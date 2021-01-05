BOYS BASKETBALL
BLACKFOOT 53, THUNDER RIDGE 43
At Thunder Ridge, Blackfoot finally broke out in the fourth quarter.
Ja'Vonte King had 17 and Carter Layton 15 for the Broncos, who trailed 33-30 going into the final stanza before making some adjustments.
"We kind of adjusted our defense to try to get a little better help-side on Lloyer (Driggs, who had 25 points for Thunder Ridge)," Blackfoot coach Clint Arave said. "He got pretty tired, and then King and Layton just took over. We started running some stuff to get them on the block for post ups, and they came through."
Blackfoot (6-3) plays at Preston on Thursday.
MARSH VALLEY 56, SOUTH FREMONT 53
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles shut South Fremont down in the third quarter to walk away with a close win.
"It was a hard-fought game," Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell said. "We were down at halftime and the kids really focused in and went to work on defense, came up with some big shots."
Marsh Valley outscored the visitors 12-4 in the third quarter. Stanton Howell had 15, Karter Howell 12 and Cody Hansen 10 for the Eagles.
Marsh Valley (9-2) hosts Soda Springs on Thursday.
ABERDEEN 59, AMERICAN FALLS 35
At Aberdeen, the Tigers got a home rivalry win as both teams returned from the holiday break.
"It was kind of an ugly game," Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll said. "First game back after two weeks, but we got off to a good start, we were running the floor and getting a lot of steals."
Brody Beck had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Aberdeen, with Cory Rowbury chipping in 12.
Taeson deBruijn was in double figures with 12 points for American Falls.
The Beavers Aberdeen (4-6) plays at North Fremont on Saturday. American Falls (1-7) hosts West Jefferson on Friday.
NORTH GEM 67, ROCKLAND 53
At North Gem, James Bodily scored 27 points — 13 in the fourth quarter — to lift the Cowboys.
"It was a classic North Gem-Rockland battle," North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. "It was tight throughout the first half, a little slower-paced than we wanted. Second half, we started to get the pace a little bit in our favor, and then slowly started to extend that lead. James did what James does, he was really consistent throughout and basically gave us everything we had to have in the fourth quarter."
Bodily outdueled Braden Permann, who had 24 points for Rockland.
North Gem (7-1, 5-1 1A DII District 5-6) hosts Sho-Ban on Friday. Rockland (7-3, 4-1) hosts Watersprings on Friday.
MOUNTAIN CREST (UT) 54, GRACE 32
At Mountain Crest, Grace got some experience against a tough Utah school, falling behind 28-9 at halftime.
"They're a really tough 3A school in the Cache Valley down there," Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. "(Their coach) had lost some games and we were looking to add some games, so it's good to play some good-caliber teams like they are."
Trevor Judd had 10 points for the Grizzlies (1-9), who host Bear Lake on Thursday.
WATERSPRINGS 72, SHO-BAN 28
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SUGAR-SALEM 59, SNAKE RIVER 46
At Sugar-Salem, Josee Steadman's 26 points weren't enough for the Panthers in a showdown between two 3A contenders.
"We executed our game plan pretty good," Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. "We fell short in our rebounding. We gave up a lot of offensive rebounds, and they're a pretty tall team, so they match up well with us."
Adia Goff added 12 points for Snake River. Both of the Panthers' losses this season have been to Sugar-Salem.
Snake River (10-2) hosts Teton on Wednesday.
GRACE 38, BUTTE COUNTY 31
At Butte County, Grace opened conference play with a win behind 16 points from Maniah Clegg.
"We knew going in, they had a good team and it was going to be a battle," Grace coach Kyle Christensen said. "We were able to get some stops near the end of the third and make a run and hold on for the win."
Grace (14-2, 1-0 1A DI District 5-6) plays Friday at Challis.
ROCKLAND 45, NORTH GEM 43 (2OT)
At North Gem, Rockland fought off a much-improved North Gem team in a two-overtime nailbiter.
