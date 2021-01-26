BOYS BASKETBALL
At Soda Springs, Brittan Bergholm and Hayden McWilliams combined for 55 points, carrying the Cardinals to a back-and-forth overtime win over 3A Marsh Valley.
Bergholm, who finished with 30 points, scored six of the Cardinals' seven points in overtime as they barely held off Marsh Valley.
McWilliams added 25 for Soda Springs.
Stanton Howell had 22 points and Karter Howell added 18 for Marsh Valley, which put up a 21-point fourth quarter to send the game to overtime.
Marsh Valley (12-5) hosts American Falls on Thursday. Soda Springs (7-7) is at Aberdeen on Thursday.
SODA SPRINGS 75, MARSH VALLEY 72 (OT)
Marsh Valley 17 16 14 21 4 — 72
Soda Springs 25 11 17 15 7 — 75
Marsh Valley — S. Howell 22, K. Howell 18, Roche 11, Hansen 9, Howe 7, B. Howell 4, Belnap 1.
Soda Springs — Bergholm 30, McWilliams 25, Hansen 6, McCullough 5, Sims 4, Gambles 3, Walker 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
At Thunder Ridge, Highland slowed down the Titans for a half before the hosts, ranked No. 5 in 5A, started to hit.
"We made it an ugly game early on and kept the score down," Highland coach Gino Mariani said. "Second half, Thunder started hitting shots from deep. The girls competed hard."
Saydree Bell led Highland with 14 points.
Highland (10-9, 3-5 5A District 5-6) hosts Pocatello on Thursday.
PRESTON 43, BURLEY 35
At Burley, Kylie Larsen hung 24 points on the hosts, more than her teammates scored combined, to lift Preston in a defensive struggle.
The win ended the Indians' regular season, and helped them get back on track after a stretch in which they'd lost three of four.
Preston (15-6) will be the No. 2 seed in the 4A District 5 tournament.
SNAKE RIVER 37, SOUTH FREMONT 28
At South Fremont, Snake River controlled the game defensively, holding the hosts to 15 points over the first three quarters.
"It was a good win," Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. "It was a good crowd up there, it was a lot of fun. It was a great defensive game, where all our players, including our bench, really played good defense. They were consistent on that part throughout the game."
Josee Steadman, with 12 points for Snake River, was the only player on either team to reach double digits.
The Panthers (15-4) host Marsh Valley on Friday.
THUNDER RIDGE 47, HIGHLAND 30
Highland 6 5 8 11 — 30
Thunder Ridge 3 10 19 15 — 47
Highland — S. Bell 14, Maughan 4, Thayne 4, Tracy 3, T. Bell 2, Agado 2, Richards 1.
Thunder Ridge — Davenport 18, Stenquist 10, Caldwell 6, Clark 6, Vohn 2, Spencer 1, Hoffman 1.
PRESTON 43, BURLEY 35
Preston 10 14 11 8 — 43
Burley 9 8 7 11 — 35
Preston — Larsen 24, Ward 5, Marlow 4, Knapp 4, Meek 4, Robertson 2.
SNAKE RIVER 37, SOUTH FREMONT 28
Snake River 14 3 9 11 — 37
South Fremont 5 8 2 13 — 28
Snake River — Jo. Steadman 12, VanOrden 7, Goff 5, Ja. Steadman 5, Howell 4, Gilbert 2, Edlefsen 2.
South Fremont — Angel 7, Geisler 6, Nebille 6, Yancy 4, Hill 3, Baylor 2.