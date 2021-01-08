GIRLS BASKETBALL
SNAKE RIVER 57, KIMBERLY 40
At Kimberly, Snake River kept rolling on, recording a comfortable win.
"We kind of got up on them early and stayed there, so we were able to work on some things," Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. "It was a good team game, we shot the ball well, I'm happy with how everybody played. I thought we rebounded well this game, which we've been trying to improve on, and I thought our effort was consistent through all four quarters."
Josee Steadman led Snake River with 19 points, but Reagan VanOrden (14), Rylie Edlefsen (12) and Adia Goff (10) were also in double figures for the Panthers.
Snake River (12-2) opens 3A District 5 play at American Falls on Wednesday.
BONNEVILLE 49, HIGHLAND 38
At Bonneville, every player listed in the book scored for Highland, but it was still a tough offensive outing for the Rams in a low-scoring loss.
"We shot 14% from the field for the game," Highland coach Gino Mariani said. "Not going to win many with that percentage."
Saydree Bell scored 10 to lead Highland (7-6), which plays at Madison on Tuesday.
RIGBY 63, BLACKFOOT 56 (OT)
At Blackfoot, the Broncos took 5A Rigby into overtime, only to fall there.
"It was a tough loss, but I was proud of how the girls competed," Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said.
Izzy Arave led Blackfoot with a game-high 23 points. Prairie Caldwell added 13.
The Broncos (10-4) play at Hillcrest on Tuesday.
PRESTON 53, MARSH VALLEY 28
At Marsh Valley, Preston post player Kylie Larsen scored 16 points to lead the Indians.
Mickayla Robertson added 11 for Preston, and the Indians shut down Marsh Valley after the first quarter.
Hayley Bennett led Marsh Valley with 10 points.
Preston (13-3) plays at Green Canyon (UT) on Saturday. Marsh Valley (7-7) plays at West Side on Saturday.
ABERDEEN 57, BEAR LAKE 46
At Aberdeen, the scoring efforts of Courtney Phillips and Yasmin Ortiz helped the Tigers pull away from Bear Lake in the second half.
Phillips had 17 points and Ortiz added 15 for Aberdeen, which led 31-30 at halftime but held Bear Lake to just 16 points in the second half.
Hailey Humpherys scored 15 points to lead the Bears.
Aberdeen (8-4, 2-0 2A District 5) plays Tuesday at Declo. Bear Lake (6-6, 2-2) plays Saturday at Rich (UT).
SODA SPRINGS 62, MALAD 18
At Soda Springs, the Cardinals broke out of a shooting slump.
"We have been struggling scoring all year," Soda Springs coach Wade Schvaneveldt said. "Tonight we knocked them down."
Nelly Pelayo led the charge with 23 points for Soda Springs. Shannon Hudnell led Malad with eight.
Soda (4-8, 2-1 2A District 5) plays at Aberdeen on Wednesday. Malad (1-13, 0-3) hosts West Side on Wednesday.
WEST SIDE 48, RICH COUNTY (UT) 43
At West Side, the Pirates got a big contribution from an unsung scorer in their 48-43 win over Rich County (UT).
Jocie Phillips, who is usually asked to be an great defender and distributer, nabbed 11 points.
“Tonight, my little point guard stepped up and got into some high scoring,” West Side coach Bob Sorensen said of Phillips. “We don’t ask her to score. But tonight, she saw the need and hit some big shots.”
The game’s leading scorer, though, was Kajsia Fuller, who tallied 15 points.
West Side (4-8, 1-2) hosts Marsh Valley on Saturday.
GRACE 51, CHALLIS 30
At Challis, Grace stayed fresh after a four-hour bus ride and used a big first quarter en route to a 51-30 road win.
“It’s always a long trip up there to Challis. It’s an early tip and got us out of our routine,” Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. “But I was proud of the girls to come out firing and have 21 in the first quarter. You don’t want to play sloppy after sitting on the bus for so long.”
Grace’s most-prolific scorer, Maniah Clegg, was held in check on Friday, only recording 2 points. Instead, a trio of freshmen — Melody Straatman, Jacie Christensen and Sydnee Smith — combined to score 30 points.
“I think a lot of it is, our freshmen class has played a lot of games the last few years,” Christensen said. “It’s definitely throwing them into the fire, but they’ve stepped up. We’re shorter on numbers this year and they’ve stepped in and helped us out. And Maniah is such a valuable player, she takes a lot of pressure off them.”
Grace (15-2, 2-0) hosts Butte County on Thursday.
ROCKLAND 45, WATERSPRINGS 17
At Rockland, the Bulldogs locked down on defense to beat Watersprings with a balanced effort.
"We struggled a little in the first half offensively," Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. "We moved the ball well on offense, we were maybe a little more deliberate tonight. Our kids played great defense tonight, they really did. From that standpoint, I was really pleased. We just didn't give them a lot at all."
Ember Farr had 11 points and Kiersley Boyer added 10 and nine rebounds for Rockland.
The Bulldogs (11-1, 8-0 1A DII District 5-6) host Grace Lutheran on Jan. 15.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST SIDE 44, RICH (UT) 40
At Rich, Bryler Shurtliff's 21 points carried West Side to the win.
