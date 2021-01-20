GIRLS BASKETBALL
CENTURY 58, POCATELLO 25
At Pocatello, the Indians had an early lead but Century quickly regained its footing en route to a 58-25 win.
“They just did the right things from the get-go and it makes a big difference,” Poky coach Sunny Evans said of her team. “I like their approach to tonight’s game.”
“First quarter, we came out asleep. Poky jumped on us early — credit to them, they came out firing,” Century coach Chris Shuler added. “Then in the second quarter, we outscored them 23-3 and started to get things going.”
Indeed. After the first quarter, Century outscored Pocatello 47-15 Ain a game where Tenleigh Smith scored a game-high 15 points and her sister, Taylor, added 9.
Evans said she was really impressed with the play of Poky freshman point guard Taylor Bunderson, who scored a team-high 11 points and was one of two players on Wednesday to score in double-figures.
For Century, though, the win was an important cross-town and district victory. The Diamondbacks will play Preston later in a game that will have large stakes.
“We have to win on Friday against Preston to lock up the conference tournament first-round bye,” Shuler said. “I just told them, ‘Hey, if you want that first-round bye and home-court advantage, come out and be ready.”
Century (13-6, 3-0 4A District 5) hosts Preston on Friday.
Pocatello (2-16, 0-4 4A District 5) hosts Madison on Friday.
HIGHLAND 37, IDAHO FALLS 34
At Highland, the Rams had a halftime lead but needed to hang on late to earn a 37-34 conference win over Idaho Falls.
“We held IF to zero points in the second to go up six at half,” said Rams coach Gino Mariani. “We had some early foul trouble, but our bench really stepped up.”
Highland had nine players score on Wednesday, led by 7 points from Oakley Homer and a half-dozen from Hallie Richards, Lydia Maughan and Mackenna Thayne.
Highland (9-8, 3-4 5A District 5) plays at Twin Falls on Friday.
AMERICAN FALLS 35, BUHL 10
At Buhl, American Falls prevailed in a low-scoring affair, grabbing a 35-10 road win.
“We just didn’t play our best game but, at the end of the game, we still got a win, and it’s good to get a win before our second wave of conference games,” American Falls coach Stephen Grigg said. “Hopefully, we can build on the win and build on the momentum.”
Emma Barclay scored a game-high 11 points for the Beavers as they held Buhl to just a pair of points in the final three periods. Regardless, Grigg hopes this game becomes a wake-up call of sorts for his team.
“Really, we learned we just have to the little things,” Grigg said. “To beat teams like Snake River and Marsh Valley, we have to be good at the details. That’s what it’ll boil down to.”
American Falls (12-6, 1-1 3A District 5) plays at Snake River on Saturday.
BLACKFOOT 49, SHELLEY 23
At Shelley, Blackfoot had no speed bumps in its 49-23 victory over the Russets.
“It was a good team win. Everyone got in and got significant minutes,” said Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum. “We’ve just been preaching doing the little things right and not getting complacent or satisfied. We have to keep things in perspective and continue to have fun. The season is starting to get long.”
Broncos' center Hadley Humphreys scored 16 points while guard Izzy Arave netted a game-high 17,
“I thought Izzy shot the ball really well. She shot 5-9 from the 3-point line, which was great,” Odum said. “But our guards really got after it on defense.”
Blackfoot (14-4, 6-0 4A District 4) plays at Skyline on Friday.
ABERDEEN 80, MALAD 35
At Aberdeen, the Tigers rolled to a conference victory with a convincing 80-35 win over Malad.
Aberdeen scored over 20 points in the first three periods and the Tigers had a quartet of players — Courtney Phillips (21), Yasmin Ortiz (18), Ellie Watson (17) and Hope Driscoll (10) who scored in double-figures.
Aberdeen (11-5, 3-0 2A District 5) hosts West Side on Saturday.
Malad (1-16, 0-6 2A District 5) plays at Grace Lutheran on Saturday.
NORTH GEM 49, SHO-BAN 26
At Sho-Ban, North Gem got a 49-26 win but the Cheifs exposed some areas of weakness for the Cowboys.
“I think the biggest takeaway is every team is different in their own way. We learned that we have a lot of things to work on tonight,” said North Gem coach Ken Christensen. “Sho-Ban challenged us in different way. Their defense was really good, especially inside. They shut us down.”
North Gem guard DanniKa Barfuss scored a game-high 22 points followed by 15 from Hayden Corta. Yet, Christensen said he hopes Wednesday is a learning lesson for his team.
“I hope our girls learn patience,” he said. “Sho-Ban blocked a lot of our shots, stole the ball. We just have to be smart enough to throw the ball out and run something again.”
North Gem (9-7, 8-3 1A DII District 5) plays at Leadore on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
BEAR LAKE 60, SODA SPRINGS 48
At Bear Lake, the Bears were firing out of halftime and turned a small advantage to a 60-48 win against Soda Springs.
“The third quarter, we came out and got after it pretty quick,” Bear Lake coach Brandon Carlsen said. “We had a couple chances to widen the score in the fourth but they held steady and got it within 7 points.
“It’s always a rivalry, always a dog-fight when you’re playing Soda.”
That third quarter was 16-4 in favor of Bear Lake, which was too much for Soda Springs to overcome. Despite that, Hayden McWilliams scored 17 and Brittan Bergholm had 14 for the Cardinals.
Bear Lake guard Owen Teuscher was held to just 2 points in the Bears loss to West Side last week. On Wednesday, his offensive prowess was back on display as he tallied 17 points.
“Owen was huge in the fourth quarter,” Carlsen said. “He played really well tonight playing team ball. He was passing the ball around, not trying to force things. He only had 5 points going into the fourth quarter.”
