WRESTLING
Highland took gold at the Tiger Grizz Invitational, topping the 25-team field with 186.5 points.
“It’s just a good measuring stick for us,” Highland coach Kolby Cordingley said. “I thought we were just aggressive. That’s something we have to keep working on is to keep setting up our stuff and to get into situations we want to be in. We want to control the tempo of the match.”
Blackfoot placed second with 178.5 points and three other local schools — American Falls (4th), Snake River (T-6th) and Century (8th) — finished in the top 10.
Among the local individual champions were Blackfoot’s Mack Mauger (98 pounds), American Falls’ Cooper Evans (113), Kaylee Hunt (Women’s 101) and Jordyn Earn (W136), Century’s Canyon Mansfield (160), Snake River’s Emilio Caldera (132) and Rams’ stud Logan George (220).
“He’s just a good athlete who likes to compete,” Cordingley said of George. “And he’s a strong, tough kid mentally, too. I’m just impressed with him overall, he had a good week of practice after coming back from a nagging (hamstring) injury.”
There were many others who also had impressive tournaments. Ben Reed VII (220) was the only Pocatello wrestler to place, earning bronze in the division George won.
Highland's Kael Cordingley (152) was the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class. He suffered an unexpected loss in the semifinals but fought back and won the third place match. Bristin Corrigan (170) did the same thing for the Rams. And Highland's heavyweight Ian Allen (285) scored 24 points and finished second in his weight class.
Century's Xander Thompson (138) and Easton Millward (170) were the top-ranked wrestlers in their respective weight classes but finished third and second, respectively. And the Diamondbacks' heavyweight Gerardo Duran fell in the semis to Allen but came out with a bronze.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST SIDE 44, BEAR LAKE 29
At West Side, behind 19 points from Bryler Shurtliff, the Pirates had no scares in their 44-29 win over Bear Lake.
“We had a good third quarter scoring-wise. That was the difference,” West Side coach Tyler Brown said. “Both teams struggled offensively.”
The Pirates beat the Bears in every quarter and had a six-point advantage in both the first and third quarters. Behind Shurtliff, Easton Henderson was the only other West Side player to score in double-figures, collecting 10 points
West Side (8-3, 2-0 2A District 5) hosts Aberdeen on Wednesday.
Bear Lake (5-8, 0-1 2A District 5) hosts Aberdeen on Friday.
MARSH VALLEY 58, BUHL 38
At Marsh Valley, despite a 58-38 win over Buhl, Eagles’ coach Kent Howell wan’t too thrilled with his team’s performance.
“It’s not that we were horrible but there were too many simple things that weren’t great tonight,” Howell said. “We have to work on our defense. We have to work on our execution. We have work to do offensively and defensively. We have to do a better job playing as a team.”
Despite Howell’s frustration, his team still had a 16-point halftime lead and had good scoring nights from Bracken Howell (12 points) and Karter Howell (8).
His positives, though, came from what Marsh Valley was try out that the Eagles hadn’t yet experimented with.
“We tried some new things and the kids were really good at them,” Kent Howell said. “We tried some new defensive schemes and they understood it well and rotated well.”
Marsh Valley (11-3) hosts Teton on Tuesday.
NORTH GEM 88, RICHFIELD 61
At Richfield, another offensive showcase favored North Gem in the Cowboys’ 88-61 road victory.
“It was a big win. Richfield is a good team but they’re young,” North Gem coach Tracey Corta said. “We were kind of dopey in the first half and I challenged the guys at halftime to take control of the game — and they did. They came out in the third quarter and put the game away.”
Ransom Cooper scored a dozen points. Bridger Hatch netted 14. Logan Corta tallied 17. But James Bodily led the way with a game-high 26 points.
“He’s always rock solid for us,” Tracey Corta said of Bodily. “He didn’t shoot the ball well tonight but he took the ball to the basket. He’s a good guy to have on our team because we can always count of him.”
