WRESTLING
In its first dual meet of the year, Highland secured a 44-36 victory over Century.
The cross-town victory was a welcome dose of positivity in the Rams’ program. Just as the season began, Highland had to quarantine multiple times because of COVID exposures, which delayed the start of its season until mid-December.
“They were quarantined and had to do all the things in their houses. I would have to send them workouts and they tried to replicate them,” Highland coach Kolby Cordingley.
“It is a unique year, a unique experience. I thought kids worked really hard and responded well.”
On Wednesday, that showed.
Among those who won their matches for the Rams were: Kellan Sagendorf (126), Emilio Velasquez (132), Rustan Cordingley (145), Kael Cordingley (160), Bristin Corrigan (170) and Logan George (220).
Highland has loads of talent back on its 2021 squad. Last year, George and Kael Cordingley were runners-up at state while Emilo Valasquez and Rustan Cordingly finished third.
“We are figuring it out as we’re going along. We have a little catch-up to do but the kids are up to it, Kolby Cordingley said.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MALAD 49, WEST JEFFERSON 48
At West Jefferson, an insane buzzer-beater lifted Malad to a 49-48 victory.
Down two with two seconds left, Malad inbounded the ball to senior point guard Tom Simpson. He came around a screen from center Riley Cluff and laughed a prayer from just past the opposite free-throw line.
Nothing but net.
Malad senior guard Tom Simpson drained a three-quarters court buzzer beater tonight to grab a 1-point win over West Jefferson. pic.twitter.com/2gQqVs4mmV— Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) January 7, 2021
“It was pandemonium. It was awesome,” Malad coach Tony Gibbs said. “They were just so happy. All Tom can think of is Steph Curry in 2016 when he hit the deep game-winner against Thunder.
“After he let it go, he said he thought it had a chance when it was about halfway in the air.”
Malad (4-4) plays at Ririe on Saturday.
BEAR LAKE 39, FIRTH 38
At Firth, a late layup helped Bear Lake notch a 39-38 road victory.
“We had the ball with 27 seconds left,” Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said, “and we ran a little play and got a little backside layup from Matthew Hammond. Owen Teuscher made a great drive and dish.”
Teuscher finished with a game-high 16 points and Hammond wasn’t far behind with 14. On Wednesday, the pair was fantastic.
“Tonight they played really well,” Carlsen said. “We struggled to score tonight but we moved the ball well and they knocked some shots down.”
Bear Lake (5-6) plays at Grace on Thursday.
GRACE LUTHERAN 44, CLARK COUNTY 17
At Grace Lutheran, the Royals came back from winter break and earned their first win of the season
“We’ve played some tough teams to start,” Grace Lutheran coach Jeremy Hess said. “The top of our conference is pretty loaded and we’re young. So we had some growing pains and we’ll probably continue to have those. Looking at this week, I was just hoping we found our rhythm.”
Grace Lutheran had two players score 14 points, helping it secure the victory.
“We had a couple good days of practice and we really found our rhythm. We pushed the pace a little bit and got some transition buckets.”
Grace Lutheran (1-4, 1-4) play at home on Thursday against Taylor’s Crossing.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 62, FILER 44
At Filer, a spark lit within Century and propelled them to a 62-44 road win.
“We finally played with a little bit of emotion,” Diamondbacks coach Chris Shuler said. “We came out fired up and were excited to play. We shot the ball well tonight but we forced some turnovers. I was just happy we showed some emotion, it got us going.”
Tenleigh Smith scored 9 points. Ashton Adamson had 14. And Taylor Smith tallied a game-high 16.
“She hit a couple buckets earlier and her teammates were cheering her on and feeding her,” Shuler said of Taylor Smith.
Century (9-5) hosts Pocatello on Friday.
PRESTON 50, POCATELLO 26
Top-ranked Preston scored the first five points of the game, had a double-digit lead before the first quarter was over and coasted to a 50-26 road victory over Pocatello on Wednesday night.
“The game was about what we expected,” Preston head coach Ryan Harris said. “Poky is scrappy, but they’re really young. Our experience showed tonight. We came out and jumped on them early like I expected us to do.
“I’d like to learn to play more disciplined when we have a big lead. We didn’t come out in the third quarter with as much intensity as we need to. But we got the win. It’s always good to start conference play 1-0.”
Preston went on runs of 6-0 and 11-0 in the second quarter to terminate any slim chance of a Pocatello comeback. Hailey Meek returned from her injury and scored 14 of her game-high 16 points in the opening half. Meek scored seven straight points during Preston’s aforementioned 11-0 spurt.