Bear Lake (7-8, 2-1 2A District 5) hosts Aberdeen on Friday.
Soda Springs (6-7, 0-2 2A District 5) plays at Aberdeen on Thursday, Jan. 28.
WEST SIDE 75, ABERDEEN 54
At West Side, the Pirates had no trouble grabbing their third district win, beating Aberdeen 75-54.
“I thought offensively we did ok but defensively I thought Aberdeen out-hustled us,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said. “We need to get better in that area. We had 10 players score so that was good.”
Bryler Shurtliff showed again why he is one of the best scorers in the area, netting a game-high 22 points.
West Side (9-3, 3-0 2A District 5) plays at Marsh Valley on Friday.
Aberdeen (4-9, 0-3 2A District 5) hosts Soda Springs on Thursday, Jan. 28.
GRACE 48, MALAD 42
At Grace, the Grizzlies hall off a furious late charge from Malad to earn a 48-42 home victory.
“We played Malad in December and loss, so we played much better this time around,” Grace coach Rory Lloyd said. “We’re leaning to play together as a team. We get on a single-track mind pretty quickly. It’s that we weren’t playing solid team basketball. Hopefully we turned the corner.”
Gage Stoddard led Grace with 20 points but the high scorer of the night was Malad senior Tom Simpson, who finished with 23 points. Simpson has been a pesky scoring threat for opponents and aside from his great game, Lloyd liked Grace’s defense on Wednesday.
“We played better defense tonight than we’ve played in the past,” he said. “Our focus has been playing better defense and the more the kids buy into that, we’ll start winning more basketball games.”
Malad (5-5) hosts West Side on Thursday.
Grace (4-11, 1-0 1A DII District 5) hosts Challis on Friday.
LEADORE 47, GRACE LUTHERAN 32
At Grace Lutheran, the Royals couldn’t overcome a third-quarter run from Leadore as the away team secured a 47-32 win.
“It was a real tight game,” Grace Lutheran coach Jeremy Hess said. “They went on a run in the third quarter and had some kids make some tough shots. That got them up 10 or 12 points. It was a tight ball game, but that run kind of buried us.”
Ben Hess and Antonio Rodriguez were the offensive stars for the Royals on Wednesday, as both scored more than 10 points.
Grace Lutheran (3-7, 1-7 1A DII District 5-6) plays at Watersprings on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
CENTURY 58, POCATELLO 25
Century 11 23 13 11 — 58
Pocatello 10 3 8 4 — 25
Century — Te. Smith 15, Ta. Smith 9, Merrill 8, Bull 7, Gardea 6, Sandy 5, Adamson 5, Horsley 3.
Pocatello — Bunderson 11, Johnson 6, Pearson 4, Fullmer 2, Austin 1, Burt 1.
HIGHLAND 37, IDAHO FALLS 34
Idaho Falls 15 0 4 15 — 34
Highland 9 12 8 8 — 37
Idaho Falls — Hess 10, Wood 7, Robertson 6, Cordon 4, Hurst 4, Duffin 3.
Highland — Homer 7, Richards 6, Maughan 6, Thayne 6, T. Bell 4, Francis 3, Agado 2, Tracey 2, S. Bell 1.
AMERICAN FALLS 35, BUHL 10
American Falls 6 10 10 9 — 35
Buhl 4 2 2 2 — 10
American Falls — E. Barclay 11, Fehringer 8, Bell 6, Long 5, Hall 4, Grigg 1.
Buhl — Ourique 5, Elkin 4, Bowman 1.
BLACKFOOT 49, SHELLEY 23
Blackfoot 14 17 13 5 — 49
Shelley 6 5 5 7 — 23
Blackfoot — Arave 17, Humphreys 16, Vergara 9, Wright 4, Caldwell 3.
Shelley — Cannon 10, Ottley 5, Lockington 4, Lott 2, Peeldes 2.
ABERDEEN 80, MALAD 35
Malad 10 8 11 6 — 35
Aberdeen 28 27 20 5 — 80
Malad — Green 17, Hudnell 10, Brown 4, Sweat 3, Morsley 1.
Aberdeen — Phillips 21, Y. Ortiz 18, El. Watson 17, Driscoll 10, L. Ortiz 6, Serna 2, Em. Watson 2, Hernandez 2, Wohler 2.
NORTH GEM 49, SHO-BAN 26
North Gem 12 14 12 11 — 49
Sho-Ban 7 8 4 7 — 26
North Gem — Barfuss 22, Corta 15, Mabey 6, Michaelson 4, O’Brien 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
BEAR LAKE 60, SODA SPRINGS 48
Soda Springs 16 6 4 22 — 48
Bear Lake 20 7 16 17 — 60
Soda Springs — McWilliams 17, Bergholm 14, Hansen 7, McCullough 6, Sims 4.
Bear Lake — Teuscher 17, Beresford 14, Carlsen 11, Hammond 7, Shaul 5, Schreiber 4, Burbank 2.
WEST SIDE 75, ABERDEEN 54
Aberdeen 13 15 11 15 — 54
West Side 23 16 15 21 — 75
Aberdeen — Hall 17, Rowbury 15, Beck 13, Elliott 3, Bright 2, L. Driscoll 2, D. Driscoll 2.
West Side — Shurtliff 22, E. Henderson 10, Lemmon 9, Love 8, Brown 7, P. Henderson 6, England 5, Noreen 4, Nanee 2, Stewart 2.
GRACE 48, MALAD 42
Malad 6 10 8 18 — 42
Grace 13 14 13 8 — 48
Malad — Simpson 23, Ward 11, Bean 2, Bastian 2, Richardson 2, Cluff 2.
Grace — Stoddard 20, T. Draper 8, Judd 6, Gibbs 6, Gilbert 4, Anderson 2, D. Draper 2.