"We had a tough night offensively," Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. "We really struggled to score to get the ball through the hoop. ... North Gem is an improved team so we have to tip our hats to them. Our kids had to battle to pull out the game."
North Gem lost the first meeting between the two teams this season by 30 points.
"It was a really good defensive game," North Gem coach Ken Christensen said of Tuesday's battle. "In the second half, we were able to score a few more points. We were able to score instead of turn the ball over. ... I had a little doubt at first, we went to Rockland early and they beat us by 30. Tonight, I think we competed, and I think we can compete against Sho-Ban and Mackay."
Rockland (10-1, 7-0 1A DII District 5-6) plays Sho-Ban on Wednesday. North Gem hosts Sho-Ban on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
BLACKFOOT 53, THUNDER RIDGE 43
Blackfoot 7 13 10 23 — 53
Thunder Ridge 8 13 12 10 — 43
Blackfoot — Harris 3, Ball 6, Cannon 3, Grimmett 5, Dahle 4, Layton 15, King 17.
Thunder Ridge — Briggs 2, Driggs 25, Johnson 3, Godfrey 6, Potter 5, Scoresby 2.
MARSH VALLEY 56, SOUTH FREMONT 53
South Fremont 14 15 4 20 — 53
Marsh Valley 13 9 12 22 — 56
South Fremont — Erickson 4, Draper 2, Peebles 9, Kerbs 5, Poulsen 2, R. Hurt 13, C. Hurt 5, Bair 13.
Marsh Valley — Hansen 10, B. Howell 7, K. Howell 12, Howe 6, Belnap 3, Roche 3, S. Howell 15.
ABERDEEN 59, AMERICAN FALLS 35
American Falls 4 14 6 11 — 35
Aberdeen 17 13 9 20 — 59
American Falls — deBruijn 12, Yan 5, Henesh 6, Harwood 4, Bolgen 2, Alvarez 6.
Aberdeen — Beck 16, Hall 7, Elliott 10, Bright 8, L. Driscoll 2, D. Driscoll 2, Pratt 2, Rowbury 12.
NORTH GEM 67, ROCKLAND 53
Rockland 11 14 8 20 — 53
North Gem 12 17 13 25 — 67
Rockland — Parish 2, Bra. Permann 24, W. Matthews 6, Jensen 4, T. Matthews 2, Bri. Permann 7, Farr 8.
North Gem — Leavitt 3, Freeman 3, Low 11, Corta 12, Hatch 4, Bodily 27, Setser 2, Cooper 5.
MOUNTAIN CREST (UT) 54, GRACE 32
Grace 5 4 15 8 — 32
Mountain Crest 14 14 16 10 — 54
Grace — Stoddard 6, Trevor Judd 10, Gilbert 7, T. Andersen 3, P. Andersen 3, Gibbs 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
SUGAR-SALEM 59, SNAKE RIVER 46
Snake River 14 10 9 13 — 46
Sugar-Salem 18 15 11 15 — 59
Snake River — Jo. Steadman 26, Goff 12, VanOrden 2, Howell 2, Ja. Steadman 2, Edlefsen 2.
Sugar-Salem — Miller 15, Gillette 11, Harris 11, Nead 8, Fillmore 6, Bennion 4, Baldwin 2, Crapo 2.
GRACE 38, BUTTE COUNTY 31
Grace 6 12 12 8 — 38
Butte County 8 10 10 3 — 31
Grace — Anderson 4, Christensen 5, Hulse 1, Straatman 2, Lloyd 1, Clegg 16, Smith 10.
ROCKLAND 45, NORTH GEM 43 (2OT)
Rockland 12 4 16 5 2 6 — 45
North Gem 5 4 14 14 2 4 — 43
Rockland — T. Wilson 10, Boyer 10, A. Wilson 10, Farr 7, Peterson 4, Lee 3.
North Gem — Barfuss 13, Corta 10, Mabey 8, Michaelson 6, O'Brien 4, Hill 2.