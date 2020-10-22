VOLLEYBALL
5A DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
HIGHLAND 3, IDAHO FALLS 2
MADISON 3, HIGHLAND 0
At Madison, a tough five-setter got Highland back to a rematch with Madison in the title game of the 5A District 5-6 tournament, but the Rams dropped three close sets to the Bobcats, ending their season.
Highland swept Idaho Falls on Tuesday, but the two teams went to a fifth set Thursday, with the Rams taking it 15-13 to move on.
But after taking Madison to five sets Tuesday, Highland fell in three to the Bobcats, 21-25, 22-25, 21-25.
McKenna Armstrong led the Rams with 24 kills over the two matches. Mackenna Thayne added 18, and Kaylee Nielsen had 56 digs.
"It may not have been our night tonight, but this team took major steps in the right direction," Highland coach Kelsey Rhoades said. "Even though things didn't end the way we wanted, we still walked out with our heads held high."
Highland's final record was 29-9.
4A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
POCATELLO 3, CENTURY 0
PRESTON 3, POCATELLO 1
At Preston, the Indians clinched a state tournament bid by beating Pocatello in four sets, 25-16, 24-26, 25-22, 25-10.
That came after Pocatello beat Century for the first time in district tournament play, 25-21, 25-22, 28-26.
Ellie Johnson had 11 kills and Tori Garbett had 27 digs for Pocatello in the first match.
Alexia Jones had 10 kills and Garbett added 33 more digs against Preston.
Preston next plays in the 4A state tournament, which starts Oct. 30 at Kimberly. The Indians will play the No. 1 seed from District 1-2.
Century's and Pocatello's seasons are over.
1A DI DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
GRACE 3, BUTTE 0
For the third-straight season, Grace volleyball captured the 1A DI District 5-6 championship, this time doing so after downing Butte in straight sets, 25-21, 25-15, 25–14.