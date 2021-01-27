BOYS BASKETBALL
POCATELLO 62, HIGHLAND 56
At Highland, Pocatello needed overtime to earn a gritty 62-56 win over its cross-town rival. Pocatello’s last-second attempt in regulation — an ally-oop attempt to Julian Bowie — just rimmed out but the Indians were able to pull it out in extra time.
“In overtime, we were finally able to get some stops and some rebounds. They hurt us a lot with their offensive rebounds,” Pocatello coach Joe Green said.
“(Highland’s) Mason Mickelson, I don’t even know how many rebounds he got. But we started grabbing them late and got up five with about a minute left and they just started fouling.”
Mickelson — Highland’s 6-foot-7 center — scored 20 points on the night while Rams’ senior guard Easton Durham notched a game-high 24 points. Poky was spear-headed by Bowie and Ryan Payne, who scored 22 and 18 points, respectively.
“Julian and Ryan had really big games,” Green said. “But Matthew Christensen hit two huge free throws. Hunter Killian hit a huge corner 3.”
Bowie, though, led the way and hit an important 3-pointer in overtime.
“He started off really hot. He had three good quarters and he got a little tired in the fourth quarter,” Green said of Bowie. “He’s a player who just stays the course. He’s not going to force things up but it seems like he always scores a quiet 15 or whatever.”
Pocatello (12-4, 1-1 4A District 5) plays at Preston on Friday.
Highland (3-11, 1-4 5A District 5) hosts Madison on Friday.
POCATELLO 62, HIGHLAND 56
Pocatello 9 15 16 12 10 — 62
Highland 11 11 14 16 4 — 56
Pocatello — Bowie 22, Payne 18, Christensen 8, Williams 5, Jensen 4, Killian 3, Vaughan 2.
Highland — Durham 24, Mickelson 20, Anderson 4, Huelsman 2, Kelley 2, Wright 2, Moon 2.
PRESTON 53, CENTURY 43
At Preston, the Indians knocked down 7 of 8 free throws in the final minute of the game to pull away for a big 53-43 victory over district rival Century on Wednesday night at home.
The Indians (11-6, 1-1) trailed by an many as 10 points in the second half, but outscored the Diamondbacks (11-4, 1-1) 18-3 in the fourth quarter to earn arguably their biggest win of the season.
"That's what you want to see (from your kids)," PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. “We got (defensive) stops, we took care of the ball, we hit our free throws, so it's great we learned from that (game). And tonight we ended up winning the game because we did better in those things that we have to do down the stretch."
Added Century coach Ryan Frost: “Preston out-executed us. They kicked our butt with points in the paint. I bet they doubled our points in the paint. It was a little bit of everything. In the first half, we did a great job of getting shots in rhythm. In the fourth quarter, the flow of the game just wasn’t with us and we didn’t take shots in rhythm.”
Preston could have wilted after Century, ranked third in the most recent 4A Coaches Poll, scored 15 points in each of the first two quarters, but it didn't. Instead, the hosts slowly chipped away at their deficit and put together a memorable fourth quarter.
This was Century's first loss to a team from Idaho since Dec. 17 against 5A Lake City.
"During the first half they hit six threes, and then they only hit one in the second half, so I thought we just communicated well," Jones said. "We tried to keep them out of the paint and I thought as a group we really did a good job of playing good team defense. We were in the right spots."
Cole Harris scored a game-high two-dozen points for Preston while Emmett Holt netted 16 for the Diamondbacks.
Preston (11-6, 1-1 4A District 5) hosts Pocatello on Friday.
Century (11-4, 1-1 4A District 5) travels to Pocatello on Wednesday.
PRESTON 53, CENTURY 43
Century 15 15 10 3 — 43
Preston 11 11 13 18 — 53
Century — Holt 16, T. Fleischmann 12, B. Fleischmann 9, Williams 6.
Preston — Harris 24, Knapp 12, Hess 7, Larson 4, Hammons 4, Shumway 2.
BLACKFOOT 64, SKYLINE 55
At Blackfoot, the Broncos overcame an ugly third quarter quarter to get a 64-55 conference win over Skyline.
“We had an 11-point lead at halftime,” Blackfoot coach Clint Arave said. “Our defense was spot-on in the first half and only allowed them to score 17 points. But, just like last game, Skyline came out and had a huge third quarter. We did a good job weathering the storm.”
Blackfoot had three players — Jaxon Ball (18), Carter Layton (17) and Canyon Dahle (12) score in double-digits. Sometimes a guy who gets the job done without scoring, Ball had an impressive output on Wednesday.
“In the first half, we all did a good job getting into the paint and kicking it out,” Arave said. “Jaxon was on the receiving end of those. And he did a good good getting offensive boards and putting up second-chance shots.”
Blackfoot (9-6, 3-1 4A District 6) plays at Bonneville on Friday.
