BOYS SOCCER
5A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
HIGHLAND 2, IDAHO FALLS 1
After Highland freshman Julian Pena answered a first-half Idaho Falls goal in the second half, the game went to overtime. Early in the first OT, Idaho Falls received an penalty kick, and it was blocked by the Rams’ 14-year old freshman goalie, David Staats.
That set the stage for Highland’s game-winning goal in the second overtime to secure its 2-1 victory.
“Our midfielder, James Francis, we kept on saying put it in and hit a shot because the wind was blowing,” Highland coach Mark Muzzo said. “(Francis) hit it from about 40 meters out. It hit off the crossbar and it landed at (Junior Tregan Younis’) feet. He controlled it and put it far post, right into the far pocket. Pretty far out, too. Probably 20 to 25 meters.”
Just like that, Highland is one victory away from earning a bid to state.
“What this means to Highland soccer is huge,” Muzzo added. “We’ve had nothing but interesting years. To be in the championship game, it means everything to a team that started 0-8. It helps build the program.”
Highland plays the winner of Madison and Thunder Ridge on Thursday at 4 p.m. The winner will earn a birth in the state tournament. The loser will have to play another game on Saturday to try and earn a bid.
GIRLS SOCCER
3A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT
SNAKE RIVER 3, MALAD 0
Knowing that a loss would knock it out of the district tournament, Snake River downed Malad, 3-0.
“Our percentages were way up today,” said Snake River coach Becky Young. “We had only nine shots on goal total and three of them went in. We were moving the ball around better, just controlling it and looking for better shots. Malad is a great team and they’re well-coached, but we had some girls who found the right spots on the field.”
Gigi Trejo had two goals for the Panthers and Emyrie Adams netted a score on a first-half direct kick.
In what will be a rematch of its 2-1 overtime loss to begin district play, Snake River (7-8-3), will play American Falls (13-4-1, 5-3-1) on Monday at 4 p.m. at Marsh Valley High.
The winner of that game will play the loser of Sugar-Salem and Teton for a state bid.
MARSH VALLEY 6, AMERICAN FALLS 1
Marsh Valley earned a spot in the state tournament for the 10th-straight year with its 6-1 victory over American Falls Saturday.
“It’s amazing,” Marsh Valley coach Rachelle Gilbert said. “The girls have worked really hard for it for multiple years. It’s really inspiring for them to set a goal and achieve it.”
“Takeaways, we were working on our defensive discipline, like not overcommitting individually. AF has done a great job infiltrating it for several games so we worked for days on that so we could make our defense tighter. On offense, we were finding great passes that opened the field up.”
Abby Marshall had a hat trick, Cami Harris had a pair and Gracie Campbell had one goal for the Eagles. For American Falls, it was Kaylee Hunt who netted its lone score.
With Marsh Valley heading to state, American Falls’ path to the state tournament continues with a rematch of Snake River, which the Beavers’ beat 2-1 in overtime to start this year’s tournament.
“We’re getting a few players back that are coming back from injury or sickness,” said American Falls’ coach Brett Reed. “I think this result is going to be a different result with Snake River. We’re going in the mindset that it’s 0-0 and that the state tournament is still within our grasp.”
Marsh Valley (15-3-1, 10-0-1) plays in state tournament on Thursday at 3 p.m. in Post Falls against a squad still to be determined.
American Falls (13-4-1, 5-3-1) plays Snake River (7-8-3) on Monday at 4 p.m. at Marsh Valley High. The winner of that game will play the loser of Sugar-Salem and Teton for a state bid.
VOLLEYBALL
WATERSPINGS 3, ROCKLAND 0
25-20, 25-12, 25-19
NORTH GEM 3, ROCKLAND 0
25-10, 25-20, 25-22
Rockland dropped both of its matches Saturday, losing in straight sets to both Watersprings and North Gem.
“We started out really strong. we had some really good rallies,” Rockland coach Shalissa Tomkinson said. “Then it slowly went downhill from there. They start watching the scoreboard and when they see we start getting, they kind of give up a little bit. I don’t know how else to describe it.”
The second-match loss, though, wasn’t as frustrating to Tomkinson. Just a few plays into its first set against North Gem, Rockland’s starting setter went down with a sprained ankle.
“I had to put my next best option in — my sophomore, Emma Jensen,” Tomkinson said. “But she hasn’t played backup setter a whole lot so it was a hard adjustment. That’s a lot of pressure.”
Jensen had 9 assists while junior Kiersley Boyer had seven kills and six blocks.
Rickland (9-8, 5-7) travels to Aberdeen on Tuesday at 6 p.m.