North Gem (13-1, 8-1 1A DII District 5) plays at Watersprings on Tuesday.
ROCKLAND 65, LEADORE 32
At Leadore, Rockland had no hiccups in its 65-32 road victory.
“It's always tough to travel three to four hours and play a game,” Rockland coach Shae Neal said. “They boys played well and did what we do best. The Matthews boys (Wes and Teague) played well again. To get four guys in double-digits is always good to see in the stat book.”
Levi Farr led all Bulldogs with 16 points, seemingly the first time Braden Permann didn’t lead Rockland’s scoring this season. No matter, Permann racked up 13 points. Wes (14) and Teague Matthews (12) combined to score 26 points.
Rockland (12-4, 6-2 1A DII District 5) plays at Mackay on Friday.
ABERDEEN AT MALAD
Saturday's game was canceled because of a positive COVID test within the Malad program. If there are no more positive tests, the Dragons will be allowed to get back to practice on Monday night.
Their next game is at Grace on Wednesday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIGHLAND 39, MINICO 31
At Highland, the Rams ended their streak of five-straight losses with a 39-31 victory over Minico.
“We needed a win ” Highland coach Gino Mariani said. “t was nice to get back in the win column.”
Minico had a 15-7 lead after the first period but Highland didn’t give up more than seven points in a quarter the rest of the game. Saydree Bell led the way for the Rams, scoring a dozen points.
“The girls held Minico to 16 points from the 2nd quarter on,” Mariani said. “It was a great defensive effort. Tambree and Saydree Bell were stalwarts all game.”
Highland (8-8, 2-4 5A District 5) plays at Idaho Falls on Wednesday.
SHELLEY 49, POCATELLO 40
At Pocatello, the Indians had a three-point first quarter lead that quickly dwindled in their 49-40 loss to Shelley.
“We did get off to a great start — and we’re still learning how to play with a lead and keep our foot on the gas,” said Poky coach Sunny Evans. “The final outcome is unfortunate because I challenged them to do some certain things. And they did most of them. We have to focus on the things we did right.”
Though Evans thought Poky gave up too many offensive rebounds and 3-pointers, she liked the fight they showed and rising to her intangible-related challenges.
“I feel like they did those things,” she said. “We had some possessions where we had three or four girls on the ground after a loss ball.”
For the Indians, Hallie Pearson scored a team-high 14 and Chole Fullmer got into double-digit with 11.
Pocatello (1-14, 0-3 4A District 5) plays at Burley on Monday.
SNAKE RIVER 46, SODA SPRINGS 32
At Soda Springs, the Cardinals led at halftime but Snake River came out in the second half on a tear en route to its 46-32 win.
“We didn’t shoot the ball well in the first half. They sped us up with their press and pressure,” Snake River coach Jeff Steadman said. “In the second half, we made some adjustments and the pressure didn’t bother us anymore. We were able to relax and hit some shots.”
As she does most games, Josee Steadman led the Panthers in scoring, netting 13 points. But it was the play of freshman point guard Rylie Edlefsen, who tallied 9 points, that caught the eye of Jeff Steadman.
“I thought this was the best game she played all year,” he said. “Her decision-making, getting us into the flow of our offense, passing. She was very mature and if she continues to have games like this, that will be huge for us.”
Snake River (13-3, 0-1 3A District 5) plays at Marsh Valley on Thursday.
Soda Springs (5-10, 3-2 2A District 5) travels to Sugar-Salem on Thursday.
ROCKLAND 50, LEADORE 37
At Leadore, a halftime tie was quickly broken as Rockland secured a 50-37 road victory.
“The first half, they hung with us. I thought (Leadore) played hard on their home floor. It took us a half to get going,” Rockland coach Vern Nelson
said. “It’s always tough to play after a three-hour drive.”
