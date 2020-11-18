PRESTON 49, SODA SPRINGS 27
Despite all uncertainty swirling around right now, Ryan Harris has had no problem keeping his Preston girls basketball team focused.
Just a few weeks ago, the Indians' girls soccer team won the 4A state title. Naturally, during basketball tryouts, all they could talk about was getting another gold -- this time on the hardwood.
On Wednesday, Preston won its second game in as many tries, beating Soda Springs 49-27.
"Defensively, we were just putting pressure on them," said Preston coach Ryan Harris. "Offensively, we got some outside shots going. We got some penetration and then kicked it out for the outside shots.
"But we missed a lot of shots tonight. We honestly should have been in the 50s tonight."
Regardless, the Indians' cruised to an easy victory playing a school two classifications lower. Scoring-wise, Preston was led by wings Mickayla Robertson and Hailey Meek, who combined 26 points.
"They can both shoot from outside and they're both long wing players," Harris said of the pair. "We can create some mismatches with them. They can get up and down the court and they both have great wind. They're just good basketball players."
Preston (2-0) plays at home Friday against Marsh Valley at 7:30 p.m.
AMERICAN FALLS 43, WEST SIDE 33
Stephen Grigg noticed it right away. His American Falls' girls basketball team was nervous -- which is quite odd for a random non-conference game on a Wednesday in November.
But this was the only home game the Beavers were assured fans. The school filed an exemption to have fans prior to Gov. Little's mandate of gatherings less than 10, but it runs out on Nov. 22. In that span, Wednesday was A.F.'s only home game.
The Beavers' administration actually considered hosting Senior Night with uncertainty that there will be an opportunity in the future. Ultimately, the team decided against it.
"They wanted to play good for everyone," Grigg said of his team. "Whatever happens in the future, they don't know."
After falling behind in the first quarter, American Falls scored 18 points en route to a 43-33 victory over West Side.
"Basically, we juts settled down and ran our offense," Grigg said. We didn't play our game in the first half. We tried to play too fast in the first half."
For the Beavers senior point guard Mckenzie Long had 18 points, junior point guard Raquel Fehringer had 13, senior guard Emma Barclay netted 8 and sophomore guard Zoie Grigg had 4 points.
American Falls (1-1) travels to Declo tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m.
