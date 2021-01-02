BOYS BASKETBALL
PRESTON 77, LOGAN (UT) 45
BLACKFOOT 54, SHELLEY 34
At Blackfoot, the Broncos’ entire roster scored in their 54-34 win over Shelley.
“For us, I think that players who are uncomfortable the first half of the season are starting to find their roles,” Blackfoot coach Clint Arave said.
“Now, after the break, we’re starting to fall into the shape of what our team is. We’re going to be a threat shooting 3s. We’re going to keep an up-tempo pace.”
Against a scrappy Shelley team, Blackfoot only had one player score over seven points but had nine players get in the box score. Carter Layton led the way with a game-high 10 points.
“Carter actually got out on the perimeter and started hitting some 3s,” Arave said. “He had some open looks and knocked them down.”
Blackfoot (5-3, 1-1) plays at Thunder Ridge on Tuesday.
MARSH VALLEY 40, BEAR LAKE 22
At Bear Lake, Marsh Valley overcame a three-point first period and cruised to a 40-22 win over the Bears.
“I’m proud of the boys,” Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell said. “It was a great game defensively. Our offense was sluggish, but the team knew defense was the key tonight.”
After both teams recorded just a trio of points in the first quarter, the Eagles outscored Bear Lake 22-11 in the second half. Bracken and Karter Howell both had a game-high 11 points for Marsh Valley.
Marsh Valley (8-2) hosts South Fremont on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Bear Lake (2-7) travels to Firth on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
WEST SIDE 62, GRACE 52
At West Side, an early deficit for the Pirates didn’t stall them for long in their 62-52 win over Grace.
“We had a slow first quarter. Grace jumped on us, then I thought we played better in the second half and had a great third quarter,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said. “We scored 21 points and hit four 3s. That really helped us out.”
Grace’s Gage Stoddard tallied 18 but, as he does most games, West Side's Bryler Shurtliff was the game’s leading scorer with 24. Thing was, the Pirates had other threats on Saturday.
“We had a couple guys — Ryan Lemmon and Jackson Stewart — who hit some key 3s in the second half,” Brown said. “Those two did great jobs and it helps out when they hit shots. Then the defense can’t just focus on Bryler.”
West Side (5-3) hosts Firth on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Grace (1-6) plays at Mt. Crest (UT) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
DIETRICH 70, ROCKLAND 53
At Dietrich, Rockland could never catch up in the Blue Devils’ 70-53 victory.
“We would cut the lead then, all of the sudden, they would get three layups in a row and kick it back up,” said Rockland coach Shae Neal. “We got out rebounded 44-24, so our rebounding killed us tonight.”
Neal found a sliver of positivity amidst a 27-point loss. The Bulldogs’ press and defensive schemes, he said, stymied Dietrich for short stretches.
But ultimately, despite 28 points from Braden Permann, Rockland didn’t have enough answers.
“We need to just come in and just do our jobs,” Neal said. “Sometimes we rely on Braden Permann to score all the points and carry us. It takes all five guys.”
Rockland (7-2, 6-0) plays at North Gem on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BLACKFOOT 60, MINICO 44
At Minico, Blackfoot came back from its holiday break with a convincing win over Minico.
Esperanza Vergarra had 14 points and Hadley Humpherys added 12 for the Broncos.
"I'm proud of the way the girls are playing," Blackfoot coach Raimee Odum said. "We still have things to improve on, but the girls have made progress from the beginning of the season."
Blackfoot (9-3) plays Wednesday at Bonneville.
MARSH VALLEY 52, POCATELLO 33
At Marsh Valley, Pocatello started slowly and Marsh Valley avenged an early-season loss against the Indians with a comfortable win.
"(Marsh Valley) is a good team and I knew it would be hard, but I'm shocked at the difference in the score," Pocatello coach Sunny Evans said. "With the work and the effort that my kids put in all week, it's frustrating for me, it's frustrating for them, because they put in a lot of effort. Marsh Valley can put a lot of shooters on the floor, and and we didn't do a good job disrupting them."
Pocatello (1-10) opens 4A District 5 play by hosting Preston on Wednesday. Marsh Valley (6-6) hosts South Fremont on Wednesday.
RIRIE 53, MALAD 18
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
BLACKFOOT 54, SHELLEY 34
Shelley 5 11 9 9 — 34
Blackfoot 13 14 17 10 — 54
Shelley — Miskin 10, Vance 9, Austin 7, Leal 4, Thatcher 3, Carpenter 1.
Blackfoot — Layton 10, King 7, Ball 7, Toussaint 7, Grimmett 6, Cannon 5, Peterson 5, Bodkin 3, Dahle 2.
MARSH VALLEY 40, BEAR LAKE 22
Marsh Valley 3 15 10 12 — 40
Bear Lake 3 8 6 5 — 22
Marsh Valley — B. Howell 11, K. Howell 11, Howe 4, Belnap 3, Hansen 2, Goodworth 2.
Bear Lake — Teuscher 9, Beresford 7, Garbett 3, Hammond 2, Schreiber 1.
WEST SIDE 62, GRACE 52
Grace 17 10 12 13 — 52
West Side 11 13 21 17 — 62
Grace — Stoddard 18, T. Draper 12, Judd 7, Andersen 6, Gilbert 5, D. Draper 4.
West Side — Shurtliff 24, Henderson 10, Noreen 9, Stewart 6, Lemmon 6, Brown 5, England 2.
DIETRICH 70, ROCKLAND 53
Rockland 15 9 13 16 — 53
Dietrich 20 15 20 15 — 70
Rockland — Bra. Permann 28, Farr 8, W. Matthews 7, Bri. Permann 6, W. Hendrickson 2, T. Matthews 1, Merritt 1.
Dietrich — B. Powers 21, C. Powers 20, Shaw 13, Dillworth 7, Dill 6, Tassell 2, Cabrera 1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
BLACKFOOT 60, MINICO 44
Blackfoot 15 18 13 14 — 60
Minico 9 15 11 9 — 44
Blackfoot — Caldwell 4, Navarette 5, Arave 10, Vergarra 14, Wright 6, Piper 2, Dalley 10, Humpherys 12.
Minico — Anderson 6, Olmsted 2, Guzman 6, Stroud 7, Chavez 1, Peralez 4, Bott 3, Latta 12, Vorwaller 2.
MARSH VALLEY 52, POCATELLO 33
Pocatello 6 4 13 10 — 33
Marsh Valley 16 14 10 12 — 52