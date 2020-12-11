GIRLS BASKETBALL
SNAKE RIVER 53, PRESTON 52
At Preston, Rylie Edlefsen made two clutch free throws with 10 seconds left and Snake River advanced to the championship game of the Preston tournament, beating the hosts behind 21 points from Josee Steadman.
"Preston is a really good team, so we feel grateful, really glad to get the win," Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. "It was back-and-forth a little at the end. Edlefsen hit two foul shots to put us up by three. They called timeout with under 10 seconds left and came down and got a 2. Strategy-wise, we didn't want to guard them inside the 3-point line."
Adia Goff added 10 points for Snake River. Mickayla Robertson had 17 points and Kylie Larsen added 16 for Preston. It was the Indians' second loss of the season, with both coming by one point.
"(Larsen) is a very good post player. We really emphasized keeping her from getting as many touches, playing physical defense," Jeff Steadman said. "We had several different girls guarding her, so it was a group effort."
Snake River (6-0) faces North Summit (UT) in the title game Saturday. Preston (6-2) plays Soda Springs in the consolation game Saturday.
Soda Springs vs. North Summit
POCATELLO 58, MARSH VALLEY 38
At Preston, Pocatello's best offensive performance of the season got the Indians their first win.
"You could call today an offensive explosion for us, for sure," Pocatello coach Sunny Evans said. "They just stayed calm, they handled the pressure. They stayed organized, which is a credit to them. They did the things they needed to do and played with a little bit of confidence."
Chloe Fullmer led Pocatello with 16 points, but Hallie Pearson had 15 and Ellie Johnson 12 in a balanced effort.
It was the opposite experience for Marsh Valley, which struggled shooting the ball. Zoie Armstrong had nine points for the Eagles.
"We just couldn't get our game going, couldn't get shots to drop," Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey said. "We ended up 14 for 62 from the field. Couldn't get into our rhythm, and then you get frustrated and things really don't work after that."
Pocatello (1-4) plays Layton Christian (UT) in the Preston tournament finale Saturday. Marsh Valley (3-3) plays Bear River (UT).
BLACKFOOT 48, SKYLINE 46
At Blackfoot, a strong fourth quarter carried the Broncos to a narrow win.
Blackfoot trailed by eight entering the final period, but the Broncos played their best defensive quarter, holding Skyline to seven points to sneak out with the win.
Esperanza Vergarra led Blackfoot with 14 points. Hadley Humpherys added 12.
Blackfoot (4-3) hosts Hillcrest on Tuesday.
BEAR LAKE 45, WEST SIDE 31
At West Side, Hailey Humpherys had 16 points to lead Bear Lake over a Pirates squad that continued to struggle offensively.
"Just the story continues on, can't make baskets," West Side coach Bob Sorenson said. "We really started slow in the first quarter and just couldn't do anything in the second."
Kajsia Fuller had 13 points for West Side, which trailed 24-9 at halftime after a two-point second quarter.
Bear Lake (3-2, 1-0 2A District 5) plays at Firth on Saturday. West Side (0-6, 0-1) plays at Soda Springs on Wednesday.
NORTH SUMMIT (UT) 66, SODA SPRINGS 30
At Preston, Nelly Pelayo's 11 points weren't enough for Soda Springs, which fell one game short of the title game at the Preston tournament.
Soda Springs (2-6) plays Preston on Saturday.
NORTH GEM 34, WATERSPRINGS 30
At North Gem, the Cowboys turned up the defense after halftime, holding Watersprings to four points in the third quarter for a close win.
"We just didn't play really well," North Gem coach Ken Christensen said. "At halftime, I challenged them to play a little better defense, and I was glad the way they responded to that."
DanniKa Barfuss had 10 points to lead North Gem (4-4, 3-1 1A DII District 5-6), which hosts Leadore on Tuesday.
ROCKLAND 45, CLARK COUNTY 20
At Rockland, the Bulldogs were ruthless, holding Clark County scoreless in the first quarter and coasting to stay undefeated.
Taylie Boyer had 10 points to lead nine Rockland players who got on the scoresheet.
