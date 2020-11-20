GIRLS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 54, MARSH VALLEY 24
At Preston, the Indians used their height advantage and pressure defense to jump out to a big lead and cruised from there to move to 3-0.
"We jumped out on them early and kind of controlled the tempo," Preston coach Ryan Harris said. "We really kind of went in cruise control mode the rest of the game. We did some good things at times, but also switched off and missed some easy buckets."
Senior post player Kylie Larsen scored 18 points for Preston.
"Marsh didn't really have anybody big or tall that could hang with her," Harris said. "Despite the fact that they have some good, aggressive, quick guards, I think our size definitely helped us win this one tonight."
Preston hosts Sugar-Salem on Wednesday. Zoie Armstrong scored 10 points for Marsh Valley (1-1), which travels to Bear Lake on Saturday.
FIRTH 44, MALAD 28
At Firth, the Dragons started started slowly and fell to their third loss in a row to open the regular season.
Beth McClain scored nine points and Riley Dorius added six for Malad, which tightened up the defense in the second half after being down 29-10 at the break.
"We just started really slow," Malad coach Ty Price said. "Second half, the girls played much better defense. There were a couple things we worked on in practice this week that they made huge improvements on, but we just have to keep progressing."
Malad (0-3) plays at Ririe on Tuesday.
SODA SPRINGS 51, RIRIE 48
After losing its first two games by a combined 40 points, Soda Springs rebounded with a 51-28 overtime victory over Ririe.
"It was a close game all the way through," said Soda Springs coach Wade Schvaneveldt.
Playing at home, the Cardinals erased a halftime deficit in swift fashion by holding Ririe to just a pair of points in the third quarter. The Bulldogs, though, charged back and with seven seconds, Soda's Kaitlynn Moldenhauer knocked down both her free throws to send the game to overtime.
There, the Cardinals jumped out to a quick lead that vaulted them into the win column for the first time this season.
"We've struggled. We played Filer and Preston and they beat us pretty good," Schvaneveldt said. "It was nice to play a 2A team and be competitive and work on things.
"We have kids who have zero varsity experience so we're kind of learning as we go. Hopefully we can use our momentum to get better every game."
Soda Springs (1-2) play Sugar-Salem at home on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.
ROCKLAND 47, NORTH GEM 14
In a blowout that allowed Rockland to play all 10 of its players, the Bulldogs romped North Gem 47-14.
"I think one thing that happened for us, the first game of the season and the first half tonight, our team was really tight," Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. "In the second half, we relaxed. We started executing things offensively and defensively."
Indeed they did. The Bulldogs were only 15-5 at halftime before scoring 18 and 14 points in the third and fourth quarter, respectively.
Whitney Peterson 12 points for Rockland. Hillary Hansen had 10. And the Bulldogs' stud forward, Kiersley Boyer finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 8 steals.
"At halftime, we talked about being patient, making the extra pass and not forcing things," Nelson said. "We feed off our defense ... Tonight, our team played fantastic defense -- couldn't have asked for more."
Rockland (2-0, 1-0) hosts Murtaugh on Wednesday Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
North Gem (0-2) travels to Grace Lutheran on Friday Dec. 4 at 6:00 p.m.
Marsh Valley 6 9 0 9 — 24
Preston 21 10 8 15 — 54
Marsh Valley — Belnap 2, Hadley 2, Christensen 2, Ab. Marshall 2, Armstrong 10, Lunt 4, Bennett 2.
Preston — Marlow 7, Knapp 2, Ward 5, Larsen 18, Lords 6, Moser 4, Robertson 9, Meek 3.
FIRTH 44, MALAD 28
Malad 3 7 5 13 — 28
Firth 13 16 3 12 — 44
Malad — McClain 9, Gross 1, Brown 3, Hudnell 2, Dorius 6, Green 3, Thomas 4.
Firth — Robbins 2, Clayson 2, K. Mecham 13, Leslie 2, McKinnon 8, Jolley 7, Barker 9, Erickson 1.
SODA SPRINGS 51, RIRIE 48
Ririe 8 19 2 13 6
Soda Springs 10 12 12 8 9
Ririe -- Breyer Newman 11, Dallas Sutton 11, Paige Martinez 7, Sara Boone 7, Maggie Ball 6, Skylee Coles 6.
Soda Springs -- Zipaya Sonsen 12, Kaitlynn Moldenhauer 9, Alexa Moldenhauer 8, Brinlee Jacobsen 8, Nelly Pelayo 6, Tayler Thompson 6, Jinettie Garbett 2.
ROCKLAND 47, NORTH GEM 14
North Gem 5 0 6 3
Rockland 9 6 18 14
North Gem -- Dannika Barsuss 7, Elizabeth Michaelson 3, Makayla Mabey 2, Hayden Corta 2.
Rockland -- Whitney Peterson 12, Kiersley Boyer 12, Hillary Hansen 10, Addie Wilson 4, Ember Farr 4, Taylor Wilson 3, Angie Lee 2.