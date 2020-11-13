GIRLS BASKETBALL
GRACE 44, AMERICAN FALLS 37
At Grace, the Grizzlies — featuring a fair number of players from their 1A DI state championship volleyball team — started the season with a win.
Freshman Sydnee Smith had 15 points to lead Grace and senior Maniah Clegg had eight points and 17 rebounds. The Grizzlies trailed 28-27 before a strong final quarter.
"It was awesome to be able to play with all the craziness going on," Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. "The girls were excited, both teams. We have a bunch of girls in new spots and it was fun to see the girls work hard together and get a win."
McKenzie Long had 14 points and Emma Barclay added 10 for American Falls.
Grace (1-0) hosts Malad on Saturday. American Falls (0-1) hosts West Side on Wednesday.
AF 8 6 14 9 — 37
G 9 10 8 17 — 44
AF — Long 14, Fehringer 6, Bell 2, Hall 2, G. Barclay 3, E. Barclay 10.
G — Anderson 4, Christensen 5, Mansfield 2, Straatman 3, Walker 5, Lloyd 2, Clegg 8, Smith 15.