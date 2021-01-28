BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST SIDE 73, MALAD 72 (OT)
At Malad, West Side's Bryler Shurtliff made three free throws to send the game to overtime and the Pirates eventually completed a comeback from a 34-23 halftime deficit.
"Malad hit big shot after big shot on us," West Side coach Tyler Brown said. "We were very fortunate to win."
Blaize Brown scored 20 points to lead West Side. Shurtliff added 16.
Tom Simpson led all scorers with 26 points for Malad. Jaxon Williams added 18 for the Dragons and Traven Ward had 14.
West Side (12-3, 4-0 2A District 5) hosts Soda Springs on Saturday. Malad (5-9, 0-3) hosts Bear Lake on Saturday.
SODA SPRINGS 77, ABERDEEN 68
At Aberdeen, the Tigers and Cardinals went back-and-forth in a high-scoring duel, with Brittan Bergholm's 32 points lifting Soda Springs.
Hayden McWilliams added 15 points for Soda Springs. Aberdeen's scoring was more balanced, with Brody Beck (18), Cory Rowbury (17), Seth Hall (14) and Justus Bright (13) getting into double digits for the Tigers.
"We were ahead the whole third quarter until right at the end," Aberdeen coach Joe Ingersoll said. "I was happy with it, I just think that (Soda) made a couple smarter decisions in the last quarter of the game than we did. They're a talented team."
Aberdeen (5-10, 1-3 2A District 5) plays at Malad on Wednesday. Soda Springs (8-7, 1-1) plays at West Side on Saturday.
SODA SPRINGS 77, ABERDEEN 68
Soda Springs 22 15 22 18 — 77
Aberdeen 15 22 18 13 — 68
Soda Springs — Imachi 7, Hansen 3, Bergholm 32, McCullough 7, McWilliams 15, Gambles 3, Sims 10.
Aberdeen — Beck 18, Hall 14, Elliott 2, Bright 13, Cobbs 1, Pratt 3, Rowbury 17.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIGHLAND 48, POCATELLO 26
At Highland, the Rams' balanced attack got them a crosstown rivalry win.
Eleven players got on the scoresheet for Highland, led by Lydia Maughan's 11 points.
"We had a lot of girls score tonight," Highland coach Gino Mariani said. "The girls played great defense in the second half to extend the lead."
Chloe Fullmer led Pocatello with a game-high 13 points. The Indians led 13-9 after one quarter but struggled to score the rest of the way.
"I thought we got off to a good start," Pocatello coach Sunny Evans said. "Even with that, I felt like we were just a little bit flat. It was an emotional week for the girls and everyone at Poky. I think they know that we could have competed at a better level tonight, but they have the right perspective."
Highland (11-9, 3-5 5A District 5-6) opens district tournament play at Madison on Tuesday. Pocatello (2-18, 0-4 4A District 5) starts its district tournament at Preston on Tuesday.