The Gate City Indians (1-11) netted the first five points of the third quarter, but the Franklin County Indians (12-3) answered with six unanswered points. Preston, which took a 31-9 lead into the locker room, led by at least 20 points the rest of the way.
Preston, winners of four straight, was able to substitute freely in the second half and nine different players ended up scoring for the visitors.
Kylie Larsen netted 10 of her 11 points in the opening half for Preston, which got seven points from Addison Moser — all in the fourth quarter. Chloe Fullmer finished with seven of her team-high 12 points in the fourth quarter for Pocatello.
Preston (12-3, 1-0) plays at Marsh Valley on Friday.
Pocatello (1-11, 0-1) travels to Century on Wednesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 53, HIGHLAND 42
At Highland, the Rams had chances late but suffered a 53-42 loss to Thunder Ridge.
“The girls had a tremendous effort against a quality team,” Highland coach Gino Mariani said. “It was a three-point game with four minutes left. We had our opportunities.”
Saydree Bell had 9 points while Kiki Baldwin and Lydia Maughan scored 8 each.
Highland (7-5, 2-2) plays at Bonneville on Tuesday.
BLACKFOOT 50, BONNEVILLE 44
At Bonneville, Blackfoot overcame an early deficit to secure a 50-44 win.
“It was a tough game for us. Bonneville came out and played well,” Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. “They shot well. We found a way to win in the end, though.”
Hadley Humphrerys scored a game-high 13 while Eseranze Vergara was right behind her, netting a dozen.
Blackfoot (10-3, 1-3) hosts Rigby on Friday.
SNAKE RIVER 55, TETON 48
At Snake River, a 22-point second quarter was enough in the Panthers’ 55-48 win over Teton
“We had a good second quarter than not a very good third and our fourth was just OK,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said.
Despite 23 points Josee Steadman, Snake River only managed 16 second-half points and had to play in a close game late.
“It can happen more often than we’d like,” Jeff Steadman said. “We’re such a young varsity team and we just try to keep up the defensive intensity.”
Snake River (11-2) plays at Kimberly on Friday.
AMERICAN FALLS 58, KIMBERLY 22
At American Falls, the Beavers rolled to an easy 58-22 win over Kimberly.
“We just played really good defense and played great in the transition game,” Stephen Grigg said. “American Falls coach As a team, we played really well together.”
The Beavers scored 26 first-half points then outscored Kimberly 32-8 in the final half. They were led by Emma Barclay, who scored a game-high 18.
“We took advantages of a few mismatches and she just played great,” Grigg said of Barclay. “She finishes around the rim.”
American Falls (9-5) play Saturday at home against Buhl.
MARSH VALLEY 50, SOUTH FREMONT 38
At South Fremont, Marsh Valley earned its third-straight win with a 50-38 road victory.
Zoie Armstrong scored a game-high 21 points.
Marsh Valley (7-6) hosts Preston on Friday.
ABERDEEN 64, WEST SIDE 55
At West Side, the pirates fell on the road to a good Aberdeen squad, 64-55.
Both teams exploded for 22 points in the third quarter, but the Tigers (7-4, 2-0) outscored the Pirates (3-9, 1-2) 12-6 in the final quarter to pull away.
“It really was an amazing game,” West Side coach Bob Sorensen said. “The girls played hard and well. We just turned the ball over too many times down the stretch.”
Kajsia Fuller poured in eight of her team-high 21 points in the third quarter for West Side, which got 19 points from Sienna Fuller — at least three in every quarter. Jocie Phillips buried a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter en route to eight points for the Pirates.
Aberdeen (7-4, 2-0) hosts Bear Lake on Friday.
West Side (3-9, 0-1) hosts Rich (UT) on Friday.
SODA SPRINGS 42, BEAR LAKE 39
At Bear Lake, Soda Springs hung on to an early lead to grab a 42-39 win over the Bears.
“The girls were able to come out in the first quarter,” Soda Springs coach Wade Schvaneveldt said. “We haven’t played with a lead much this year. We’ve played from behind most of this year. It was new for the girls.
“We haven’t played since Dec. 16 so we had some time to work on some things. I thought that time off was beneficially for us. We got some things worked out.
Soda Springs (3-8, 1-0) hosts Malad on Friday.
Bear Lake (6-5, 1-1) travels to Aberdeen on Friday.
GRACE LUTHERAN 51, CLARK COUNTY 17
At Grace Lutheran, the Royals blew out Clark County for a 51-17 victory
“Raquel Trogden did a great job of keeping the tempo in the first half up attack in the hoop,” Grace Lutheran coach Ryan Strehlow said. “Emma Grayson picked it up in the second half … She played great defense for the whole night and really had a great team effort all the way around.”