"It was a good road win for us," West Side coach Tyler Brown said. "I thought we played well for the most part. It seems like we missed a lot of shots, but we made enough to win."
West Side (6-1) plays at Soda Springs on Thursday.
NORTH GEM 98, SHO-BAN 26
At North Gem, the Cowboys jumped out to a big lead and got a lot of run for the end of the bench in a home win.
"The starters played about a quarter-and-a-half," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "We got everybody into the game, everybody contributed. Even the guys deep on the bench played hard on the defensive end, which led to points on the offensive end."
James Bodily's 26 points and Bridger Hatch's 18 led four North Gem players in double figures. Tre Dixey hit two 3s to start the game for Sho-Ban, giving the Chiefs a short-lived lead, and finished with 14 for the visitors.
North Gem (8-1, 6-1 1A DII District 5-6) plays Saturday at Challis. Sho-Ban hosts Rockland on Tuesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
SNAKE RIVER 57, KIMBERLY 40
Snake River 20 18 13 6 — 57
Kimberly 10 9 9 12 — 40
Snake River — Goff 10, Jo. Steadman 19, VanOrden 14, Edlefsen 12, Rodriguez 2.
Kimberly — Garey 19, Moeller 4, Stanger 6, Smith 1, Miller 4, Wright 6.
BONNEVILLE 49, HIGHLAND 38
Highland 6 12 10 10 — 38
Bonneville 9 15 17 8 — 49
Highland — Schrock 5, Agado 2, S. Bell 10, Homer 6, Tracy 1, Baldwin 3, T. Bell 1, Maughan 6, Thayne 3, Fiefia 1.
Bonneville — Shaw 4, Kofe 10, Sorenson 6, Faulkner 7, Hunt 15, Trane 6, Shurtliff 1.
RIGBY 63, BLACKFOOT 56 (OT)
Rigby 2 11 18 21 11 — 63
Blackfoot 9 10 15 18 4 — 56
Rigby — Jones 12, Boone 3, Williams 3, Briggs 4, Barber 2, Flood 11, Donnelly 19, Kennedy 6, Youngstrom 3.
Blackfoot — Caldwell 13, Arave 23, Vergarra 6, Wright 6, Humpherys 8.
PRESTON 53, MARSH VALLEY 28
Preston 15 16 13 9 — 53
Marsh Valley 11 7 6 4 — 28
Preston — Marlow 3, Knapp 9, Ward 7, Larsen 16, Moser 3, Robertson 11, Meek 4.
Marsh Valley —Hadley 6, Ab. Marshall 3, An. Marshall 2, Armstrong 7, Bennett 10.
ABERDEEN 57, BEAR LAKE 46
Bear Lake 13 17 8 8 — 46
Aberdeen 13 18 15 11 — 57
Bear Lake — Humpherys 15, Skinner 6, Johnson 9, Sharp 4, Parker 7, Hennick 5.
Aberdeen — Serna 7, Ortiz 15, Phillips 17, Driscoll 9, Watson 7, Hernandez 2.
SODA SPRINGS 62, MALAD 18
Malad 7 3 4 4 — 18
Soda Springs 18 12 23 9 — 62
Malad — McClain 2, Horsley 1, Hebdon 2, Hudnell 8, Dorius 1, Green 2, Thomas 2.
Soda Springs — A. Moldenhauer 2, K. Moldenhauer 4, Garbett 7, Somsen 6, Pelayo 23, Jacobsen 6, Thompson 10, Billman 4.
WEST SIDE 48, RICH COUNTY (UT) 43
Rich County 13 9 8 13 — 43
West Side 13 13 13 9 — 48
Rich County — Stacey 14, Peterson 9, Tingey 7, Lutz 6, Cornia 4, Smith 2, McKee 1.
West Side — K. Fuller 15, J. Phillips 11, S. Fuller 9, Lemon 6, Telford 3, Dean 2, Barzee 2.
GRACE 51, CHALLIS 30
Grace 21 7 11 12 — 51
Challis 5 5 5 15 — 30
Grace — Straatman 12, Christensen 10, Smith 8, Lloyd 7, Mansfield 5, Walker 5, Hulse 2, Clegg 2.
Challis — Rembelski 9, Farr 8, Oeika 4, Erickson 3, Strand 2, Baldwin 2, Taylor 2.
ROCKLAND 45, WATERSPRINGS 17
Watersprings 4 1 4 8 — 17
Rockland 11 14 15 5 — 45
Watersprings — Merkle 4, Kincaid 2, Syverson 9, Brigalva 2.
Rockland — Petersen 2, Hansen 6, A. Wilson 4, T. Boyer 2, K. Boyer 10, Jensen 3, Lee 5, T. Wilson 2, Farr 11.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
WEST SIDE 44, RICH (UT) 40
West Side — Noreen 4, P. Henderson 2, Brown 8, Shurtliff 21, E. Henderson 4, Stewart 3, Love 2.
NORTH GEM 98, SHO-BAN 26
Sho-Ban 13 9 4 0 — 26
North Gem 31 20 27 20 — 98
Sho-Ban — Honena 6, Dixey 14, Friday 4, Tarness 2.
North Gem — Leavitt 2, Freeman 4, Low 11, Cook 2, Corta 14, Hatch 18, Barnes 2, Bodily 26, Setser 6, Yost 5, Cooper 8.