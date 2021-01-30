GIRLS BASKETBALL
SNAKE RIVER 48, WEST JEFFERSON 46
At Snake River, Josee Steadman's 3-pointer splashed through the net as time expired to give the Panthers a buzzer-beating win.
Down 46-45 with two seconds left on the clock, Snake River ran a play to get the ball to Steadman, who stepped back and fired from the right wing. The buzzer sounded with the ball in the air, but it was dead-on when it came down, giving Steadman a game-high 17 points and the Panthers a win to finish the regular season.
Adia Goff added 15 points and Rylie Edlefsen 11 for Snake River, with the duo combining with Steadman to score 43 of the Panthers' 48 points.
Snake River finished the season 17-4 and 2-2 in 3A District 5. Thanks to a coin flip, the Panthers will be the No. 1 seed in the district tournament. Marsh Valley and American Falls, who also finished 2-2 in conference, will play Tuesday to open the district tournament, with the winner playing Snake River on Thursday.
GRACE 57, COKEVILLE (WY) 52
At Cokeville, Maniah Clegg's monster double-double carried Grace.
Clegg had 24 points and 18 rebounds as the Grizzlies held off the hosts.
Sydnee Smith added 12 points for Grace (16-3, 4-0 1A DI District 5-6), which finished its regular season and will be the No. 1 seed in its district tournament next week.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SNAKE RIVER 40, SHELLEY 34
WEST SIDE 65, SODA SPRINGS 58
At West Side, the Pirates used a fourth-quarter edge to squeak out a 65-58 win over Soda Springs.
"It could have gone either way," Pirates' coach Tyler Brown said. "We were fortunate to make a few plays in the fourth quarter."
This matchup featured two of the most exciting players in the area, West Side's Bryler Shurtliff and Soda Springs' Brittan Bergholm. And the pair did not disappoint. Shurtliff scored a game-high 29 and Bergholm netted 21.
West Side (13-3, 5-0 2A District 5) plays at Bear Lake on Wednesday.
Soda Springs (8-8, 1-3 2A District 5) hosts Valley on Wednesday.
COKEVILLE (WY) 59, GRACE 48
At Cokeville, Grace couldn’t keep a hot start going, losing 59-48 after leading 29-26 at halftime.
Gage Stoddard and Payson Andersen led the Grizzlies with 12 points apiece.
Grace (5-10) hosts Taylor’s Crossing on Wednesday.
WRESTLING
RED HALVERSON INVITATIONAL
Highland, Blackfoot and Snake River just missed the podium at the Red Halverson Invitational this weekend, finishing fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 25-team invitational tournament at Minico.
Soda Springs was 17th, Pocatello 22nd and Aberdeen tied for 23rd.
Blackfoot’s Mack Mauger won a 6-4 decision in the final of the 98-pound bracket to take his record to 29-1 on the year.
The only other local winners were on the opposite end of the weight spectrum, with Highland’s Logan George and Ian Allen winning at 220 and 285 pounds, respectively.
Allen pinned Snake River’s Nick Parris in the final.
Other local runners-up included Snake River’s Emilio Caldera (132 pounds), Blackfoot’s Taye Trautner (138), and Highland’s Rustan Cordingley (145) and Luke Sidwell (182).
NORTH IDAHO RUMBLE
A long trip to Coeur d’Alene paid off for American Falls, which had seven individual champions and finished second in the team standings at the North Idaho Rumble this weekend.
With 236 points, the Beavers trailed just Post Falls in the final standings.
Kolter Burton (98 pounds), Grayson Williams (106), Cooper Evans (113), Tanner Hansen (138) and Ryker Permann (152) all had their hands raised as individual champions for A.F., as did girls Kaylee Hunt (109 pounds) and Jordyn Kearn (143).
All 14 wrestlers the Beavers took on the trip medaled in their weight class.
ARDIS E. NASH MEMORIAL
West Side’s Camilla Tew was dominant at the girls-only Ardis E. Nash Memorial tournament, pinning all four of her opponents to easily take the individual crown at 123 pounds.
Preston’s Riley Bodily took third at 191 pounds.