2.
PRESTON 37, SODA SPRINGS 22
Soda Springs 0 5 4 13 — 22
Preston 3 5 20 9 — 37
Soda Springs — Pelayo 7, Thompson 5, Garbett 4, Jacobson 3, Moldenhauer 2, Gains 1.
Preston — Ward 14, Marlow 6, Meek 6, Robertson 5, Larsen 5, Moser 1.
SNAKE RIVER 56, NORTH SUMMIT (UT) 46
North Summit 10 15 14 7 — 46
Snake River — 24 12 12 8 — 56
North Summit — M. Richins 19, H. Richins 11, Evans 9, B. Richins 3, Winters 2, Dix 2.
Snake River — Jo. Steadman 21, Goss 10, Ja. Steadman 9, VanOrden 6, Edlesen 6, Baldwin 2, Rodriguez 2.
LAYTON CHRISTIAN (UT) 65, POCATELLO 52
Pocatello 13 12 12 15 — 52
Layton Christian 20 13 17 15 — 65
Pocatello — Pearson 20, Fullmer 12, Burt 6, Hokanson 6, Bunderson 4, Tinno 3, Tatom 1.
Layton Christian — Jones 18, Sevgen 17, Ramirez 16, M. Crespi 8, C. Crespi 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
BEAR LAKE 53, SUGAR-SALEM 43
Bear Lake 12 23 12 7 — 53
Sugar-Salem 8 7 12 16 — 43
Bear Lake — Hammand 12, Shaul 9, Tuescher 8, Burbank 7, Schriber 4, Sparks 3, Garbett 3, Hillier 3, Carlsen 2.
Sugar-Salem — Clark 13, Garner 13, K. Harris 4, R. Harris 3, Clay 3, Gordon 3, Pinnack 2.
ROCKLAND 77, SHO-BAN 23
Sho-Ban 6 9 0 8 — 23
Rockland 27 23 16 11 — 77
Sho-Ban — Tre Dixey 13, Braden Brunetto 4, Adrien Honena 2, Leo Bear Jr. 2.
Rockland — Farr 14, Bra. Permann 11, Hall 9, Bri. Permann 9, Jensen 7, T. Matthews 8, G. Permann 5, J.T. Parish 4, Hendrickson 4, Merritt 2, W. Matthews 2, Lower 2.