"We came out, we played our starters the first part of the first quarter, then we just went to other kids," Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. "It was a good night to play a lot of kids, especially the younger ones."
Rockland (6-0, 3-0 1A DII District 5-6) plays at Richfield on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HIGHLAND 57, MIDDLETON 45
At Highland, the Rams bounced back from two straight losses, scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Middleton.
Mason Mickelsen scored 25 points and Jayden Wright had 23 for Highland.
"I'm proud of our guys for learning from our last few games and competing," Highland coach Ty Pearson said. "We got down again, but just kept fighting. Mason and Jayden were unbelievable tonight, but it was a total team effort tonight, everyone contributed, it was fun. We played a lot better defense tonight, that was fun."
Highland (2-2) gets a rematch against Blackfoot, which beat the Rams 59-49 earlier this season, on Wednesday at Blackfoot.
SOUTH FREMONT 57, AMERICAN FALLS 33
At American Falls, the Beavers fell despite a double-digit scoring night from Jeremy Henesh, who finished with 10 points.
South Fremont led 24-13 at halftime before really pulling away in the third quarter.
American Falls (0-5) plays Monday at West Jefferson.
MALAD 60, RIRIE 55
At Malad, the Dragons stayed the course, turning a two-point halftime deficit into a close win behind 28 points from Jace Williams and 19 from Tom Simpson.
Malad shot 15 free throws in the second half, compared to six in the first.
"We started taking it to the hole and getting them in some foul trouble," Malad coach Tony Gibbs. "We were a little bit more patient tonight than we have been, found the hot guy. Between Jace and Tom there, they kind of took over and helped us to the win. It was a good team effort, everybody scored, everybody played defense."
Malad (2-2) hosts North Fremont on Wednesday.
FIRTH 46, ABERDEEN 36
At Aberdeen, the Tigers were just a little bit off the pace against Firth.
Justus Bright had 11 points for Aberdeen, which wasn't outscored by more than three points in any quarter — but the combined effect was a 10-point loss.
"They were just a little bit better than us each quarter," Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll. "Offensively, I didn't think we got the shots we needed enough in the first half, the ball didn't get inside enough. It's just really hard to force (Firth) into doing things. They'll hold onto the ball for two minutes, with you playing hard defense, just to get one shot. Most teams don't have that kind of offensive discipline."
Aberdeen (1-3) plays at Rockland on Tuesday.
WATERSPRINGS 52, NORTH GEM 38
At North Gem, the Cowboys were frustrated by Watersprings' deliberate offense, plus an ankle injury to point guard Logan Corta.
"It was nip and tuck for most of the third quarter," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "With Watersprings, it's tough, because they're so disciplined, and they're willing to take the air out of the ball. (A technical foul) put them up three points, and after that they started holding the ball. After playing defense for two minutes, we start to get a little panicky, and they started picking us apart after that."
James Bodily scored 13 points for North Gem, and Brett Freeman was also in double figures with 10.
The Cowboys (3-1, 2-1 1A DII District 5-6) play at Dietrich on Saturday.
ROCKLAND 81, CLARK COUNTY 4
At Rockland, the Bulldogs boat raced Clark County for a convincing 81-4 victory
“Clark County is young. They’re rebuilding, so props to them for putting a team together,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “We came out and pressed them from the get-go. We had good intensity and shot the ball really well.”
Shot the ball incredibly, actually. The Bulldogs made almost three-quarters of their 50 shot attempts while holding Clark County to zero — yes, zero — points through the first three quarters.
Teague Matthews led Rockland with 14 points. Levi Farr added a dozen and Braden Permann tallied 11.
“I feel like the boys are zoned in. They want to win and compete every day in practice to win,” Neal said. “They know what’s on the line. Our conference is really tough. They have to come in every day to work, compete and win. Any given day, we can get rolled.”
Rockland (3-0) hosts Sho-Ban on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
Snake River 10 16 10 17 — 53
Preston 8 12 17 15 — 52
Snake River — Baldwin 2, Goff 10, Josee Steadman 21, VanOrden 6, Howell 2, Gilbert 5, Edlefsen 7.
Preston — Marlow 2, Knapp 2, Ward 3, Larsen 16, Moser 4, Robertson 17, Meek 8.
