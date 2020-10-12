BOYS SOCCER
4A DISTRICT 6 TOURNAMENT
NO. 1 BLACKFOOT 3, NO. 4 SHELLEY 0
At Blackfoot, the Broncos survived treacherous conditions to win their first-round district tournament game.
“Districts are a different beast. The wind was nasty,” Blackfoot coach Liam Pope said. “You’re always a bit afraid of one slip-up and then the game turns, because our third goal didn’t come until late. But we got the win, and that’s what you’re looking for in the first round.”
Dominic Sanchez scored twice and Frankie Garcia added the third goal for Blackfoot, which hosts No. 2 Hillcrest on Wednesday for the district championship.
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
NO. 1 AMERICAN FALLS 3, NO. 2 MARSH VALLEY 2
At American Falls, the Beavers held off a Marsh Valley comeback to win the 3A District 5 title and advance to the state tournament.
Jose Jaime, Alex Bribiezca Cabrera and Julio Lopez scored to give American Falls a 3-0 lead before two late goals from Marsh Valley.
With the win, American Falls claims the district’s only state tournament berth. The Beavers will play the No. 1 seed from District 4 in Post Falls on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m.
Marsh Valley’s season is over.
GIRLS SOCCER
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
NO. 2 AMERICAN FALLS 8, NO. 3 SNAKE RIVER 0
At Marsh Valley, American Falls dominated to keep its season alive.
Kaylee Hunt had a hat trick for the Beavers, McKenzie Long and Raquel Fehringer scored two goals apiece, and Liz Garnica added one.
“We definitely had our heads on straight this time,” American Falls coach Brett Reed said. “We did some adjustments and they paid off in the long run. We knew we had to come away with the win, but we went into it with a little different attitude. Instead of feeling the pressure, we just decided to have fun and play, and I think that made a world of difference.”
American Falls now plays Teton in Blackfoot on Saturday in a state play-in game. In their previous matchup this season, the Beavers beat Teton 3-1 on Sept. 19.
Snake River’s season is over. The Panthers finished 7-9-3.
“The record this year is better than we have had,” Snake River coach Becky Young said. “It’s more of a beginning for us. We lose one senior. We’re building a program. We were fifth last year in the district, we were third this year. We’re going the right way.”