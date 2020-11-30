BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 60, TWIN FALLS 53
At Twin Falls, Century opened the season with a win, staving off a third-quarter rally from the hosts.
Twin Falls scored 20 points in the third, cutting the Diamondbacks' lead to four going into the fourth, but Century fought back to secure the victory.
"I thought we had moments of really good things and then obviously things we need to work on, but it's good to get a win and then be able to pinpoint things you need to work on," Century coach Ryan Frost said.
Emmett Holt scored 14 points — 12 in the second half — and Issac Panttaja added 13 for Century.
The Diamondbacks (1-0) play at Jerome on Tuesday.