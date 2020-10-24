2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
BEAR LAKE 3, WEST SIDE 2
After almost surrendering a two-sets-to-one lead, Bear Lake just edged out West Side to win the 2A District 5 volleyball tournament in five sets: 21-25, 25-19, 25-16, 18-25, 15-13.
Kalisha Parker had 20 kills and Lydia Johnson had 10 blocks for the Bears.
Bear Lake (21-9-1, 7-1) now heads to the state tournament on a 13-match winning streak. The Bears will play either New Plymouth or Firth in the first round of the state tournament Friday.
West Side, the No. 2 seed from District 5, will play Valley in the first round.
1A DII DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
LEADORE 3, NORTH GEM 0
ROCKLAND 3, GRACE LUTHERAN 1
LEADORE 3, ROCKLAND 0
At Leadore, the Cowboys struggled and were put away in straight sets: 25-14, 25-15, 25-15.
Rockland beat Grace Lutheran in four sets but then lost to Leadore in three.
The results ended both teams' seasons.
Mackay beat Watersprings for the district championship.