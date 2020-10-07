WEDNESDAY, 10/7
GIRLS SOCCER
IDAHO FALLS 2, HIGHLAND 1
After Idaho Falls opened the match with a score, Highland tied it off a goal from senior Addison McCulloch. Idaho Falls, though, responded to break the tie and handed Highland its first conference loss in the regular season finale.
The Rams (11-2-1, 6-1-1) now head to the 5A District 5-6 tournament as the No. 1 seed.
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
SNAKE RIVER 2, ABERDEEN 0
Though the shot differential was wide in its favor, Snake River only defeated Aberdeen 2-0 in the Panther's second game of the 3A District 5 Tournament.
Snake River's two scores came off a direct kick from Emyrie Adams in the first half and a fast-break goal from Gigi Trejo in the second.
"It should have been way more than that but we were a little beat up after a good game against American Falls (a 2-1 loss in overtime)," said Snake River coach Becky Young. "We possessed the ball the whole night. We were just finding a hard time finding the back of the net.
"We had 26 shots on net. They had four. We're going to figure that out before Saturday's game."
Snake River (1-1) faces Malad (1-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
MARSH VALLEY 2, MALAD 0
In its first game of the district tournament, Marsh Valley took care of business with a 2-0 win over Malad.
Both Eagle goals -- which were netted by Zoie Armstrong and Sophie Hadley -- came in the first half
"We aren’t quite where we want to be in regards to finesse and discipline as a whole," said Marsh Valley coach Rachelle Gilbert. "But the team shows moments of absolute brilliance and we are going to work on more brilliance and less chaos tomorrow."
Marsh Valley (1-0) faces American Falls (1-0) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
HIGHLAND 2, IDAHO FALLS 1
Sophomore James Francis scored the opening goal and after Idaho Falls tied the game at 1, senior Sean Phinney netted the winner.
The Rams' first victory of the season comes in their final regular season game. Next up: The Rams will be the 5th seed in the 5A District 5-6 Tournament.
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
AMERICAN FALLS 3, MARSH VALLEY 2
After just 17 minutes of action, American Falls had a 2-1 lead on Marsh Valley. Then, during a play near the net, a Marsh Valley player was issued a red card and the Eagles finished the game with 10 players.
The Beavers went to halftime up a pair and while Marsh Valley netted a second half goal, it wasn't enough.
"I'm proud of our guys," Marsh Valley coach Devin Shurtliff said. "I have a really young team. They're so worried about making mistakes that sometimes they play really reserved because they're scared. In the first half, they were playing on their heels because they were scared of getting beat, which makes them get beat.
"In the second half, they just played loose and it showed."
Dylan Call and Jaxson Briscoe both scored for the Eagles, which will now be headed to the loser's bracket of the 3A District 5 Tournament.
Marsh Valley (1-1) will play Aberdeen (1-1) Saturday at 11 a.m at American Falls, a rematch of the Eagles' first game in the district tournament -- a 7-0 MV victory.
ABERDEEN 7, SNAKE RIVER 0
After falling to Marsh Valley 7-0 in its opening game of the district tournament, Aberdeen took down Snake Rover 7-0 to stave off elimination.
Both Oliver Villa and Alan Aguilar had hat tricks for the Tigers and sophomore Jason Ortega netted a goal as well.
"We had a really good practice last night. Those boys followed everything we asked them too," Aberdeen coach Aaron Spence said. "They were eyeing what was going on all over the field and could see the whole picture. They were passing to one another, they weren't just shooting out in the middle of nowhere."
In a rematch of of both team's first district tournament game, Aberdeen (1-1) will play Marsh Valley (1-1) Saturday at 11 a.m at American Falls.
VOLLEYBALL
MALAD 3, SODA SPRINGS 0
Playing at Soda Springs, Malad downed the Cardinals in straight sets: 26-24, 25-20, 25-19.
"Our girls played a lot better ball than we had been playing, so we were happy about that," Soda Springs coach Shawnae Somsen said. "It was one of our better hitting games of the season."
Soda Springs (3-6, 2-4) plays next Wednesday at home against West Side at 7 p.m. Malad travels to Bear Lake on Thursday at 5 p.m.