BOYS BASKETBALL
HIGHLAND 49, IDAHO FALLS 44
THUNDER RIDGE 45, POCATELLO 38
At Thunder Ridge, Pocatello couldn’t overcome its slow start and suffered a 45-38 loss to 5A Thunder Ridge.
Indians’ freshman Julian Bowie had a game-high 20 points but Poky couldn’t recover from a 21-10 halftime deficit.
Pocatello (11-4, 1-1 4A District 5) plays at Highland on Wednesday.
WEST SIDE 57, RIRIE 36
At Ririe, West Side followed up a buzzer-beating victory over Marsh Valley with a 57-36 win at Ririe.
“I thought we shot the ball pretty well from the 3-point line. We made nine of them,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said. “I was worried about a letdown after last night's game but they played OK. Our hustle was there. Ririe is a very scrappy team that caused us problems. Glad to get a win.”
Bryler Shurtliff, the hero of Friday’s last-second victory, led the way with 13 points. Blaize Brown was the only other Pirate in double-figures, tallying 10 points.
West Side (11-3, 3-0 2A District 5) travels to Malad on Thursday.
RICHFIELD 57, GRACE LUTHERAN 40
At Grace Lutheran, the Royals mounted a comeback in the first half but slowed down in the second half and suffered a 57-40 loss to Richfield.
“I thought we really handled their pressure really well — better than we’ve handled pressure all year,” Royals’ coach Jeremy Hess said. “We were down 13 in the first half and we battled back to tie it up at halftime. Then they hit some big shots in the third quarter.”
Ben Hess and Antonio Rodriguez both netted 11 points in a loss that still gave Jeremy Hess a lot of positives.
“We completed the whole game, which is what we’ve been asking the kids to do all season,” he said.
Grace Lutheran (3-10, 3-7 1A DII) hosts Sho-Ban on Wednesday.
MACKAY 80, SHO-BAN 33
At Mackay, Sho-Ban held the hosts down for a half before letting the game get away in the second.
"We hung with them there in the first quarter," Sho-Ban coach Daren Merzlock said. "They started to pull away there in the second half. I think it was 21-10 at halftime, but we just have to play a complete game."
Tre Dixey led the Chiefs with 13 points.
Sho-Ban (2-9, 2-9 1A DII District 5-6) plays at Grace Lutheran on Wednesday.
THUNDER RIDGE 45, POCATELLO 38
Pocatello 19 3 9 14 — 45
Thunder Ridge 5 5 15 13 — 38
Pocatello — Bowie 20, Payne 7, Jensen 7, Williams 4.
Thunder Ridge — Driggs 19, Potter 7, Godfrey 6, Harris 6, Marlowe 3, Johnson 2, Hawks 2.
WEST SIDE 57, RIRIE 36
West Side 14 11 17 15 — 57
West Side — Shurtliff 13, Brown 10, P. Henderson 8, E. Henderson 7, Lemmon 6, Noreen 6, Stewart 5, Love 2.
RICHFIELD 57, GRACE LUTHERAN 40
Richfield 12 10 15 22 — 57
Grace Lutheran 7 15 6 14 — 40
Grace Lutheran — Hess 11, Rodriguez 11, Spencer 9, Thiros 4, Horst 2, Samuelson 2.
MACKAY 80, SHO-BAN 33
Sho-Ban — Plentywounds 5, Brunette 3, Dixey 13, Friday 5, Amboh 1, Thomas 6.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SNAKE RIVER 46, AMERICAN FALLS 34
At Snake River, the Panthers turned things around in the second and third quarters to salvage a season split with American Falls.
The Beavers had prevailed in the first meeting between the two, but Snake River outscored A.F. 29-16 over the middle two quarters Saturday.
"They came ready to play," Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. "The stuff we've been trying to work on, we were able to get in the game. When they pressured us the first time, we just turned the ball over too many times, and this time our turnovers were a lot better."
Josee Steadman led Snake River with 19 points, and Reagan VanOrden added 12. Emma Barclay had 12 points for American Falls.
Snake River (14-4, 1-2 3A District 5) plays at South Fremont on Tuesday. American Falls (12-7, 1-2) hosts Rockland on Monday.
MARSH VALLEY 42, TETON 25
At Teton, 17 points from Zoie Armstrong led the Eagles.
Marsh Valley bounced back from a two-point first quarter to put up 22 in the second quarter, and held Teton to single digits in every quarter.
The Eagles (12-7, 2-0 3A District 5) host American Falls on Wednesday.
SODA SPRINGS 56, BEAR LAKE 32
At Soda Springs, the Cardinals rode a 21-8 first-quarter lead to a 56-32 win over Bear Lake.
“We were able to jump out to an early lead in the first quarter,” said Soda Springs coach Wade Schvaneveldt. “The girls are playing with confidence and starting to share the ball.
