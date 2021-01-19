BOYS BASKETBALL
BLACKFOOT 73, RIGBY 69
At Rigby, Blackfoot erased a 16-point deficit on the third-ranked 5A group en route to a 73-69 upset victory.
“It’s unbelievable. I bet you I turned to my staff three or four times and I was like, ‘I can’t even believe we’re here,’” said Blackfoot coach Clint Arave.
“We believe that if Rigby was a 4A team, they could win state … If we want to be the team we want to be, we have to go play a really good 5A team in Rigby and win. It was more than ‘We just want to hold our own.”
Despite a few big 3s from Dylan Peterson — who finished with a team-high 19 points — Blackfoot’s starters were nonexistent in the first half. Arave said he had a “come to Jesus” talk with them at the break. Whatever he said worked.
The Broncos outscored Rigby 41-28 in the final half. Ja’Vonte King and Carter Layton — who combined for 34 points — started attacking the rim and either drew fouls or dropped buckets. Midway through the fourth, Blackfoot took a lead it wouldn’t lose.
“Once we got a little bit of a spark, we started chipping away.” Arave said. “Character is what this team is about.”
Blackfoot (8-5, 2-1 4A District 6) hosts Century on Saturday.
CENTURY 62, TWIN FALLS 46
At Century, a 19-point performance from Eli Williams propelled the Diamondbacks to a 62-46 victory over Twin Falls.
“He did a little bit of everything,” Century coach Ryan Frost said of Williams. “Shot well, got to the foul line, got to the rim and was dishing assists to Titan (Fleischmann).”
Even though Century won’t begin its conference slate until Thursday, First told his guys to approach Tuesday’s game like a district contest. Because both Preston and Poky play Twin Falls, he said, this game will be used as a tiebreaker.
And his guys showed up. Williams tallied 19. Emmett Holt netted 15. And Bruin Fleischmann added 10.
“I liked our balanced scoring and I liked that we scored everywhere,” Frost said.
“We’ve been preaching it all year that when you have three teams in your league, the four games you have in your conference are huge. You want that bye in the district tournament.”
Century (9-3) hosts Poky on Thursday.
MARSH VALLEY 63, TETON 42
At Marsh Valley, the Eagles rolled to a 63-42 win over Teton.
“It was exciting to see the team work together on both ends of the court,” Marsh Valley coach Kent Howell said.
Bracken Howell led all scorers with 14 points while a trio of other Eagles — Karter Howell (12), Cody Hansen (11) and Stanton Howell (10) — scored in double-figures.
Marsh Valley (12-3) hosts West Side on Friday.
WATERSPRINGS 69, NORTH GEM 65
At Watersprings, North gem suffered its second loss to the same quad that handed it its first, as the Warriors peeked out a 69-65 victory.
“We came out and played hard but we just had too many defensive breakdowns in the second quarter,” North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. “We battled hard in the second half , had the score down to one but never could get over the hump.”
James Bodily scored a game-high 29 points and Logan Court added 11 but a 12-point halftime deficit was too much to overcome.
“Basically you just can’t get down by double digits to that team because they’re very disciplined,” Tracey Corta said. “Bottom line is we have to play better and I’ve got to do a better job of preparing my guys.”
North Gem (13-2, 8-2 1A DII District 5) travels to Leadore on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTH GEM 40, WATERSPRINGS 36
At Watersprings, behind a double-double from Elizabeth Michaelson, North Gem earned a 40-36 road win.
“She was really good. She had 13 points and 14 rebounds. ” North Gem coach Ken Christensen said. “She did a really good job of boxing out and posting up. She got herself open and called for the ball.”
The victory was an important one for a North Gem squad jockeying for seeding in the upcoming 1A DII District 5 tournament.
“It was an ugly game, but for a conference game on the road, I don’t really care if it’s ugly as long as we win,” Christensen said.
“We play Leadore on Friday and that could determine who’s third and fourth in the conference. Then we play Mackay in our last game of the year, and we could win that determine second place.”
North Gem (8-7, 7-3 1A DII District 5) plays at Sho-Ban on Wednesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
BLACKFOOT 73, RIGBY 69
Rigby 25 16 19 9 — 69
Blackfoot 19 13 20 21 — 73
Rigby — Dabei 20, Jones 15, Fox 9, Barber 9, Tucker 8, Tyler 6, Larsen 2.
Blackfoot — Peterson 19, King 18, Layton 16, Ball 5, Harris 4, Cannon 3, Grimmett 3, Dahle 3, Toussaint 2.
CENTURY 62, TWIN FALLS 46
Twin Falls 14 9 12 11 — 46
Century 11 19 13 19 — 62
Twin Falls — Robbins 12, Christensen 9, Swafford 8, Swenson 6, Ball 4, Emoy 3, Moon 1.
Century — Williams 19, Holt 15, B. Fleischmann 10, T. Fleischmann 8, I. Panttaja 5, Blackhawk 3, Tolman 2.
MARSH VALLEY 63, TETON 42
Teton 7 6 13 16 — 42
Marsh Valley 20 17 17 9 — 63
Teton — Nelson 13, Thompson 10, Heuseveldt 8, Vontz 6, Kunz 5.
Marsh Valley — B. Howell 14, K. Howell 12, Hansen 11, S. Howell 10, Bissell 9, Howe 3, Belnap 2, Goodworth 2.
WATERSPRINGS 69, NORTH GEM 65
North Gem 14 10 16 25 — 65
Watersprings 13 23 10 23 — 69
North Gem — Bodily 29, Corta 11, Cooper 7, Low 5, Hatch 5, Leavitt 2, Freeman 2.
Watersprings — D. Canfield 22, R. Canfield 16, Smith 14, Aldinger 11, Plocher 6.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
NORTH GEM 40, WATERSPRINGS 36
North Gem 9 9 10 12 — 40
Watersprings 10 5 9 12 — 36
North Gem — Michaelson 13, Barfuss 11, S. O’Brien 6, Mabey 4, Corta 4, Hill 1, C. O’Brien 1.
Watersprings — Syverson 12, Merkle 10, Grijalva 6, Winklemann 6, Kincaid 2.