VOLLEYBALL
AMERICAN FALLS 3, MARSH VALLEY 0
After a tight first set, American Falls swept Marsh Valley handily: 25-23, 25-14, 25-20.
"It took us a little while to get into the right mindset where we hustled after every ball an had consistency on all our hits," American Falls coach Jami Adair said.:Once we did, we did a good job at maintaining out momentum.
"I'm just proud of them for overcoming a slow start and getting into that consistent, aggressive mindset."
The Beavers' blowout second set had a lot to do with Macy Hall's serving. Most of her seven aces came in the middle set. Elsewhere, Emma Barclay slammed down 10 kills and Mitana Robinson tallied four kills, four blocks
American Falls (14-2, 4-0) plays next at West Jefferson Wednesday at 7 p.m. Marsh Valley (1-8, 0-3) hosts Snake River Thursday ta 6:30 p.m.
POCATELLO 3, CENTURY 1
Playing for the second time this season, Pocatello avenged an earlier loss and defeated conference foe Century in four sets: 25-19, 25-16, 23-25, 25-22.
"I think we're just working out some kinks," said Century coach Breanne Robinson. "But we had some moments where we were competing and we looked (good). I think it's just a matter of still working to get better every day and then believing that they can do it. Our confidence is a little shaky right now."
Sophomore Addee Butler had 14 kills and senior Preslie Merrill scooped 10 digs for the Diamondbacks.
Century (6-14, 1-2) play at Preston Thursday at 7 p.m. Pocatello hosts Highland Thursday at 7 p.m.
MADISON 3, HIGHLAND 1
The Rams play next at Pocatello on Thursday at 7 p.m.