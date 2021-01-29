BOYS BASKETBALL
MADISON 53, HIGHLAND 49
At Highland, the Rams couldn't quite get a valiant comeback effort over the line.
Highland trailed 17-5 after the first quarter and 31-20 at halftime before pushing Madison to the limit with a good second half.
"Started really bad, but we had an amazing comeback," Highland coach Ty Pearson said. "We had a chance to win in the end and the shot just didn't go down."
Easton Durham's 18 points led the Rams, with Mason Mickelsen adding 14.
Highland (3-12, 1-5 5A District 5-6) plays at Preston on Wednesday.
BONNEVILLE 69, BLACKFOOT 62
At Bonneville, Blackfoot suffered a crucial district loss.
"Bonneville's a good team, we kind of just overlooked them and didn't come ready to play tonight," Blackfoot coach Clint Arave said. "All credit to them."
Carter Layton led the Broncos with 21 points.
Blackfoot (9-7, 3-2 4A District 6) plays Wednesday at Shelley.
GRACE 70, CHALLIS 49
At Grace, the Grizzlies righted the ship after a surprisingly close first half to blow out Challis.
"We jumped out on them early, we were up about 17-2, and then just kind of put it in cruise control," Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. "It was kind of a wake-up call at halftime, like, hey, this things not over yet, and then we played better in the second half, moved the ball, tightened up the effort defensively."
Treyson Draper led Grace with 18 points.
The Grizzlies (5-9, 2-0 1A DI District 5-6) host Cokeville (WY) on Saturday.
NORTH GEM 61, ROCKLAND 57
At Rockland, James Bodily's 24 points lifted North Gem in a battle between two ranked 1A DII teams.
"You've got two of the top teams in the state going at it, high intensity, and it was fun," Rockland coach Shae Neal said. "The atmosphere was normal, fans were there, it felt like a normal game. It was two top teams going at it."
A late technical foul gave North Gem four free throws on one possession and helped the Cowboys pull away. North Gem made 15 of 19 free throws in the fourth quarter in a physical game.
Brigham Permann led Rockland with 15 points, but North Gem held the Bulldogs' two top scorers, Braden Permann and Levi Farr, to 12 and 11 points, respectively.
North Gem (16-2, 11-2) plays at Grace Lutheran on Tuesday. Rockland (14-5, 11-3 IA DII District 5-6) hosts Castleford on Wednesday.
MADISON 53, HIGHLAND 49
Madison 17 14 8 14 — 53
Highland 5 15 17 12 — 49
Madison — King 27, Crane 12, Randall 6, Pierce 4, Wilson 2, Lerwill 2.
Highland — Durham 18, Mickelsen 14, Wright 11, Wheelock 2, Barela 2, Huelsman 2.
BONNEVILLE 69, BLACKFOOT 62
Blackfoot 14 19 14 15 — 62
Bonneville 22 17 12 18 — 69
Blackfoot — Jaden Harris 2, Jaxon Ball 16, Chase Cannon 3, Dylan Peterson 6, Candon Dahle 3, Carter Layton 21, Ja’Vonte King 11.
Bonneville — Cy Gummow 12, Caleb Stoddard 11, Carson Johnson 24, Carson Judy 10, Devin McDonald 4, Jake Scoresby 8.
GRACE 70, CHALLIS 49
Challis 12 13 12 12 — 49
Grace 17 9 22 22 — 70
Grace — Gilbert 11, Stoddard 13, T. Draper 18, Taggart 3, Judd 3, T. Andersen 2, Sorenson 3, P. Andersen 5, D. Draper 6, Gibbs 6.
NORTH GEM 61, ROCKLAND 57
North Gem 16 9 13 23 — 61
Rockland 19 9 8 21 — 57
North Gem — Bodily 24, Cooper 10, Low 10, Corta 7, Leavitt 7, Setser 2, Freeman 1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SNAKE RIVER 49, MARSH VALLEY 37
At Snake River, Josee Steadman scored 21 points and the Panthers led 17-6 after the first quarter en route to a win that leveled their district record.
Zoie Armstrong led Marsh Valley with 17 points.
Snake River (16-4, 2-2 3A District 5) hosts West Jefferson on Saturday. The regular season is over for Marsh Valley (12-9, 2-2). Seeding for the district tournament will be determined by tiebreakers, as American Falls, the third team in the district, is also 2-2.
SODA SPRINGS 49, ABERDEEN 36
At Soda Springs, the Cardinals evened the score with Aberdeen, pulling away in the second half to avenge an earlier loss to the Tigers.
"Aberdeen came out and played some really good defense," Soda Springs coach Wade Schvaneveldt said. "They are a really good team, we were fortunate to get the win tonight."
Zipaya Somsen and Jinette Garbett scored 14 points apiece for the Cardinals. Ellie Watson led Aberdeen with 10.
Soda Springs (8-11, 6-2 2A District 5) and Aberdeen (14-6, 7-1) both start district tournament play next week.
WEST SIDE 61, MALAD 33
At West Side, Kajsia Fuller put up 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Pirates on her senior night.
"It was senior night, so I changed our rotation a little bit at the start," West Side coach Bob Sorenson said. "We just never looked back. Fuller had a great night, rebounding, shooting, she did it all."
Oakley Hebdon led Malad with 12 points.
The regular season is over for both West Side (7-12, 4-4 2A District 5) and Malad (2-18, 0-8). They'll both start play in the district tournament next week.
SNAKE RIVER 49, MARSH VALLEY 37
Marsh Valley 6 9 11 11 — 37
Snake River 17 12 12 8 — 49
Marsh Valley — Armstrong 17, Hadley 10, Bennett 8, Christensen 2.
Snake River — Jo. Steadman 21, Edlefsen 8, Howell 6, Gilbert 5, Goff 4, Ja. Steadman 3, VanOrden 2.
SODA SPRINGS 49, ABERDEEN 36
Aberdeen 11 10 7 8 — 36
Soda Springs 12 13 13 11 — 49
Aberdeen — El. Watson 10, Driscoll 9, Ortiz 7, Serna 5, Em. Watson 3, Phillips 2.
Soda Springs — Garbett 14, Somsen 14, Thompson 9, Pelayo 6, Moldenhauer 3, Billman 3.
WEST SIDE 61, MALAD 33
Malad 9 10 4 10 — 33
West Side 14 17 18 12 — 61
Malad — Horsley 3, Brown 4, Hebdon 12, Hudnell 10, Green 4.
West Side — Barzee 2, Dean 2, Phillips 5, S. Fuller 14, Telford 3, Lemmon 7, K. Fuller 20, Aston 8.