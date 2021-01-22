BOYS BASKETBALL
SNAKE RIVER 54, TETON 49
SOUTH FREMONT 62, AMERICAN FALLS 47
BEAR LAKE 55, ABERDEEN 30
At Bear Lake, a balanced effort and strong defense led the Bears to the win.
Owen Teuscher led nine Bear Lake players in the scorebook with 17 points, and the Bears allowed just 17 points through the first three quarters.
"We played pretty good for most of the game," Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. "Holding them to 10 points in the first half was big."
Bear Lake (8-8, 3-1 2A District 5) hosts West Side on Feb. 3. Aberdeen (4-8) hosts Soda Springs on Thursday.
NORTH GEM 88, LEADORE 38
At Leadore, a quick start was all North Gem needed as the Cowboys put up another blowout.
Bridger Hatch scored 26 points and Logan Corta had 16 for North Gem, which led 29-11 after the first quarter.
"The boys came out with a ton of aggression," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "They really committed to playing defense and sharing the basketball. Bridger Hatch really got our running game going and pushed the pace. Leadore kept competing the whole game, so I was proud that my guys were able to match their intensity."
North Gem (14-2, 9-2 1A DII District 5-6) hosts Mackay on Wednesday.
ROCKLAND 65, MACKAY 61
At Mackay, the Miners tried to take away Rockland's top scoring options, which forced some other Bulldogs to step up.
Braden Permann, Rockland's usual top scorer, still led with 15 points, but his cousin Brigham Permann also had 15 and Wes Matthews added 14 in a close win.
"They were up one with just over a minute left, then Brigham Permann made a shot to give us the lead," Rockland coach Shae Neal said. "Two defensive stops later, we were out of there with the win."
Rockland (13-4, 8-2 1A DII District 5-6) plays at Clark County on Wednesday.
BEAR LAKE 55, ABERDEEN 30
Aberdeen 10 0 7 13 — 30
Bear Lake 12 16 16 11 — 55
Aberdeen — Beck 4, Hall 2, Elliott 7, Bright 6, L. Driscoll 1, Pratt 3, Rowbury 7.
Bear Lake — Beresford 6, Shaul 3, Neal 5, Hillier 5, Burbank 2, Teuscher 17, Carlsen 6, Hammond 8, Schreiber 3.
NORTH GEM 88, LEADORE 38
North Gem 29 19 27 13 — 88
Leadore 11 14 9 4 — 38
North Gem — Leavitt 6, Low 9, Cook 4, Corta 16, Hatch 26, Hill 2, Bodily 13, Setser 7, Yost 3, Cooper 2.
Leadore — M. Herbst 1, Tomchak 4, J. Herbst 2, J. Beyeler 2, Foster 4, A. Beyeler 23, Mackay 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIGHLAND 49, TWIN FALLS 47
At Twin Falls, Highland notched its third-straight victory, beating Twin Falls 49-47.
“It was our best shooting night all season,” Highland coach Gino Mariani said. “All the girls contributed in the victory. They’re really playing together as a team.”
Saydree Bell scored a team-high 11 points as the Rams forced Twin Falls into 19 turnovers.
Highland (10-8, 3-4 5A District 5) plays at Thunder Ridge on Tuesday.
MADISON 40, POCATELLO 36 (OT)
At Pocatello, the Indians fell nail-bitingly short in overtime.
"I'm just heartbroken for the girls, because they haven't had much reward this year, but they keep showing up," Pocatello coach Sunny Evans said. "They put themselves in position to beat a 5A team tonight. They're just a great group of girls."
Elle Hokanson and Taylor Bunderson scored 10 points apiece to lead Pocatello, while Hallie Pearson had eight and led the Indians' defensive effort.
Pocatello (2-17) plays at Highland on Thursday.
ABERDEEN 38, WEST SIDE 29
At West Side, Aberdeen successfully slowed down the game and frustrated the Pirates to take an away win.
Courtney Phillips had 14 points and Ellie Watson added 11 for Aberdeen. Sienna Fuller led West Side with 9.
Aberdeen (12-5, 3-0 2A District 5) travels to Bear Lake on Wednesday. West Side (6-12) hosts Malad on Friday.
LEADORE 51, NORTH GEM 50
At Leadore, North Gem just barely ran out of steam in a difficult second half.
"We got a little bit out of gas and our guards got in foul trouble," North Gem coach Ken Christensen said. "We went cold in the second half and they played better defense. We had a shot at the end and we just didn't make it."
Dannika Barfuss had 18 points and Elizabeth Michaelson added 11 and 13 rebounds for North Gem, which led 32-20 at halftime.
The Cowboys (9-8, 8-4 1A DII District 5-6) host Sho-Ban on Tuesday.
WATERSPRINGS 28, GRACE LUTHERAN 24
At Watersprings, Grace Lutheran showed its improvement but couldn’t complete the upset, falling 28-24 to Watersprings.
“The girls played really well tonight,” Royals’ coach Ryan Strehlow said. “To go from losing by (23) the last time we played them to being in a tight game with them and having a chance to tie it on the last possession was a big step for us.”
Emma Grayson had 9 points and Raquelle Trogden added 8 for Grace Lutheran but the Royals shot just 5 of 24 from the charity stripe.
“If we would have shot better from the free-throw line,” Strehlow said, ‘we could have won tonight.”
Grace Lutheran (5-10, 3-10 1A DII District 5) hosts Malad on Saturday.
HIGHLAND 49, TWIN FALLS 47
Highland 17 6 13 13 — 49
Twin Falls 9 10 12 16 — 47
Highland — S. Bell 11, Richards 7, Tracey 5, T. Bell 5, Thayne 5, Francis 5, Maughan 4, Agado 4, Homer 3.
Twin Falls — Iverson 15, Robbins 6, Peterson 6, Stokes 6, Egbert 5, Bailey 4, Beem 4, Nielsen 1.
ABERDEEN 38, WEST SIDE 29
Aberdeen 10 10 10 8 — 38
West Side 10 5 11 3 — 29
Aberdeen — Phillips 14, El. Watson 11, Ortiz 7, Driscoll 6.
West Side — S. Fuller 9, J. Phillips 7, K. Fuller 5, Lemmon 4, L. Phillips 3, Dean 1.
LEADORE 51, NORTH GEM 50
North Gem 13 19 8 10 — 50
Leadore 6 14 18 13 — 51
North Gem — Barfuss 18, Michaelson 11, Corta 10, Mabey 8, O'Brien 3.
Leadore — Mackay 18, Bird 11, Love 10, Ramsey 6, Bruce 4, Herbst 2.
WATERSPRINGS 28, GRACE LUTHERAN 24
Grace Lutheran 7 1 6 10 — 24
Watersprings 8 4 7 9 — 28
Grace Lutheran — Grayson 9, Trogden 8, Austin 6, Phinney 1.