GIRLS BASKETBALL
THURSDAY'S GAMES
CENTURY 43, BLACKFOOT 16
In a stout defensive performance, Century moved to 2-0 after a 43-16 blowout at Blackfoot.
"We forced them into some shots they didn't like to take and we shot the ball really well in the first half," Century coach Chris Shuler said. "Our defensive intensity really pushed us into some points on offense."
The Diamondbacks were up 34-7 by halftime. The quick lead allowed Shuler to bolster the experience of his reserves, namely Kyleigh Gardea, who led all scorers with 13 points.
"The nice thing is, my bench stepped up. Kyleigh stepped up and hit some 3s. We're deep and we're balanced. It's fun to watch," Shuler said. "After this game, it's a jump in the right direction. I saw glimpses of what we can be and we just have to stay consistent with that."
Century (2-0) travels to Thunder Ridge on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Blackfoot (1-2) hosts Idaho Falls on Tuesday.
HIGHLAND 36, TWIN FALLS 25
Behind a game-high 15-point performance from senior guard Meghan Calley, Highland knocked off Twin Falls at home, 36-25, in a game heavy on defense.
"Meghan Calley had a nice shooting night and was good on defense," said Highland coach Gino Mariani. "Overall the girls played great D."
The Rams' defense forced Twin Falls into 20 turnovers and just a 26% shooting mark from the field. The Bruins led 10-9 after the first quarter, but Highland only gave up two points in both the second and third quarters.
Meanwhile, Highland had nine players score and used a 4 of 10 shooting performance in the second quarter to jump out to a lead it wouldn't squander.
Up next: Highland (2-0) hosts Century on Tuesday.
GRACE 54, BEAR LAKE 28
At Grace, Maniah Clegg scored 16 points and the Grizzlies pulled away in the second half to move to 4-0.
"Maniah just kind of set the tone early," Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. "We had a slow start, but she kept us in it. She stepped forward and everybody followed her lead."
Kalisha Parker had nine points to lead Bear Lake.
Grace plays Friday at West Side — the Grizzlies' first away game of the season. Bear Lake (0-1) hosts Marsh Valley on Saturday.
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
GRACE 43, NORTH GEM 25
At Grace, freshman Sydnee Smith scored 15 points for the Grizzlies, who took control with a 16-point second quarter.
THURSDAY'S GAMES
Highland 9 12 6 9 — 36
Twin Falls 10 2 2 11 — 25
Highland -- Meghan Calley 15, Mackenna Thayne 8, Halle Richards 2, Clarissa Schrock 2, Saydree Bell 2, Kayzee Vaughn 2, Kenadee Tracy 2, Lydia Maughan 2, Mele Fiefia 1.
Twin Falls -- Iverson 7, Egbart 5, Bailey 3, Stokes 3, Rex 3, Nielsen 2, Peterson 2.
Century 15 19 5 4 — 43
Blackfoot 3 4 3 6 — 16
Century -- Kyleigh Gardea 13, Ashton Adamson 11, Taylor Smith 7, Tenleigh Smith 6, Taylor Bull 2, Preslie Merrill 2, Allie Horsley 2.
Blackfoot -- Caldwell 4, Arave 1, Bergaura 5, Dalley 2, Humpherys 4.
Bear Lake 7 7 5 9 — 28
Grace 12 10 15 17 — 54
Bear Lake — Humpherys 8, Parker 9, Skinner 5, Sharp 4, Crane 2.
Grace — Christensen 6, Melodie Straatman 2, Makenna Straatman 5, Mansfield 5, Walker 9, Lloyd 2, Clegg 16, Smith 9.
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES
North Gem 7 4 7 7 — 25
Grace 7 16 11 9 — 43
Grace — Anderson 2, Christensen 4, Mansfield 3, Walker 7, Lloyd 4, Rindlisbaker 2, Clegg 6, Smith 15.