BOYS SOCCER
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
CENTURY 2, PRESTON 1
As Century expected, Preston played a defensive-minded game in an attempt to advance in a low-scoring affair.
Then, after an early score from Century sophomore Max Esplin, Preston took more of an offensive approach when Century’s star defender, Evan Yost, left the field in the second half.
“They were playing very defensive. They weren’t very offensive,” Century coach Jamshid Roomiany said. “When Evan goes out, we have a routine, but it’s not as good as when Evan is in.”
With about 10 minutes to play, Preston’s Kadin Reese settled a ball off a corner kick and put it in the net. In overtime, though, freshman Bismark Ledesma netted the winner for the Diamondbacks before the game could go to penalties.
“We should have finished the game earlier,” Roomiany said. “We were expecting this, teams trying to take us to overtime and PKs. That happened tonight. Thankfully we got the golden goal.”
Next Up: Preston (7-4-2) will host Pocatello (5-5-2) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in a loser-out game. The winner will play Century (10-1-2) on Thursday at 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
AMERICAN FALLS 3, SNAKE RIVER 1
Playing on the road, American Falls took down conference foe Snake River in four sets, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 25-21.
Emma Barclay had 16 kills to lead the Beavers, and Zoie Grigg had 35 assists.
For the Panthers, Abby Gilbert had a pair of aces and 10 assists while Rose Bouse slammed down 5 kills and tallied 22 digs. But, on Thursday, it wasn’t enough.
“I think my girls played great this year. We’ve been growing,” Snake River coach Shaunee Martin said. “We’re super young on the court. I think they played better tonight than when we played at American Falls. I knew coming into this year it would be a growing year and I try and take things in perspective.”
Next up: American Falls (13-9, 3-0) hosts Marsh Valley Tuesday at 7 p.m. Snake River (5-23-4, 1-2) plays at Marsh Valley on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
BEAR LAKE 3, MALAD 0
At Bear Lake, the Bears swept Malad, 25-10, 25-12, 25-16.
Kalisha Parker had 14 kills and Lydia Johnson had nine blocks for the Bears (17-10, 6-1), who play at Soda Springs on Thursday. Malad plays at Aberdeen on Wednesday.
WEST SIDE 3, ABERDEEN 0
In a match that lasted less than an hour, West Side downed Aberdeen in straight sets, 25-3, 25-9, 25-9.
“We served tough and racked up quite a few aces. There wasn’t a lot of volleying going on,” West Side coach Melinda Royer said. “It’s hard in games like this to keep your intensity up and play well. And they definitely played well.”
West Side (12-2, 5-1) travels to Soda Springs next for a 7 p.m. match on Wednesday. Aberdeen hosts Malad Wednesday at 7 p.m.
ROCKLAND 3, GRACE LUTHERAN 0
At Rockland, the hosts slowed down after a fast start but still swept Grace Lutheran, 25-14, 26-24, 25-22.
Angie Lee had 33 assists for Rockland.
"I just feel like we've been up and down and all over the place," Rockland coach Shalissa Tomkinson said. "I had some younger girls playing tonight. We came out really good, so we had other younger girls going in, but we had a hard time picking it up after that."
Rockland (9-6, 5-5) hosts Watersprings and North Gem in its final conference matches on Saturday.