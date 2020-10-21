VOLLEYBALL
2A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
BEAR LAKE 3, WEST SIDE 2
WEST SIDE 3, MALAD 0
After Malad knocked off Soda Springs in an earlier game, Bear Lake downed West Side in five sets: 25-22, 25-17, 24-26, 22-25, 15-11.
That set up a a late-night matchup between West Side and Malad for the second state bid among 2A District 5. The Pirates finished it off quick, topping Malad in three sets: 25-19, 25-18, 25-17.
West Side and Bear Lake, both of whom earned a spot on the state tournament, will play again on Friday for the district title. The Pirates will have to win twice to lift the hardware.
CROSS COUNTRY
5A DISTRICT 5-6 MEET
Highland boys cross country finished fifth in its five-team district race on Wednesday, which eliminates it from a chance at state. Regardless, Highland's Jared Harden still had an impressive showing, placing sixth with a time of 16:15.
The Rams' girls squad suffered the same fate, placing fifth. Lauren Benson (13th) and Mazee Southward (16th) finished inside the top-20 with sub-21-minute finishes.
1A DISTRICT 5-6 MEET
Grace's Cole Wilkerson (16:58) and Rockland's Kamber Smith (21:41) won the respective boys and girls races at Wednesday's 1A District 5-6 cross country championship.
Grace topped Rockland by 18 points to capture the boys conference title but Rockland edged the Grizzlies by 15 to win the girls' race.