BLACKFOOT 64, SKYLINE 55
Skyline 8 9 20 18 — 55
Blackfoot 15 13 13 23 — 64
Skyline — Shippen 23, Marlow 11, Farmsworth 7, Kucera 6, Thomas 5, Maas 3.
Blackfoot — Ball 18, Layton 17, Dahle 12, King 9, Peterson 3, Harris 3, Cannon 2.
NORTH GEM 70, MACKAY 58
At North Gem, the Cowboys rolled to a 70-58 conference victory over Mackay.
“Obviously it’s a big game anytime North Gem and Mackay get together,” Cowboys’ coach Tracey Corta said. “They came out and played us really tough in the first quarter … The third quarter is when we really got rolling. We were up about 21.”
James Bodily tallied a game-high 24 points and Logan Court was right behind him with 20. Despite a small lead early, North Gem quickly got rolling behind the pair.
“The guys settled down,” Tracey Court said. “Logan carried us through the second quarter. It felt like we should have been up more than 6 at halftime.”
North Gem (15-2, 10-2 1A DII District 5-6) plays Friday at Rockland.
NORTH GEM 70, MACKAY 58
Mackay 11 16 14 17 — 58
North Gem 15 18 23 14 — 70
Mackay — Green 19, Peterson 17, Holt 13, Lynch 5, Woodbury 2, Warner 2.
North Gem — Bodily 24, Corta 20, Cooper 9, Hatch 8, Levitt 5, Low 2, Freeman 2.
GRACE LUTHERAN 47, SHO-BAN 37
At Grace Lutheran, the Royals notched their second conference win of the season with a 47-37 win over Sho-Ban.
“We had a slow start to the game and the second half but our kids really handled it well and didn’t fold with the slow starts,” Grace Lutheran coach Jeremy Hess said.
“Ben Hess had 16 points in the first half and Antonio Rodriguez made some huge shots in the second half.”
Hess finished the game with 24 points and Rodriguez tallied 17 and the Royals grabbed an important win despite tying the Chiefs in the second half.
Grace Lutheran (4-11, 2-10 1A DII District 5-6) plays on Friday at Clark County.
Sho-Ban (1-10, 1-10 1A DII District 5-6) plays at Mackay on Friday, Feb. 5.
GRACE LUTHERAN 47, SHO-BAN 37
Sho-Ban 9 9 10 9 — 37
Grace Lutheran 16 12 8 11 — 47
Sho-Ban — Brunette 26, Dixey 8, Tarness 2, Honena 1.
Grace Lutheran — Hess 24, Rodriguez 17, Spencer 4, Thiros 3, Samuelson 3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
AMERICAN FALLS 45, MARSH VALLEY 39
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles were tied with American Falls heading into the fourth quarter before the Beavers’ scoring propelled them to a 45-39 victory.
“We just did enough at the end to get the win. We just stayed with our game plan,” American Falls coach Stephen Grigg said. Marsh Valley is a great team. Honestly, our district is really tough.”
Zoie Armstrong led the way for Marsh Valley, scoring 14 points. For the Beavers, Lili Bell tallied a game-high 16 while Mckenzie Long netted 11.
Wednesday was the final regular season game for A.F., which still doesn’t know what seed it’ll be in the 3A District 5 Tournament.
“Before the game, we didn’t try to put pressure on the girls saying that it’s a big game,” Grigg said. “The message now is that anyone can win our district tournament. It can go any way. We just have to come out and play hard.”
American Falls (14-7, 2-2 3A District 5) plays next on Tuesday at the 3A District 5 Tournament.
Marsh Valley (12-8, 2-1 3A District 5) travels to Snake River on Friday.
AMERICAN FALLS 45, MARSH VALLEY 39
American Falls 10 11 13 11 — 45
Marsh Valley 11 11 12 5 — 39
American Falls — Bell 16, Long 11, E. Barclay 9, Fehringer 7, Grigg 2.
Marsh Valley — Armstrong 14, Hadley 10, Christensen 6, Lunt 5, Bennett 2, Sutton 2.
ABERDEEN 61, BEAR LAKE 49
At Bear Lake, Aberdeen stayed undefeated in conference with its 61-49 win over the Bears.
“It is never easy to go into Bear Lake and win. We were glad we could compete with them down there,” Aberdeen coach Lincoln Driscoll said. “We were able to get inside on them early, then we started hitting some outside shots. Once we got that going, it sealed our win.”
The Tigers had five scorers record more than 8 points, led by a game-high 21 points from Ellie Watson.
“It was pretty-balanced scoring — and that’s been the great thing about our team,” Driscoll said. “Ellie Watson was our scorer because there was a hole down low and we just kept feeding her the ball.”
Aberdeen (13-5, 7-0 2A District 5) plays at Soda Springs on Friday.
Bear Lake (8-10, 3-5 2A District 5) will play next in the 2A District 5 tournament.
ABERDEEN 61, BEAR LAKE 49
Aberdeen 12 18 15 16 — 61
Bear Lake 9 18 11 11 — 49
Aberdeen — El. Watson 21 Phillips 11, Y. Ortiz 9, Driscoll 8, Em. Watson 8, Serna 4.