Rockland, the defending state champions, haven’t had a whole lot of close calls in its victories this season. Nelson is glad to know the Bulldogs can thrive when games are tight. After the halftime stalemate, Rockland won the third period, 16-7.
“Defensively, we did a really good job on them in the second half,” Nelson said. “It wasn’t our best shooting night — we missed a lot of shots in the paint.”
Kiersley Boyer had a game-high 17 points and 11 rebounds. Addie Willson scored 11 points and added five steals. And Angie Lee got into double-figures with 10 points.
Rockland (13-1, 10-0 1A DII District 5) plays at Mackay on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
WEST SIDE 44, BEAR LAKE 29
Bear Lake 2 6 13 8 — 29
West Side 8 7 19 10 — 44
Bear Lake — Carlsen 9, Hammond 5, Schreiber 3, Berefford 3, Burbank 3, Neal 2, Teuscher 2, Shaul 2.
West Side — Shurtliff 19, E. Henderson 10, Brown 5, Lemmon 4, Noreen 2, P. Henderson 2, Stewart 2.
MARSH VALLEY 58, BUHL 38
Buhl 12 7 12 7 — 38
Marsh Valley 18 17 6 17 — 58
Buhl — Jaynes 12, Roy 6, Kelly 6, Hernandez 6, Loveless 4, Armitage 2, Hunsaker 2.
Marsh Valley — B. Howell 12, K. Howell 8, Hansen 7, Howe 7, Roche 7, S. Howell 7, Belnap 4, Bissell 4, Peck 2.
NORTH GEM 88, RICHFIELD 61
North Gem 22 16 32 18 — 88
Richfield 12 17 14 18 — 61
North Gem — Bodily 26, Corta 17, Hatch 14, Cooper 12, Freeman 6, Setser 6, Low 5, Cook 2.
Richfield — Dalton 23, Fuchs 12, Kent 9, Perkes 8, Lucero 5, Rac. Allen 3, Ran. Allen 1.
ROCKLAND 65, LEADORE 32
Rockland 19 26 13 4 — 65
Leadore 15 8 4 5 — 32
Rockland — Farr 16, W. Matthews 14, Bra. Permann 13, T. Matthews 12, Bri. Permann 6, Neal 2, Parish 2.
Leadore — Beyeler 15, Foster 9, Mackay 6, Tomchak 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
HIGHLAND 39, MINICO 31
Minico 15 7 3 6 — 31
Highland 7 13 12 7 — 39
Minico — Latta 14, Stroud 7, Anderson 5, Pearlee 3, Bott 1, Guzman 1.
Highland — S. Bell 12, Richards 8, Thayne 5, T. Bell 4, Agado 3, Maughan 3, Francis 2, Fiefia.
SHELLEY 49, POCATELLO 40
Shelley 12 15 12 10 — 49
Pocatello 15 4 6 15 — 40
Shelley — Cannon 20, Ottley 6, Wattenbarger 6, Madsen 5, Murdoch 5. Peebles 4, Lott 3.
Pocatello — Pearson 14, Fullmer 11, Tinno 8, Hokanson 5, Johnson 2.
SNAKE RIVER 46, SODA SPRINGS 32
Snake River 6 11 15 14 — 46
Soda Springs 11 7 4 10 — 32
Snake River — Jo. Steadman 13, Goff 9, Edlefsen 9, Ja. Steadman 7, VanOrden 6, Baldwin 2.
Soda Springs — Garbett 8, Pelayo 8, Jacobson 6, Moldenhauer 4, Thompson 3, Somsen 2, Billman 1.
ROCKLAND 50, LEADORE 37
Rockland 15 9 16 10 — 50
Leadore 13 11 7 6 — 37
Rockland — K. Boyer 17, A. Wilson 11, Lee 10, Petersen 6, Hansen 2, Jensen 2, T. Wilson 2.
Leadore — Ramsey 16, Mackay 12, Bird 5, Herbst 2, Bruce 2.