Trogden scored a game-high 20 points, 13 of which came in the first half. Grayson was right behind her, netting 18.
Grace Lutheran (3-6) play hosts Taylor’s Crossing on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
MALAD 49, WEST JEFFERSON 48
Malad 11 17 11 10 — 49
West Jefferson 14 8 8 18 — 48
Malad — Williams 19, Simpson 16, Richardson 8, Cluff 6.
West Jefferson — Burtenshaw 15, Gabrish 13, Calloway 7, Sauer 4, Hall 3, Briggs 2, Kimbro 2, Rogers 2.
BEAR LAKE 39, FIRTH 38
Bear Lake 10 5 13 11 — 39
Firth 10 10 8 9 — 38
Bear Lake — Teuscher 16, Hammond 14, Neal 5, Carlsen 4.
Firth — A. Jacobson 9, T. Jacobson 7, Blonquist 7, K. Longhurst 6, Howell 5, K. Jacobson 3.
GRACE LUTHERAN 44, CLARK COUNTY 17
Clark County 0 4 5 8 — 17
Grace Lutheran 15 14 15 0 — 44
Clark County — J. Perez 6, Raya 4, Trejo 3, Sanchez 3, I. Perez 1.
Grace Lutheran — Hess 14, Thiros 14, Horst 7, Rodriguez 4, Spencer 3, Samuelson 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
CENTURY 62, FILER 44
Century 14 21 12 15 — 62
Filer 9 9 13 14 — 44
Century — Ta. Smith 16, Adamson 14, Te. Smith 9, Gardea 7, Merrill 6, Horsley 4, Sandy 4, Bull 2.
PRESTON 50, POCATELLO 26
Preston 14 17 6 13 — 50
Pocatello 5 4 7 10 — 26
Preston — Meek 16, Larsen 11, Moser 7, Robertson 5, Ward 3, Marlow 2, Kunz 2, Knapp 2, Lords 2.
THUNDER RIDGE 53, HIGHLAND 42
Thunder Ridge 12 16 12 13 — 53
Highland 14 8 10 10 — 42
Thunder Ridge — Caldwell 21, John 9, Spencer 8, Clark 7, Stenguist 6, Smith 2.
Highland — Bell 9, Baldwin 8, Maughan 8, Thayne 6, Fiefia 4, Agado 3, Tracy 2, Homer 2.
BLACKFOOT 50, BONNEVILLE 44
Blackfoot 7 11 16 16 — 50
Bonneville 9 12 13 10 — 44
Blackfoot — Humphreys 13, Vergara 12, Arave 11, Wright 7, Valley 4, Piper 2, Caldwell 1.
Bonneville — Hunt 13, Trane 11, Kofe 8, Sorenson 8, Faulkner 4.
SNAKE RIVER 55, TETON 48
Teton 13 9 11 15 — 48
Snake River 11 22 4 12 — 55
Teton — Brown 25, Kunz 9, Streit 8, Hogan 4, Johnson 2.
Snake River — Jo. Steadman 23, Edlefsen 12, Goff 6, Ja. Steadman 5, Rodriguez 4, Gilbert 3, VanOrten 2.
AMERICAN FALLS 58, KIMBERLY 22
Kimberly 5 9 7 1 — 22
American Falls 13 13 16 16 — 58
Kimberly — Stanger 10, Moeller 5, Garey 4, Hardy 2, Wright 1.
American Falls — E. Barclay 18, Long 10, Bell 10, Fehringer 8, Grigg 4, Adair 4, A. Barclay 4.
MARSH VALLEY 50, SOUTH FREMONT 38
South Fremont 6 7 9 16 — 38
Marsh Valley 6 15 13 16 — 50
South Fremont — Neville 14, Hill 7, Angell 6, Yancey 5, Geisler 3, Moupin 3.
Marsh Valley — Armstong 21, Sutton 6, Christensen 6, Hadley 4, Lunt 4, Bennett 3, Belnap 3, Marshall 3.
ABERDEEN 64, WEST SIDE 55
Aberdeen 13 17 22 12 — 64
West Side 13 14 22 6 — 55
Aberdeen — Phillips 24, Ortiz 13, Watson 12, Hernandez 7, Peck 4, Driscoll 4.
West Side — K. Fuller 21, S. Fuller 19, J. Phillips 8, Lemmon 5, Burzee 2.
GRACE LUTHERAN 51, CLARK COUNTY 17
Clark County 7 4 4 2 — 17
Grace Lutheran 11 20 12 8 — 51
Grace Lutheran — Trogden 20, Grayson 18, Austin 5, Hall 4, Knape 4, Phinney 2.
The Herald Journal's Jason Turner Contributed to this report.