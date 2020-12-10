GIRLS BASKETBALL
GRACE 40, ABERDEEN 39
At Aberdeen, Grace pulled out a close 40-39 win over the Tigers.
The Grizzlies were up 1 with 38 seconds left but were fouled and knocked down both free throws. On the other end, Aberdeen’s Hope Driscoll missed a 3, but her teammates got the ball back to her. She fired away again and knocked down her second attempt. Only problem was, her foot was just over the line.
“Maniah Clegg got fouled and missed the front-end of a 1-and-1 and they didn’t make the last-second shot,” Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. “It was just a battle all the way through. They were up three at half. We were up one after three quarters. Pretty-evenly matched teams. It was really fun.”
For the Tigers, Watson had 14, Driscoll had a dozen and Ortiz tallied 10 points. But the star of the night was Grace’s Clegg, who finished the night with a game-high 15 points and 21 rebounds.
"In my opinion, we lost the game on rebounding and turnovers on offense," Aberdeen coach Lincoln Driscoll said. "We made those mistakes and they got us. They're a good team though."
Grace (8-1) hosts Oakley on Friday at 7:00 p.m.
Aberdeen (4-2, 1-0) travel to American Falls on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
PRESTON 65, BEAR RIVER (UT) 34
SODA SPRINGS 40, POCATELLO 13
At Preston, Soda Springs held Pocatello to one first-half point en route to a 40-13 win over the Indians.
“The girls played hard that first half,” Soda Springs coach Wade Schvaneveldt said. “In the second half, we kind of worked on some things and Pocatello jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the second.”
The Cardinals forced Pocatello into 14 turnovers and were led offensively by Nelly Pelayo, who finished with a game-high dozen points.
“I thought Nelly played the best game she’s played all year long,” Schvaneveldt said. “She’s continued to get better every game. Other than the win, Nelly was the bright in the win and we’re going to need that from her."
Soda Springs (2-5) plays North Summit (UT) Friday at 6:15 p.m. at Preston.
Pocatello (0-4) plays Marsh Valley on Friday at Preston.
SNAKE RIVER 53, LAYTON CHRISTIAN (UT) 21
At Preston, behind a 19-point performance from Josee Steadman, Snake River secured a 53-21 win over Layton Christian Academy (UT).
“We were ready going in,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “We didn’t know what to expect because it looked like had a pretty good record and they had size. It was a good game for us. We played real physical and that set the tone throughout the game. We rebounded well and didn’t give them a lot of chances.”
Josee Steadman’s big night helped the Panthers but their defense propelled them. Heck, Snake River held Layton Christian to a measly 2 points in the second half.
“I think defense was the key to the game,” Jeff Steadman said. “We made some halftime adjustment and their faucet was basically turned off."
Snake River (5-0) plays Preston Friday at 8:00 p.m.
NORTH SUMMIT (UT) 54, MARSH VALLEY 44
At Preston, Marsh Valley’s lack of size doomed it in a 54-44 defeat to North Summit (UT).
“Our girls played well,” Marsh Valley coach Kyle McQuivey. “Our biggest problem is that we don’t have the height to get rebounds. They were throwing the ball over our heads and their point guard was great, she could do whatever she wanted.”
Marsh Valley had a pair of players — Zoie Armstrong (15) and Alexis Christensen (13) — who scored in double-figures, aiding what, McQuivey thought, was a good offensive display, despite the loss.
“We did well at moving the ball around, getting the good, open shots. Keeping them on their toes they couldn’t settle into a defense,” he said. “We tried to put pressure on them and they had a tough time with that.”
Marsh Valley (3-2) plays Pocatello Friday at Preston at 2:45 p.m.
ROCKLAND 68, MACKAY 35
At Mackay, Rockland got big nights from forwards Kiersley Boyer and Ember Farr, helping it secure a 68-35 win over the Miners.
“The kids are a little tee’d up and excited to play. You have to settle into the game. We had a great first half but we turned the ball over too much,” Rockland coach vern Nelson said. “We threw way some pass and had some turnovers, but I thought he kids payed good.”
The Bulldogs had 10 turnovers in the first half, but it didn’t matter much. Boyer and Farr picked up any slack their team held.
Boyer scored a game-high 19 points and Farr tallied 15 while the pair each brought down 10 rebounds and swiped a half-dozen steals.
“Ember did a great job inside, scoring around the basket. She had a number of offensive rebounds and putback,” Nelson said. “Kiersley stepped up. When she was playing on the wing for us, she hit a number of outside shots — which I feel like she needs to do for us to be at our best.”
Rockland (5-0, 2-0) plays at home against Clark County on Friday at 6:00 p.m.
LEADORE 52, GRACE LUTHERAN 18
At Leadore, the Royals took the loss despite Raquelle Trogden’s 10 points.
“Honestly, I think we just kind of had a mentally frustrating night,” Grace Lutheran coach Ryan Strehlow said. “Leadore looked good, but I think we made them look better. It’s a tough slate of games here, just hoping to learn from it each and every day.”
Grace Lutheran (1-3, 1-3) hosts Watersprings on Monday.
FIRTH AT MALAD
Malad’s game Thursday against Firth, as well as the Dragons’ Saturday game against Grace, has been canceled due to multiple COVID-19 cases on Malad’s roster.
