BOYS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 68, JEROME 62 OT
At Jerome, Century needed overtime to secure its second victory of the season.
"We got up early on them and then they kind of controlled most of the game,” Century coach Ryan Frost said. “We slowly chipped away in the fourth and tied it up. In overtime, we did a good job and I don't think they made a shot in overtime."
The Diamondbacks were down seven after the third quarter but got a big charge from Deakon Blackhawk and a few clutch baskets from Emmett Holt to send the game into an extra period.
"Our defense wasn't very good early, then in the fourth quarter we finally started playing some defense,” Frost said.
Holt led Century with 24 points, followed by double-digit performances from Titan Fleischmann (12), Eli Williams (12) and Bruin Fleischmann (10). Jerome’s Scott Cook stole the show with a 30-point performance highlighted by a half-dozen triples.
"Early in the game, we did a good job with help defense,” Frost said. “But when Cook starts taking Steph Curry 3s, we started picking him fullcourt.”
Century (2-0) hosts Logan on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
NORTH GEM 85, SHO-BAN 31
At Sho-Ban, North Gem opened its season with an offensive showcase.
Ransom Cooper scored 15 points to lead five Cowboys in double figures, including Bridger Hatch and James Bodily both with 13.
"We get five guys in double figures, I like that," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "I like our depth, being able to get a bunch of guys in and everybody be productive, that feels pretty good."
Jeremy Friday scored 10 points to lead Sho-Ban (0-1), which scored 17 points in the second quarter but otherwise struggled offensively.
North Gem (1-0) plays at Clark County next Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
RIGBY 53, HIGHLAND 15
At Rigby, another injury plagued Highland in its 53-15 loss to Rigby.
Just a game after losing arguably their best player, guard Meghan Calley, in a win over Century, the Rams again lost a key piece early in a game. This time, they couldn’t overcome it.
"We lost Kayzee Vaughan in the first minute of the game and everything went downhill from there," Highland coach Gino Mariani said.
Highland scored just one point in the first quarter and only shot 10% (3 for 30) for the game. Meanwhile, Rigby capitalized on 21 Rams turnovers and shot nearly 40% from the field.
Highland (3-1) plays at Preston on Thursday.
AMERICAN FALLS 44, POCATELLO 40
At American Falls, the Beavers used a combined 35 points from Mckenzie Long and Emma Barclay to knock off Pocatello, 44-40.
"They only needed four scorers because we let two girls get away from us,” Pocatello coach Sunny Evans said. “We have to understand that and have to find them. We have to be determined to not let that happen.
"Giving up 44 points isn't bad. We need to get better. We need to hold teams under 44. But considering how few practices we had, that's not too bad."
American Falls was down at half but used a stout defensive performance in the third quarter — holding Poky to three points in the period — to surge to the victory over a higher classification squad.
Just as Long and Barclay were the dynamic duo for the Beavers, Pocatello had a pair of their own who excelled. Hallie Pearson and Ellie Johnson led the way for the Indians, netting 14 and 12 points, respectively.
"They were really dialed in from the get-go and really aggressive,” Evans said. “I’ll be honest, they were not very good in our first game -- and they knew that. They came to me and said, 'Hey coach, I'll be better.' And they were. I love that leadership from them."
Pocatello (0-2) travels to Blackfoot on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
American Falls (3-2) plays at West Side on Friday at 7 p.m.
BLACKFOOT 64, SHELLEY 44
At Blackfoot, "the lid finally came off" for the Broncos, who had all five starters score in double figures.
"We've been struggling to score the last few games," Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. "(Tonight), we did well offensively. We were patient, which is something that we've been working on, and we really shared the ball well. Starting five all in double digits, that's pretty neat, I think."
Izzy Arave led the way with 14 points, Hadley Humpherys had 13, Kianna Wright 12, Esperanza Vergara 11 and Prairie Caldwell 10.
Blackfoot (2-2) plays at home against Pocatello on Thursday.
ABERDEEN 54, FIRTH 39
At Firth, Aberdeen moved to 3-0, pulling away from the hosts in the fourth quarter.
Hope Driscoll had 19 points and Yasmin Ortiz added 11 for the Tigers, who led by just two points going into the final quarter before making some adjustments.
"We went man and they played right with us, so we switched to a trapping press and opened it up on them," Aberdeen coach Logan Driscoll said. "(Firth) is patient, they work through their offense, but we stuck with that, covered them. It was just that balanced effort from the girls."
Aberdeen plays at Malad on Thursday.
ROCKLAND AT WATERSPRINGS
The game was postponed because of COVID-related issues with Watersprings' team. It was rescheduled for Wednesday, December 30, at Watersprings.
Rockland (2-0) hosts Murtaugh on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
CENTURY 68, JEROME 62 OT
Century 15 13 16 18 6 — 68
Jerome 14 17 20 11 0 — 62
Century -- Emmett Holt 24, Titan Fleischmann 12, Eli Williams 12, Bruin Fleischmann 10, Jordan Lee 5, Deakon Blackhawk 3, Parker Tolman 2.
Jerome -- Scott Cook 30, Mikey Lloyd 14, Schuyler Mower 9, Evan Sheffield 5, Keenan Blair 4.
NORTH GEM 85, SHO-BAN 31
North Gem 20 22 25 18 — 85
Sho-Ban 3 17 3 8 — 31
North Gem — Leavitt 2, Freeman 12, Low 6, Cook 3, Corta 11, Hatch 13, Bodily 13, Setser 8, Yost 2, Cooper 15.
Sho-Ban — Thomas 5, Honena 4, Brunette 3, Bear 4, Friday 10, Amboh 2, Tarness 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
RIGBY 53, HIGHLAND 15
Rigby 18 11 13 11 -- 53
Highland 1 8 2 4 -- 15
Rigby -- Tylie Jones 13, Brooklyn Yownstrom 8, Brooke Donnelly 7, Hadley Good 7, Kambree Barber 6, Camryn Williams 4, Anastasia Kennedy 4, Kiersten Raymond 2, Naomi Nunez 2.
Highland -- Khalia Pongah 5, Clarissa Schrock 3, Saydree Bell 3, Mackenna Thayne 2, Kiki Baldwin 1, Kenadee Tracy 1.
AMERICAN FALLS 44, POCATELLO 40
Pocatello 17 9 3 10 -- 40
American Falls 9 14 10 11 -- 44
Pocatello -- Hallie Pearson 14, Ellie Johnson 12, Alexia Tinno 5, Chole Fullmer 4, Jadyn Burt 3, Tayja Williams 2.
American Falls -- Mckenzie Long 18, Emma Barclay 17, Zoie Grigg 5, Lilli Bell 4.
BLACKFOOT 64, SHELLEY 44
Shelley 15 13 5 11 — 44
Blackfoot 19 20 13 12 — 64
Shelley — Ottley 7, Watenbarger 6, Taylor 9, Leckington 2, Madsen 2, Cannon 11, Peebles 2, Murdoch 5.
Blackfoot — Caldwell 10, Arave 14, Vergara 11, Wright 12, Humpherys 13, Foster 2, Dalley 2.
ABERDEEN 54, FIRTH 39
Aberdeen 13 10 13 18 — 54
Firth 14 6 14 5 — 39
Aberdeen — Serna 8, Ortiz 11, Phillips 9, Driscoll 19, Watson 7.
Firth — Robbins 5, Clayson 4, Mecham 6, Jolley 3, Barker 11, Folkman 2, McKinnon 8.