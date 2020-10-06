VOLLEYBALL
HIGHLAND 3, CENTURY 0
At Highland, the Rams swept Century for their first win over the D-Backs in at least a decade, according to Highland coach Kelsey Rhoades.
Mackenna Thayne had nine kills and Kaylee Nielsen had 10 digs for Highland, which won by scores of 25-14, 25-16 and 25-16.
"We played really well tonight," Rhoades said. "We worked on trying to stay disciplined in the little things and executing the ball when we had the opportunity to, and I think we did that tonight."
Highland (26-6) hosts Idaho Falls on Thursday. Century hosts Rigby on Thursday.
AMERICAN FALLS 3, WENDELL 0
At Wendell, American Falls spanked the hosts, 25-11, 25-8, 25-18.
"We put a lot of pressure on them with our serves so we didn't have a ton of opportunities to run our offense, but when we did, we hit the ball well and placed the ball well," American Falls coach Jami Adair said.
Emma Barclay had 11 kills and 11 aces for the Beavers, while Zoie Grigg had 27 assists.
American Falls (12-9, 2-0) plays at Snake River on Thursday.
SNAKE RIVER 3, MARSH VALLEY 0
At Snake River, the Panthers swept Marsh Valley.
"Marsh Valley has a really scrappy team this year and they played really well," Snake River coach Shaunee Martin said. "They gave us a run for our money. It is a rebuilding year for us, trying to figure out who goes where. It was good for my girls to be able to get that win."
Rose Bouse had six kills and 16 digs for Snake River. Marsh Valley nearly stretched the match to four sets, but came up short in a close third set.
"Everything thing I can attribute (the third-set loss) to was mental," Marsh Valley coach Kimberly Call said. "A couple girls were in their heads and couldn't get out ... The mental part of the game, that's probably our biggest struggle right now."
Snake River (6-21-4, 1-1) hosts American Falls on Thursday.
Marsh Valley (3-15, 0-2) also plays American Falls next, with that game on Tuesday at 6:30.
BONNEVILLE 3, BLACKFOOT 0
Despite solid performances from Elliott Wehrl and freshman setter Quincy Cronquist, Blackfoot fell to defending state champion Bonneville in three sets: 25-15, 25-20, 25-15.
"I just saw a lot of adaptation from our hits and we got stronger in our blocks," Blackfoot coach Kiarra Johnson said. "We were swinging hard tonight, but they're such a good team defensively so they got a lot of them up. But I thought overall we played pretty well tonight."
Blackfoot (9-12, 1-5) plays next Shelley on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
PRESTON 3, POCATELLO 1
Preston topped Pocatello in four sets Tuesday: 27-25, 20-25, 25-14, 25-23.
Next up: Poky hosts Hillcrest Thursday at 5 p.m. Preston concludes its regular season next Thursday with a home game against Century at 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
NO. 2 PRESTON 4, NO. 3 POCATELLO 0
At Preston, Kadin Reese scored a first-half hat trick and the hosts rolled to a first-round win in the district tournament.
Tyce Shumway scored the other goal for Preston, and Tucker Daley had two assists.
Preston plays at Century on Thursday. Pocatello plays the loser of that game Tuesday in a loser-out game.
BLACKFOOT 9, SHELLEY 2
At Shelley, the Broncos wrapped up the regular season with a comfortable win.
Frankie Garcia and Misa Reyna each had hat tricks for Blackfoot, and Cooper Hanson, Kendall Henrickson and Gabe Batacan added goals
"It was a good way to round off the season," Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. "We got goals, got players minutes, and our intensity level was good. I thought we played well tonight."
Blackfoot (12-1, 8-0) hosts either Shelley or Bonneville on Monday in the 4A District 6 tournament.
GIRLS SOCCER
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
NO. 2 POCATELLO 1, NO. 3 CENTURY 0
At Pocatello, Lexi Bott broke a scoreless tie to give the Indians the win to open the district tournament.
Bott headed home Kjersten Bunderson's cross in the second half for the only goal of the game.
Pocatello plays at Preston on Thursday. Century will play the loser of that game in a loser-out game on Tuesday.
SHELLEY 2, BLACKFOOT 1
At Shelley, a late goal wasn't enough to get Blackfoot back in the game in a tough loss.
Kenna Fransen scored in the second half for the Broncos, who were down 2-0 at halftime.
"It was a tough game," Blackfoot coach Manuel Garcia said. "The girls played pretty good. We stepped it up in the second half, but we were very unlucky. We could have had a few goals and they just didn't go in."
Blackfoot plays Saturday at Shelley in the first round of the 4A District 6 tournament.