Because of School District 351’s rules, the required 10-day quarantine is backdated to the day the players tested positive, meaning Malad can return to practice on Tuesday before playing Bear Lake on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 60, BLACKFOOT 50
At Blackfoot, Preston overcame a two-point halftime deficit and used its one defense to ware down the Broncos en route to a 60-50 road victory.
“It was tight the whole way,” Preston coach Tyler Jones said. “Defensively, I thought our kids really stepped up in the second half. We got stops down the stretches and then we hit 12 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter.”
Added Blackfoot coach Clint Arave: “We weren’t really patient enough and turned the ball over too much. It just became a game where we had to climb a hill. And the more we tried to climb, the more tired we got. It just felt like we ran out of gas.”
Carter Layton and Canyon Dahle had 26 combined points for Blackfoot while Preston’s Gabe Hammons netted a game-high 22, most of which were the products of free throws and transition points.
“We were able to get some rebounds and run outs,” Jones said. “And (Gabe) was able to hit some 15-foot jump shots in transition.”
Preston (3-0) hosts Sugar-Salem on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Blackfoot (2-2) plays at home on Saturday against Idaho Falls at 7:30 p.m.
NORTH GEM 60, CAMAS COUNTY 49
At Camas County, the Cowboys shook off a slow start to move to 3-0.
Ransom Cooper had 18 points and Logan Corta added 17 for North Gem, which trailed 9-8 after the first quarter.
"We came out in that first half and it looked like we had never played basketball before," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "We were doing the things we wanted to do, getting out and running, but it was rough from the field. We eventually settled down and started looking for our bigs inside and that helped calm us down."
North Gem hosts Watersprings on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
GRACE 40, ABERDEEN 39
Grace 14 6 10 10 — 40
Aberdeen 12 11 6 10 — 39
Grace — Clegg 15, Smith 12, Christensen 7, Straaton 2, Anderson 2, Lloyd 2.
Aberdeen — Watson 14, Driscoll 12, Ortiz 10, Hernandez 2, Phillips 1.
SODA SPRINGS 40, POCATELLO 13
Soda Springs 11 16 10 3 — 40
Pocatello 1 0 6 6 — 13
Soda Springs — Nelly Pelayo 12, Tayler Thompson 10, Jinette Garrett 6, Brimlee Jacobson 5, Zipaya Somsen 4, Kaitlynn Moldenhauer 3.
Pocatello — C. Fullmer 5, K. Murdoch 2, E. Hockanson 2, A. Robinson 2, H. Pearson 1, P. Austin 1.
SNAKE RIVER 53, LAYTON CHRISTIAN (UT) 21
Snake River 18 16 17 2 — 53
Layton Christian 8 11 2 0 — 21
Snake River — Josee Steadman 19, Edlessen 10, Goff 6, Gilbert 6, Baldwin 5, VanOrden 5, Jackie Steadman 2.
Layton Christian — Ramirez 8, Sevgen 6, M. Cresti 3, Mukuka 2, Jones 2.
NORTH SUMMIT (UT) 54, MARSH VALLEY 44
North Summit 16 12 12 14 — 54
Marsh Valley 10 13 10 11 — 44
North Summit — M. Richins 25, B. Richins 18, H. Richins 7, Dix 2, Winters 2.
Marsh Valley — Armstrong 15, Christensen 13, Hadley 6, An. Marshall 4, Ab. Marshall 2, Lunt 2, Bennett 2.
ROCKLAND 68, MACKAY 35
Mackay 10 12 8 5 — 35
Rockland 16 20 20 12 — 68
Mackay — McAffee 16, T. Seefried 6, K. Seefried 4, Holt 3, Hawley 2, Johnson 2.
Rockland — Boyer 19, Farr 15, T. Wilson 9, A. Wilson 8, Hansen 6, Lee 5, Woodworth 4, Petersen 2.
LEADORE 52, GRACE LUTHERAN 18
Grace Lutheran 6 3 5 4 — 18
Leadore 17 16 11 8 — 52
Grace Lutheran — Raquelle Trogdon 8, Allie Austin 4, Hanna Knape 2, Emma Grayson 2, Mali Hall 2.
Leadore — Ramsey 20, Bird 14, Mackay 8, Matson 4, Lovell 2, Bruce 2, Herlost 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
PRESTON 60, BLACKFOOT 50
Preston 13 13 16 18 — 60
Blackfoot 19 9 11 11 — 50
Preston — Gabe Hammons 22, Braden Hess 12, Steven Roberts 10, Brecker Knapp 7, Cole Harris 7, Tyler Lindhardt.
Blackfoot — Carter Layton 15, Candon Dahle 11, Dylan Peterson 9, Jace Grimmett 8, Ja’Vonte King 5, Jaxon Ball 2.
NORTH GEM 60, CAMAS COUNTY 49
North Gem 8 15 20 17 — 60
Camas County 9 8 15 17 — 49
North Gem — Cooper 18, Corta 17, Bodily 8, Low 8, Hatch 5, Setser 3, Freeman 1.
Camas County — Smith 9, Tews 15, Kramer 16, Clarke 7, Palan 2.