Marsh Valley 8 4 17 9
Pocatello 11 15 17 15
Marsh Valley — Belnap 3, Hadley 7, Ab. Marshall 4, An. Marshall 5, Armstrong 9, Lunt 6, Bennett 4.
Pocatello — Pearson 15, Hokanson 4, Johnson 12, Fullmer 16, Williams 1, Bunderson 1, Austin 2, Tinno 7.
Skyline 9 13 17 7 — 46
Blackfoot 12 10 9 17 — 48
Skyline — Taylor 3, D. Chapman 8, T. Chapman 6, Anderson 6, Bialas 5, Olsen 15, Thomas 3.
Blackfoot — Caldwell 8, Navarette 2, Arave 1, Vergarra 14, Wright 11, Humpherys 12.
Bear Lake 14 10 11 10 — 45
West Side 7 2 11 11 — 31
Bear Lake — Humpherys 16, Skinner 3, Kelsea 6, Johnson 9, Smith 2, Parker 7, Hennick 2.
West Side — Dean 2, J. Phillips 2, S. Fuller 6, Lemmon 7, K. Fuller 13, Astin 1.
Soda Springs 9 7 6 8 — 30
North Summit 19 23 17 7 — 66
Soda Springs — A. Moldenhauer 6, K. Moldenhauer 2, Garbett 9, Pelayo 11, Thompson 2.
North Summit — M. Richins 19, Dallin 3, Winters 3, H. Richins 18, B. Richins 8, Evans 12
Watersprings 7 7 4 12 — 30
North Gem 9 7 10 8 — 32
Watersprings — Syverson 2, Merkle 3, Winkelmann 8, Wiest 17.
North Gem — Hill 2, Corta 4, Mabey 4, Michaelsen 6, O'Brien 8, Barfuss 10.
Clark County 0 2 9 9 — 20
Rockland 17 9 11 8 — 45
Clark County — Shifflett 1, Ruiz 7, Aguilar 9, Espinoza 3.
Rockland — A. Wilson 8, T. Boyer 10, K. Boyer 3, Jensen 5, Lee 5, T. Wilson 3, Farr 8, Smith 2, Tomkinson 1.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
Middleton 12 14 8 11 — 45
Highland 8 17 11 21 — 57
Middleton — Johansen 2, Wright 11, Graviet 6, Stucki 14, Medaris 9, Day 2, McKnight 1.
Highland — Wheelock 2, Durham 7, Mickelsen 25, Wright 23.
South Fremont 11 13 20 13 — 57
American Falls 6 7 10 10 — 33
American Falls — deBruijn 9, Henesh 10, Harwood 6, Bolgen 5, Horton 3.
Ririe 17 14 16 8 — 55
Malad 13 16 17 14 — 60
Ririe — Sperry 3, Bydee 3, Kern 12, Miller 10, Holland 9, Johnson 11, Newton 2, Park 5.
Malad — Bastian 2, Briggs 7, Bingham 2, Simpson 19, Williams 28, Cluff 2.
Firth 11 10 13 12 — 46
Aberdeen 8 7 11 10 — 36
Firth — Howell 4, Arriaga 2, Leslie 3, A. Jacobsen 17, Holley 2, T. Jacobsen 6, Longhurst 2, Blonquist 10.
Aberdeen — Beck 4, Hall 6, Elliott 8, Bright 11, Rowbury 7.
Watersprings 8 10 17 17
North Gem 8 14 10 6
Watersprings — D. Canfield 20, R. Canfield 8, K. Aldinger 13, Smith 11.
North Gem — Leavitt 3, Freeman 10, Corta 2, Bodily 13, Setser 2, Cooper 8.
ROCKLAND 81, CLARK COUNTY 4
Clark County 0 0 0 4 — 4
Rockland 38 21 12 10
Clark County — Gardner 2, Raya 2.
Rockland — T. Matthews 14, Farr 12, Bra. Permann 11, Jensen 9, Parish 9, Bri. Permann 9, Hall 6, W. Hendrickson 4, W. Matthews 3, Merritt 2, G. Hendrickson 2.