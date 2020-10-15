VOLLEYBALL
HIGHLAND 3, POCATELLO 0
At Pocatello, the Rams wrapped up a stellar regular season with a three-set victory over the Indians, 25-14, 25-7, 25-18.
McKenna Armstrong had 13 kills and Autumn Thompson had 31 assists for Highland.
"It's always good to end your season with a win," Highland coach Kelsey Rhoades said. "We were trying new things tonight and playing with a lot of confidence."
Highland (27-7) plays Idaho Falls on Oct. 22 in the first round of the 5A District 5-6 tournament. Pocatello also goes into the district tournament next.
SNAKE RIVER 3, MARSH VALLEY 0
At Marsh Valley, the Panthers had little trouble in their regular-season finale, winning 25-12, 25-20, 25-18.
Lillie Bouse had 13 digs and three aces for Snake River.
The Panthers (7-22-4, 2-2) play Marsh Valley again in the first round of the 3A District 5 tournament Saturday at American Falls. The winner of that match plays American Falls.
WEST SIDE 3, MALAD 0
West Side clinched the No. 1 seed in the district tournament with a three-set win over Malad, 25-18, 25-23, 25-14.
The Pirates will host the district tournament, which begins Saturday.
BEAR LAKE 3, SODA SPRINGS 0
At Soda Springs, Bear Lake swept the hosts in both teams' regular-season finale.
Kalisha Parker led the Bears with seven kills.
Bear Lake (18-10, 7-1) and Soda Springs will both go into the 2A District 5 tournament next.
GRACE 3, BUTTE COUNTY 1
At Grace, the Grizzlies wrapped up their regular season with a four-set win, 25-19, 19-25, 25-17, 25-9.
"We served pretty well against them," Grace coach Heidi Stoddard said. "Our passing was a little weak, which affected our attack, but overall we played well as a team."
Maniah Clegg had 11 kills and libero Courtney Donaldson had a standout all-around game for Grace.
The win put the Grizzlies at 5-1 in 1A DI District 5-6, tied for first with Butte County. After losing a coin flip, they'll be the No. 2 seed for the district tournament. They'll play their first-round opponent, Challis, on Tuesday at Watersprings.
1A DII DISTRICT 5-6 TOURNAMENT
NO. 5 ROCKLAND 3, NO. 4 NORTH GEM 1
Rockland survived a first-set setback to win its district tournament opener, 16-25, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23.
"After our setter got hurt in our last game against North Gem, we've had to start in a totally new rotation," Rockland coach Shalissa Tomkinson said "After the first set, I was really nervous that we weren't going to be able to pull it off, but then we started picking up the intensity and the girls started talking more and doing a great job."
Addie Wilson had 16 digs and Emma Jensen 21 assists for Rockland.
The Bulldogs (11-8) play at No. 1 Watersprings on Saturday at 11 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
POCATELLO CITY MEET
Pocatello High dominated the city meet, winning both individual and both team titles.
Shane Gard won the boys race for the Indians, with Century's Xander Thompson second and Highland's Jared Harden third.
However, after an evenly-distributed top three, Poky runners Brevin Vaughan and Sunny Gunn finished fourth and fifth, respectively, helping the Indians take the team title with 28 points to Highland's 49 and Century's 51.
Bailey Bird won the girls race for Pocatello, continuing her strong season. Century's Ava Patterson was second, but three Poky runners — Taylor Bunderson, Hailey Renzello and Sulette Ferreyra — rounded out the top five.
Lauren Benson was Highland's top runner in seventh.
Pocatello won the team trophy with 21 points to Highland's 49 and Century's 59.