HIGHLAND 54, MINICO 45
Behind 22 combined points from forwards Mackenna Thayne and Lydia Maughan, Highland won its season opener with a 54-45 victory over Minico.
“The girls played hard all game,” said Highland head coach Gino Mariani. “We had a great team effort from our posts.”
The Rams were up 22-17 at halftime after only allowing Minico to shoot 20% from the field (3-15). Highland got eight of its 17 third-quarter points from Thayne and Maughan to, effectively, put the game away.
On the night, Highland’s defense forced the Spartans into 27 turnovers but committed 19 itself.
Highland (1-0) plays Twin Falls at home on Thursday.
CENTURY 52, BURLEY 49
THUNDER RIDGE 47, BLACKFOOT 37
ROCKLAND 23, OAKLEY 22
Rockland, the defending 1A DII state champions, came out on top in its season-opener, besting Oakley by a score of 23-22.
Junior forward Kiersley Boyer led the Bulldogs with 12 points but it was really their defense that led to the victory.
"First half, we were in between a man and a zone defense,” Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. “Second half, they were up on us by five at halftime. We went into more of a pressure zone and trapped them."
After its adjustment, Rockland limited the Hornets to just seven points in the second half, but needed two clutch free throws from Boyer to increase its lead to four and almost nullify a late Oakley 3-pointer.
"It was the first game out for both teams,” Nelson said. “Oakley is a very good team. We struggled offensively. We missed some shots we should have made but our defense really, really stepped up and made the game for us.
"This year, we are little bit of a work in progress but we're going to come along."
Rockland (1-0) will host North Gem Friday at 7 p.m.
HIGHLAND 54, MINICO 45
Highland 11 11 17 15
Minico 7 10 9 19
Highland — Mackenna Thayne 12, Lydia Maughan 10, Meghan Calley 7, Khalia Pongah 6, Saydree Bell 5, Kayzee Vaughan 4, Clarissa Shrock 3, Kenadee Tracy 3, Mele Fiefia 2, Kiki Baldwin 1, Halle Richards 1
Minico — Latta 21, Anderson 11, Olmsted 6, Peralez 4, Guzman 1, Bott 1
ROCKLAND 23, OAKLEY 22
Oakley 4 11 1 6 — 22
Rockland 8 10 7 6 — 23
Rockland — Kiersley Boyer 12, Hillary Hansen 4 pts, Addie Wilson 3 pts, Angie Lee 2, Ember Farr 2