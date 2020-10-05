GIRLS SOCCER
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
NO. 2 AMERICAN FALLS 2, NO. 3 SNAKE RIVER 1 (OT)
At American Falls, McKenzie Long scored a golden-goal winner as the Beavers came back to fend off an upset bid.
“We’re battling with some injuries, so we pretty much played the starters the whole 90 minutes,” American Falls coach Brett Reed said. “Snake River scored an early goal, then we kind of got our heads back in the game. My girls did fantastic. They earned this game.”
Gigi Trejo opened the scoring early for Snake River, but Kaylee Hunt equalized for American Falls to send it to overtime, where Long took a through ball from Liz Garnica and slotted home the winner.
“I’m so proud of our girls,” Snake River coach Becky Young said. “They’ve certainly peaked at the end of the season. It is a hard loss, hard pill to swallow, but I’m really proud of them.”
American Falls (11-3-1) doesn’t play again until Saturday, when the Beavers will play either No. 1 Marsh Valley or No. 4 Aberdeen at 1 p.m. Snake River (5-8-3) hosts No. 5 Aberdeen on Wednesday at 3 p.m. in a loser-out game.
NO. 4 MALAD 3, NO. 5 ABERDEEN 0
At Malad, the Dragons put three past Aberdeen to set up a date with top seed Marsh Valley.
Sedar Nesbit scored twice and Charli Briscoe added the third goal for Malad.
“It was great to get the win, move on,” Malad coach Shenell Clark said. “Our girls played well. There’s still a few things we have to work on before we play Marsh Valley, but it was good to get the first win under our belts.”
Malad travels to No. 1 seed Marsh Valley for a 5 p.m. game Wednesday. Aberdeen travels to Snake River for a loser-out game Wednesday at 3 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
NO. 1 AMERICAN FALLS 15, NO. 4 SNAKE RIVER 0
At American Falls, the top-seeded Beavers made a statement in their district tournament opener.
Manuel Rosales scored five goals for American Falls, while Alex Bribiezca Cabrera and Juan Jaime each had hat tricks. Julio Lopez scored twice, and Emiliano Nuñez and Josue Ayala added a goal apiece.
American Falls hosts No. 2 Marsh Valley on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Snake River travels to No. 3 Aberdeen on Wednesday at 5 p.m. for a loser-out game.
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
NO. 2 MARSH VALLEY 8, NO. 3 ABERDEEN 0
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles had no problems in their first game of the district tournament.
“I’m just glad we showed up and played as well as we did, even though we could have played down to the competition,” Marsh Valley coach Devin Shurtliff said. “It was a good jump start for Wednesday’s game. ... I think more than anything, being a young team and gaining experience throughout the season, I think we’re prepared for American Falls again.”
Dylan Call, Nate Smedley, Brock Young and Bill Huckstep each scored twice for the Eagles.
Marsh Valley plays at No. 1 American Falls on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Aberdeen hosts No. 4 Snake River in a loser-out game Wednesday at 5 p.m.
THUNDER RIDGE 5, HIGHLAND 0
At Highland, Thunder Ridge was too much for the hosts.
The Rams (0-10-0, 0-7-0) host Idaho Falls on Wednesday.