Bear Lake — Hennick 9, Humphreys 8, Kelsey 8, Parker 7, Skinner 6, Johnson 6, Crane 3, Sharp 2.
SODA SPRINGS 63, MALAD 31
At Malad, Soda Springs overcame a two-point first-quarter deficit to grab a 63-31 win over the Dragons.
“Malad came out and played a great first quarter,” Soda Springs coach Wade Schvaneveldt said. “We were able to settle in the second and hit some shots.”
Nelly Pelayo and Brimlee Jacobson were the only two players to score in double-figures, netting 10 points each.
Soda Springs (7-12, 5-2 2A District 5)hosts Aberdeen on Friday.
Malad (2-17, 0-7 2A District 5) plays at West Side on Friday.
SODA SPRINGS 63, MALAD 31
Soda Springs 10 22 14 17 — 63
Malad 12 2 4 13 — 31
Soda Springs — Pelayo 10, Jacobson 10, Somsen 8, Ta. Thompson 7, Ozburn 6, K. Moldenhauer 5, Garbett 5, A. Moldenhauer 4, Ty. Thompson 4, Gaines 4.
Malad — Hebdon 9, Green 9, Brown 5, Gross 2, Howell 2, Dorius 2, Horsley 1, Thomas 1.
MACKAY 51, NORTH GEM 25
At North Gem, the Cowboys concluded their first winning regular season in a decade but suffered a 51-25 loss to Mackay.
“Mackay’s defense was just relentless,” said North Gem coach Ken Christensen. “It wasn’t terrible but they went on and scored 22 points in the third quarter and we couldn’t come back from that.”
DanniKa Barfuss scored 9 points and Elizabeth Michaelson had 8 for the Cowboys. And despite the loss, North Gem will still be hosting a district playoff game and knows what it has to do to earn a state bid.
“They take two teams to state and we’re third right now,” Christensen said. “My message to the team is, ‘We have to beat somebody.’ We have to beat Rockland or Mackay (in the district tournament). That’s all there is to it.”
North Gem (10-9, 9-5 1A DII District 5-6) will host Grace Lutheran in 1A DII District 5-6 district tournament on Saturday.
MACKAY 51, NORTH GEM 25
Mackay 11 14 22 4 — 51
North Gem 7 7 6 5 — 25
Mackay — Seefried 18, R. Moore 8, M. Moore 8, Winters 6, Holt 5, Christensen 4, McAfee 2.
North Gem — Barfuss 9, Michaelson 8, Mabey 5, Corta 3.
GRACE LUTHERAN 52, SHO-BAN 35
At Grace Lutheran, the Royals capped off their best regular-season in program history with a 52-35 win over Sho-Ban.
“We got off to a slow start, made a few mistakes but the girls responded really well in the middle of the first quarter,” Grace Lutheran coach Ryan Strehlow said. “I challenged them to push a little bit and we added a press and that really helped.”
Prior to this year, the startup program in Pocatello had never won more than two games in a season. They already have a half-dozen. And 20 points from Emma Grayson propelled them to victory on Wednesday,.
“She shot really well,” Strehlow said of Grayson. “She has a hand injury so we were trying to protect her by putting her in the corner. Be she still shot the ball and it worked out really well.”
Grace Lutheran (6-11, 4-8 1A DII District 5-6) will begin play in 1A DII District 5-6 district tournament at North Gem on Saturday.
Sho-Ban (0-6, 0-6 1A DII District 5-6) plays next in its conference tournament.
GRACE LUTHERAN 52, SHO-BAN 35
Sho-Ban 11 9 6 9 — 35
Grace Lutheran 6 22 8 16 — 52
Sho-Ban — Nappo 14, Burnett 7, Farmer 3, Loneman 2, L. Diaz 2, M. Diaz 2, Zamora 2, Larkin 2.
Grace Lutheran — Grayson 20, Trogden 12, Austin 9, Phinney 8, Knape 3.
WRESTLING
AMERICAN FALLS 45, SNAKE RIVER 36
American Falls scored three victories because of Snake River forfeits, garnering 18 points that was, theoretically, the deciding factor in the Beavers’ 45 win over the Panthers in Wednesday’s dual meet.
Among A.F.’s victors was Grayson Williams (106 pounds), Tanner Hansen (138), Isac Avalos (152), Ryker Permann (160) and Colby Permann (182).
PRESTON 60, POCATELLO 26
At Pocatello, it was a quick match as the home team brought just a half-dozen wrestlers to the mat on Wednesday, forfeiting the other nine matches the 4A District 5 dual meet.
Among the six matches that actually took place, Pocatello won five of them. The Bannock County Indians got victories from Gabe Blessinger (120), Dylan Olson (126), Austin Benson (170), Ben Reed (220) and A.J. Villasenor (285).
The Herald Journal's Jason Turner contributed to this report.