Senior Tayler Thompson scored a game-high 18 points and two other players — Alexa Molenhauer (14) and Nelly Pelayo (10) — were in double-figures.
Soda Springs (7-11, 4-2 2A District 5) plays at Malad on Wednesday.
Bear Lake (8-9, 2-3 2A District 5) hosts Aberdeen on Wednesday.
ROCKLAND 56, DIETRICH 39
At Rockland, the Bulldogs managed Dietrich's pressure to get a win on senior night.
"I think we played consistent all night, offensively and defensively," Rockland coach Vern Nelson said. "Dietrich, they get after you, they pressed us, so we had to work through that. They’re physical, so we had to match that. It’s good to pull down a win on our senior night."
Kiersley Boyer had 16 points, 12 rebounds and six steals, while Angie Lee and Ember Farr added 14 points apiece for Rockland.
The Bulldogs (14-2, 10-1 1A DII District 5-6) play Monday at American Falls.
SNAKE RIVER 46, AMERICAN FALLS 34
American Falls 9 8 8 9 — 34
Snake River 7 15 14 10 — 46
American Falls — Barclay 12, Bell 11, Long 6, Grigg 3, Fehringer 2.
Snake River — Jo. Steadman 19, VanOrden 12, Goff 8, Gilbert 1, Edlefsen 2, Howell 5.
MARSH VALLEY 42, TETON 25
Marsh Valley 2 22 6 12 -- 42
Teton 6 4 6 9 -- 25
Marsh Valley -- Hadley 10, An. Marshall 8, Armstrong 17, Lunt 5, Bennett 2.
Teton -- Johnson 2, Stevens 2, Hogan 4, Jones 6, Strait 5, Brown 6.
SODA SPRINGS 56, BEAR LAKE 32
Bear Lake 8 6 9 9 — 32
Soda Springs 21 10 6 19 — 56
Bear Lake — Humphreys 11, Johnson 9, Parker 4, Skinner 3, Kelsey 3, Sharp 2.
Soda Springs — T. Thompson 18, A. Moldenhauer 14, Pelayo 10, Garbett 6, Somsen 6, Billman 2.
ROCKLAND 56, DIETRICH 39
Dietrich 9 10 8 12 -- 39
Rockland 15 14 13 14 -- 56
Dietrich -- Hendricks 13, Astle 9, Hurtado 4, Hoskisson 2, VonBerndt 8, S. Hubert 2, T. Hubert 1.
Rockland -- K. Boyer 16, Lee 14, Farr 14, A. Wilson 6, Hansen 5, T. Boyer 1.
WRESTLING
MADISON INVITATIONAL
Blackfoot finished second and Century third in the team standings at Saturday's Madison Invitational, with a not-full-strength Highland squad further back in 15th.
Mack Mauger, at 98 pounds, was Blackfoot's only individual winner, while Century had four — Devyn Greenland at 113, Canyon Mansfield at 160, Easton Millward at 170, and Gerardo Duran at heavyweight.
Blackfoot's Luke Moore at 126 pounds, Century's Xander Thompson at 138, Blackfoot's Austin Ramirez at 145, Blackfoot's Tradyn Henderson at 160 and Century's Riley Robinson at 220 took home runner-up finishes.
TIGER BRAWL TOURNAMENT
There were plenty of local winners at the Tiger Brawl Tournament, which wrapped up Saturday at Aberdeen.
Preston took second to Ririe in the team results, with Grace fourth and Malad fifth. North Gem was 10th, Pocatello 11th, Soda Springs 12th, West Side 13th, Aberdeen 14th and Bear Lake 15th.
Grace wrestlers dominated the lower weights, with Hans Newby winning at 106 pounds, Bray Skinner at 126, Clayton Lunt at 132 and Rhet Jorgenson at 138. Newby stayed undefeated with the win, moving to 26-0.
Malad had two individual winners, with Austin Nalder taking the crown at 145 and William Maddox triumphing at 195. The other local winner was Soda Springs' Tucker Bowen at 98 pounds.
Grace's Emma Ball won the girls 112-pound bracket, with her teammates Kale Burrell and Laurelin Hubbard winning at 120 and 138, respectively. West Side's Camilla Tew won at 129, and Preston's Riley Bodily won the girls 170-pound bracket.
PADILLA INVITATIONAL
American Falls finished third against tough competition at Parma's Padilla Invitational.
The Beavers didn't have a wrestler get their hand raised, but had numerous second-place finishes — Kolter Burton at 98 pounds, Grayson Williams at 106, Tanner Hansen at 138 and Andrew Adkins at 182.
GOODING GRAPPLER DUALS
Marsh Valley went 5-2 to take third place at the Gooding Grappler Duals on Saturday, only losing to first-place South Fremont and second-place Buhl.
Hunter McQuivey went undefeated at 220 pounds for the Eagles, recording four pins.
Brock Young (126 pounds) Easton Branson (182) and Skyler Benson (285) all went 6-1 for Marsh Valley.