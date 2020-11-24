GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIGHLAND 41, CENTURY 37
Despite losing arguably its best player, Meghan Calley, in the first quarter, Highland knocked off Century on the road, 41-37, to stay undefeated.
“Some younger girls really stepped up,” Highland coach Gino Mariani said. “We had balanced scoring from a lot of girls tonight.”
Indeed. The Rams had 10 girls score on Tuesday, shooting over 40% from the field while they held the Diamondbacks to merely 30% shooting on 46 shots.
Highland’s defense once again showed up, putting together a remarkable performance on the toughest opponent its faced in this early season.
Clariss Schrock and Lydia Maughan each had 8 points for the Rams while Century’s Taylor Smith and Tenleigh Smith — who notched her 1,000th career point — combined for 24 points.
Highland (3-0) travels to Rigby on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Century (2-2) travels to Century on Fri. Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
IDAHO FALLS AT BLACKFOOT
The game was postponed because one of Blackfoot’s staff members tested positive for COVID-19, Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. The team will be quarantined until next Monday. Tuesday’s game, Odum said, is expected to be the only game postponed.
The Broncos (1-2) host Shelley Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
MARSH VALLEY 62, POCATELLO 36
At Pocatello, Marsh Valley posted one of the best local offensive outputs so far this season, dominating the Indians 62-36.
Though the Eagles played spectacularly, getting more than 10 points from three different scorers. But Poky was in a unique situation. The Indians missed their first four games of the season after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday, they were able to practice for the first time — just a day before their first game.
“I don’t want to make excuses but we were on quarantine and only had one practice. This was a team we needed more than one practice to prepare for,” Poky coach Sunny Evans said.
“We have to maintain the perspective that we’re all healthy. But coaches want to practice because we want the repetition but it’s going to tell us who worked. It’s a test and we’ll face them one way or another.”
Pocatello (0-1) plays Tuesday at American Falls at 7:30
Marsh Valley (3-1) travels to West Side on Wed. Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.
ABERDEEN 50, AMERICAN FALLS 43
At Aberdeen, despite getting a game-high 16 points from Raquel Fehringer, American Falls fell 50-43 to the Tigers.
Aberdeen led 23-16 and never let the never let the game get too close, notching double-digit point total from a pair of its players as the Tigers remained undefeated on the season.
“I think they pressure the ball really good,” American Falls coach Stephen Grigg said of Aberdeen. “I don’t think we turned the ball over a lot but we didn’t score the ball like we needed to to beat them. We missed a lot of shots.
“We just have to do our little things better. We have to box out. We have to rebound. They had a good game.”
Aberdeen (2-0) plays at Firth on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
American Falls (2-2) play home on Tuesday against Pocatello at 7:30 p.m.
SNAKE RIVER 59, SOUTH FREMONT 56 (OT)
Snake River (3-0) hosts Soda Springs on Dec. 5.
SUGAR-SALEM 33, SODA SPRINGS 25
At Soda Springs, the Cardinals went down early and couldn’t climb back in a defensive struggle.
The game matched defending state champions from 3A (Sugar) and 2A (Soda).
“It was really an ugly basketball game offensively,” Soda Springs coach Wade Schvaneveldt said. “Both teams played pretty good defense. The difference was that 1st quarter, they jumped out on us.”
Alexa Moldenhauer scored nine points for Soda Springs, which trailed 12-6 after the first eight minutes.
Soda Springs (1-3) plays at Ririe on Dec. 4.
FIRTH 48, WEST SIDE 36
At Firth, West Side had a tough shooting night to fall to 0-4.
“We just missed too many shots tonight, our percentage was just too low,” West Side coach Bob Sorenson said. “We had good looks. We took maybe too many 3s and missed them, but we missed inside shots too.”
Kajsia Fuller had 10 points and Abie Keller added eight off the bench for the Pirates, who host Marsh Valley on Tuesday.
RIRIE 67, MALAD 28
At Ririe, Malad was outgunned despite Shannen Hudnell’s 13 points.
The Dragons trailed by 13 after the first quarter.
Malad (0-4) hosts Aberdeen on Dec. 3.
HIGHLAND 41, CENTURY 37
Highland 5 13 8 15 — 41
Century 7 9 2 19 — 37
Highland — Clariss Schrock 8, Lydia Maughan 8, Kayzee Vaughn 6, Saydree Bell 5, Mackenna Thayne 4, Halle Richards 3, Khalia Pangah 2, Maggie Agado 2, Kiki Baldwin 2, Kenadee Tracy 1
Century — Taylor Smith 12, Tenleigh Smith 10, Preslie Merrill 7, Allison Horsley 4, Kyleigh Gardea 3, Taylor Ball 1
MARSH VALLEY 62, POCATELLO 36
Marsh Valley 26 7 15 14 — 62
Pocatello 10 9 8 9 — 36
Marsh Valley — Z. Armstrong 19, Sophie Hadley 17, M. Bennett 13, Adri Belnap 4, Ansley Marshall 4, M. Lunt 3, S. Sutton 2
Pocatello — Chloe Fullmer 12, Elle Hokanson 5, Jaydn Burt 4, Hallie Pearson 4, Alexia Tinno 3, Emily Wrigley 3, Kayla Murdoch 2, Lexi Robsinson 2, Kelia Tatom 1
ABERDEEN 50, AMERICAN FALLS 43
American Falls 9 7 9 17 — 43
Aberdeen 13 10 15 12 — 50
American Falls — Fehringer 16, Long 13, Grigg 8, E. Barclay 6
Aberdeen — Phillips 14, Watson 13, Serna 8, Hernandez 6, Driscoll 5, Esquivias 2, Ortiz 2
SUGAR-SALEM 33, SODA SPRINGS 25
Sugar-Salem 12 8 6 7 — 33
Soda 6 6 5 8 — 25
Sugar-Salem — M. Fillmore 2, Harris 2, Crapo 2, Bennion 1, Gillette 6, Miller 6, Nead 6, Mardee Fillmore 10.
Soda Springs — Moldenhauer 9, Garbett 2, Somsen 2, Pelayo 2, Thompson 6, Billman 4.
FIRTH 48, WEST SIDE 36
West Side 7 10 9 10 — 36
Firth 16 11 8 13 — 48
West Side — Barzee 2, Keller 8, Dean 4, Beckstead 2, J. Phillips 1, L. Phillips 2, S. Fuller 7, K. Fuller 10.
Firth — Robbins 5, Clayson 4, Mecham 7, Leslie 3, McKinnon 16, Jolley 3, Barker 8, Folkman 2.
RIRIE 67, MALAD 28
Malad 5 9 9 5 — 28
Ririe 18 13 23 13 — 67
Malad — McClain 1, Gross 2, Brown 2, Hudnell 13, Green 5, Thomas 5.
Ririe — Scott 1, Newman 4, Coles 9, Martinez 8, Boone 5, Nelson 4, Ball 18, Sutton 9, Bybee 1, Guthrie 8.